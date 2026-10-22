Categories: Recipes
One-Pot Rice and Meatballs with Peas
By Vera Newman
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October 22, 2026, 10 AM ET
I love it when I serve a dinner that everyone in my house, from the oldest to the youngest, will eat and enjoy. This is one of those recipes that never gets old and is always well received, no matter the time of year! I usually serve it alongside a fresh salad and some roasted veggies. A healthful dinner in 30 minutes!
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/4 cup Gefen Bread Crumbs Crumbs Bread Plain 15Oz Gefen
- 1 egg
- 3 garlic cloves, grated, or Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1/4 cup Heaven and Earth Avocado Oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 and 3/4 cups jasmine rice, raw
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 3 cups hot water
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, garlic and half a teaspoon salt. Form small meatballs (approximately 25).
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Brown meatballs, about two minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate and set aside.
- To the same pot, add onion and sauté until translucent, stirring to pick up the bits from the bottom of the pan. Add rice and mix well. Return the meatballs to the pot, add the peas, chicken broth, and hot water.
- Season with turmeric, garlic powder, paprika, and remaining one and a half teaspoons salt. Mix well and bring to a gentle boil. Lower heat to simmer, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.