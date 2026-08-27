Orthodox Union Appoints Rabbi Shmuel Silber as Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, NY – August 26, 2026 – The Orthodox Union (OU), the nation’s oldest and largest umbrella organization for American Orthodox Jewry, today announced the appointment of Rabbi Shmuel Silber to the role of executive vice president. Rabbi Silber will assume his new role as of November 2nd. As the executive vice president, Rabbi Silber will be responsible for representing the OU’s vision on both Torah and public policy and providing hashkafic and halachic guidance within the organization and beyond. The Baltimore rabbi succeeds Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt”l, who passed away last Shemini Atzeret. In parallel, the OU is clarifying its leadership structure. Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, currently EVP and COO, will assume the role of chief executive officer (CEO), with responsibility for the management of all OU programs and operations. Rabbis Silber and Joseph will both report directly to the OU Executive Committee.

Rabbi Silber joins the OU having served for the past 23 years as the rabbi of Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim, building it into one of Baltimore's most vibrant and dynamic kehillahs. Rabbi Silber is also the founder and dean of the Institute for Jewish Continuity (IJC), which provides contemporary Torah learning with Chassidic influences for adults at all levels. As the Founding Rabbi of the Berger Towers community in Katamonim, Jerusalem, Rabbi Silber oversees the community’s rabbinic leadership and hashkafic direction. Rabbi Silber received semicha from the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary at Yeshiva University and holds a master’s degree in secondary Jewish education from the Azrieli Graduate School.

As CEO, Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph will continue to oversee the management, business strategy, and professional alignment of all OU programs and operations. During his six years at the OU, Josh has driven extraordinary organizational growth in these areas. Rabbi Moshe Elefant continues to lead OU Kosher, ensuring the highest standards of kashrut supervision worldwide. Rabbi Elefant became the chief executive officer of OU Kosher on July 1, succeeding Rabbi Menachem Genack.

The new leadership structure follows the unexpected loss of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt"l, last fall, who served as executive vice president since January 2020. Under the joint leadership of Rabbi Hauer, zt”l and Rabbi Dr. Joseph, the OU navigated unprecedented global upheavals, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of October 7, with steadfast calm, clear Torah vision, and integrity. Rabbi Hauer, zt”l served as a significant and impactful public voice of the American Orthodox community, testifying before Congress on critical issues like campus antisemitism and advocating passionately in Washington, D.C., with campaigns such as leading the delivery of 180,000 letters to the White House on behalf of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. His legacy of profound Torah scholarship, extraordinary empathy, and unwavering commitment to Klal Yisrael will continue to inspire and guide the Orthodox Union’s mission for generations to come.

After Rabbi Hauer’s passing last fall, OU President Mitchel Aeder appointed a search committee chaired by OU board chairman Yehuda Neuberger to advise on the OU's professional leadership structure and to identify a candidate to succeed Rabbi Hauer, zt"l. With the addition of Rabbi Silber, in partnership with Rabbi Dr. Joseph, the OU has solidified its professional foundation to better serve Jewish communities across the US and Israel.

“I am honored to have this opportunity at such a unique moment for our community,” said Rabbi Shmuel Silber. “Rabbi Hauer, zt”l was a friend and a mentor, and I feel privileged to continue his holy work. Torah and Jewish life are thriving, yet we face difficult communal challenges. My sincere desire is to help create bonds of unity and continue elevating the holiness and religious experience of our community in the US and Israel. I look forward to partnering with Rabbi Dr. Joseph, our President Mitchel Aeder, and the entire OU family to serve the needs of the Jewish people.

“It is a privilege to assume the role of CEO at this critical juncture. Over the past six years, in partnership with OU Kosher and with the support of the community, the OU has strategically scaled its core programs, expanded the number, reach, and impact of new initiatives and developed an incredibly strong culture of professionalism,” said Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, CEO. “I am excited to welcome my friend Rabbi Silber to the leadership of the OU as we continue to encourage more Jews to grow closer to Hashem and build sustainable pathways for individual and communal growth across the Jewish world.”

“The OU is in a position of tremendous strength, and as we look to the future, we want to ensure we have the structure and talent to sustain and expand our vital work. In Rabbi Shmuel Silber and Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, we are blessed with two world-class leaders who bring complementary strengths to their respective roles,” said Mitchel Aeder, President. “Together, alongside our dedicated lay leadership, they will continue to build a unified, professional, and disciplined institution dedicated to the physical and spiritual needs of our community.”

“Following the devastating loss of our beloved Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt"l, we conducted an exhaustive national search to find a leader who could carry on his sacred work of spiritual guidance and public advocacy,” said Aeder. “Rabbi Shmuel Silber is a distinguished talmid chacham who possesses the rare combination of deep Torah scholarship, exceptional character, humility, and a warm, empathetic heart. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Orthodox Union as our EVP and are excited about the extraordinary potential of his partnership with Rabbi Dr. Joseph.”