One-Pot Rice and Meatballs with Peas

I love it when I serve a dinner that everyone in my house, from the oldest to the youngest, will eat and enjoy. This is one of those recipes that never gets old and is always well received, no matter the time of year! I usually serve it alongside a fresh salad and some roasted veggies. A healthful dinner in 30 minutes!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

ground beef 1/4 cup Gefen Bread Crumbs Crumbs Bread Plain 15Oz Gefen

1 egg

egg 3 garlic cloves, grated, or Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)

2 teaspoons salt, divided

salt, divided 1/4 cup Heaven and Earth Avocado Oil

Heaven and Earth Avocado Oil 1 onion, chopped

onion, chopped 1 and 3/4 cups jasmine rice, raw

jasmine rice, raw 1 cup frozen peas

frozen peas 1 cup chicken broth

chicken broth 3 cups hot water

hot water 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

turmeric 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1 teaspoon paprika

Directions