When we were kids, we really never had to go to the zoo to see animals. We lived in a neighborhood that had almost any kind of livestock you might want to see.

In those days, almost every janitor had a dog. If anybody went into the basement to get rid of garbage, the dog would bark. If he knew you, he would wag his tail and that was it. If he didn’t, he stood in front of you and barked and growled until the janitor or his wife came out to take the dog back into their apartment.

There always were stray dogs roaming the neighborhood and we would try to get some food from the house to feed the half-starved creatures.

By some quirk of fate, every stray dog in the neighborhood knew just where to find my little brother Berel. Not only did he feed the dogs, they would follow him back to our apartment and he would begin pleading with Mama for us to keep the dog. But Mama never relented and we never got a dog.

There were always cats around the grocery store and those cats were forever having kittens. And let me ask you, is there anything cuter than a furry little kitten? So, every kid on the block, especially the girls, would hang around the grocery store to pet the kittens.

I’ll never forget an old lady who lived on the ground floor of our building who had a little canary. From time to time, especially in the summer, she would put the cage near an open window. In the morning that little bird would sing so beautifully. She called the bird Tzippi.

One day, when the lady went to change the paper in the birdcage, Tzippi managed to get out of the cage and flew out the open window. That old lady began to scream bloody murder. “Tzippi, come back! Come back, my Tzippi!”

The little bird flew across the street and landed on the fire escape of the building that was opposite ours. The woman ran down into the street, yelling, “My Tzippi flew away. Please help me catch my Tzippi!”

Our janitor ran across the street to the building where the bird landed and ran up the stairs to the apartment where the bird was sitting on the fire escape.

The street filled with neighbors and even the police came as our janitor walked out onto the fire escape with a pillowcase. He moved up very slowly on the frightened little creature and then made one lunge in an effort to scoop it up into the pillowcase. Finally, Tzippi was inside the pillowcase.

Our super brought the pillowcase downstairs back to this old lady and he opened the neck of the pillowcase into the cage. But the bird did not come out. When he and the old lady looked inside the pillowcase, the bird was still. A local veterinarian explained that the bird probably died of a heart attack. That was the end of Tzippi.

There was a kid in the neighborhood who kept white mice as pets. And there was another kid who actually had a boa constrictor. The boa’s diet consisted of live mice, so the two kids never spoke to each other.

The kid who owned the snake was really a bully and he had his mother and father so frightened he literally ruled the roost. From time to time, he would come down to the street with the snake around his neck. He loved to scare the girls. He would sneak up behind a group of girls with his snake, and very quietly let the snake slither onto their book bags. The girls would take one look and start screaming. He would laugh hysterically.

One time one of the girls he pulled this on actually fainted. The girl’s mother called the police and when the police came to his door, he had the snake around his shoulders with the head aimed at the police.

They told him to keep the snake in its cage or they would have him arrested. They said if he ever took that snake down to the street and scared anybody, they would have him arrested and the snake destroyed.

This kid was a real monster. As luck would have it, he accidentally left the lid of his snake cage open one night and Herman, the snake, escaped. He looked high and low in his apartment but the snake was gone. When the neighbors called the police, the police began to search the whole building with their guns drawn.

Was that exciting! None of our neighbors would let their kids out of the house. Everyone was told to keep their windows closed even though it was really hot and this was long before anyone had air conditioning. They looked for hours but they never found the snake.

A few weeks later, when we told our teacher what had happened, she contacted the curator of the snake house at the Bronx Zoo, who said the snake was probably in the walls of the building enjoying all the delicious mice it no doubt encountered. He said there was probably no concern because the snake would grow so fat and lazy and would never make it out of the walls again. And he was right. Herman never showed up.