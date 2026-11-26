“… Yaakov kept silent until they came home.” (Bereishis 34:5)

The pasuk tells us that when Yaakov learned that Shechem had defiled Dinah, he remained silent until his children came in from the fields, so that they could discuss a plan of action.

The Ralbag comments that Yaakov did not become enraged or complain. There was no public outburst; he remained calm in the face of a calamitous situation, demonstrating restraint and patience.

In fact, this admirable character trait was already revealed to us in even greater measure in the previous parsha. Consider how Yaakov conducted himself from when he arrived at the house of Lavan until he left. How would someone else respond to the trickery and deceit of Lavan? Lavan changed the terms of their agreement regarding Yaakov’s wages ten times. Surely, one would be angry, shouting insults, recounting all his grievances. How could Lavan be so duplicitous and switch Leah for Rochel? It would be natural to be extremely upset.

However, we do not find even a scintilla of anger on Yaakov’s part throughout his stay with Lavan. He was very honorable and continued to loyally and honestly work for Lavan all those many years. He was quiet; there were no protests or accusations. Yaakov’s wives and children never sensed that anything was amiss.

How did Yaakov benefit from all this?

The family enjoyed a pleasant ambience, without hostilities, as it says (Mishlei 17:1),“Better a piece of dry bread and tranquility with it, than a house full of sacrifices of strife.”

Yaakov ensured the proper chinuch of his children by avoiding any conflict with Lavan’s household, as Avraham told Lot (Bereishis 13:8),“Please let there be no quarrel between me and between you … for we are kinsmen.”

In addition, Yaakov was able to amass his great fortune by remaining silent. If he had antagonized Lavan, Lavan would have immediately taken everything away. Moreover, by being reserved and quiet, Lavan never suspected that Yaakov would consider fleeing his house.

Finally, by conducting himself in this manner, demonstrating faith and trust in Hashem (along the lines of the Malbim’s explanation of “one is obligated to recite a blessing for the bad that befalls him, just as he recites a blessing for the good that befalls him”), Yaakov was doing the will of Hashem.

Yaakov demonstrated his righteousness and exposed the wickedness of Lavan, generating a Kiddush Hashem.

No matter one’s situation, there is much to be gained by being patient, even-tempered and composed. Conversely, one can suffer great losses and pain if he lacks this most important character trait.

R’ Berger related that he noted that R’ Avraham Genachovsky, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Tchebin, spent much effort and time – sometimes it would take up to 15 minutes – to clean off any small speck of ink that was on his finger.

He asked him, “Does the Rav consider this minuscule spot a chatzitzah (impediment) for netilas yadayim?”

R’ Genachovsky smiled and answered, “The Chazon Ish wrote in his sefer on emunah and bitachon that when a person wishes to work on his middos, he should do it through the performance of a mitzvah,because then he will merit great Divine assistance. I wanted to work on my middah of patience, and I found that it is much better to do it by dedicating myself to the mitzvah of removing a chatzizah.”

One day, a Yid who lived in a small village came to ask the great Toldos Yaakov Yosef to be the sandek at his son’s bris.

The Toldos Yaakov Yosef, concerned about the amount of time that would be spent traveling to the village, lingering there for the kibbud, and then returning home, was disinclined to agree. However, he was loath to refuse the baal simcha, so he requested that all the arrangements should be in place to ensure that there would be no delays in the proceedings.

The baal simcha happily agreed.

When the Toldos Yaakov Yosef arrived in the village, he found that the baal simcha had not been able to organize a minyan of people – only five people were present. The Toldos Yaakov Yosef remained silent and waited. The minutes were ticking by, and the tzaddik began to get impatient.

Slowly, one by one, people began to wander in; they now had nine men. The Toldos Yaakov Yosef told the baal simcha if a tenth Yid didn’t join them soon, he would have no choice but to leave, and another sandek would have to be found.

At the last moment, an elderly man – who appeared to be a Yid – was seen slowly coming down the road toward the village. The baal simcha ran toward him and begged him to be the tenth man.

“I’ll tell you the truth,” said the elderly Yid. “I was really heading somewhere else, but since you need me, ‘let it be so.’ I will come to participate in your simcha.”

After the bris was over, they asked the elderly man to have something to eat. “I am really in a hurry to leave, but since you insist ‘let it be so.’”

After eating a piece of cake and drinking a l’chaim, the Yid was again ready to leave, but the baal simcha asked him to partake in the seudah. “I really wanted to be on my way, but ‘let it be so,’” said the Yid.

As the participants in the simcha all prepared to take their leave, they asked the elderly Yid why he had kept repeating the phrase “let it be so.”

The Yid said: “We read in Ashrei, “ashrei ha’am shekacha lo – praiseworthy is the people for whom this is so.” The explanation is that whatever occurs in a person’s life, ‘let it be so.’ One should remain composed and not be annoyed as events unfold in his life, confident in his belief that Hashem wishes to do only good for all of us.”

When the Toldos Yaakov Yosef heard this, he remarked that the elderly Yid was probably Eliyahu HaNavi who had come to the bris so that the tzaddik should hear this explanation, and reinforce his middah of patience. If he had been invited to come to the bris, then it had been Hashem’s desire that he should spend the time traveling to the village, that he should have to tarry longer than expected, and that he should return home at a later hour.