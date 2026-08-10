Pasta Alfredo with Peas and Salmon

Ingredients

1 bag Tuscanini Cavatappi Pasta

kosher salt

1 bag frozen peas

1 jar Tuscanini Alfredo Sauce

4 tablespoons butter

1 pound salmon

zest of 1 lemon

freshly ground black pepper

dill sprigs

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a generous amount of salt.

2. Pour in the peas and blanch for one minute or until the peas turn bright green. Remove from the pot with a strainer. Set aside.

3. Bring the water back up to a boil and add in the pasta and cook according to package directions. Reserve one cup of pasta water. Strain and set aside.

4. In the same pot, over medium heat, melt the butter. Allow the solids in your butter to become golden brown and fragrant.

5. Pat your salmon dry with a paper towel. Add your salmon into the pot and sprinkle with salt. Cook for about three to five minutes per side or until the salmon is cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

6. Pour the Tuscanini Alfredo Sauce into the pan together with half a cup of pasta water. Mix until smooth.

7. Add in the pasta and peas until warmed. You may add in more pasta water to loosen the sauce as needed. Remove from heat and add in chunks of salmon and the lemon zest.

8. Top with fresh ground black pepper and fresh dill.