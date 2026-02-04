Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

January 2026 saw Iranians pour into the streets, risking bullets, batons, and prison – not for reform, but to demand the end of the Islamic Republic itself.

Advertisement





They raised banned flags, chanted banned names, and shouted slogans that left no doubt they wanted clerical rule gone, not prettied up – until the uprising was crushed and the regime went back to hunting down its critics.

Human rights groups and exile organizations estimate that tens of thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands injured.

Liberal media in the West mostly treated this not as a revolt against Islamist rule but as an “economic protest,” a spasm of hardship and inflation, as if the central fact – that millions of Muslims were openly rejecting political Islam – was too impolite to honestly report.

That distortion was especially glaring when it came to reporting on the women who participated in the revolt. Outlets that celebrate hijab, burqa, and chador as symbols of “authentic” identity in Europe and America proved noticeably uncomfortable with Iranian women tearing off and burning their compulsory headscarves and body-length cloaks, and with protesters rallying around banned monarchist symbols. Those scenes cut straight across the tidy multicultural script; so, they were minimized, blurred, or explained away.

The same sensibility applies to the Iranian military threat. A so-called prestige press that can’t bring itself to say Iranians wanted an end to Islamist rule also can’t bring itself to say this Islamist regime has built a missile and drone machine aimed at Israeli and Western cities.

For years, Iran has been assembling the Middle East’s largest ballistic missile and offensive drone arsenal – a buildup designed to attack Tel Aviv, Haifa, Gulf oil terminals, and U.S. bases. In parallel, the regime has been methodically extending the range and sophistication of its missiles toward true intercontinental capability, testing space‑launch and long‑range systems that military analysts note are indistinguishable in key respects from the technology required to field ICBMs able to strike targets in Europe and eventually the American homeland.

When these capabilities enter liberal coverage, if at all, they are usually cast as bargaining chips in nuclear talks or byproducts of “regional tensions.”

The media bias is especially glaring because Iran’s rulers haven’t been shy about their intentions. From the beginning, the Islamic Republic has mused openly about “a world without Zionism,” portrayed Israel as a “cancerous tumor” to be removed and wrapped its regional strategy around that promise. The regime’s Revolutionary Guards and proxy militias have spent decades surrounding the Jewish State with rockets in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Yemen.

The ballistic‑missile program elevates that strategy from proxy warfare to direct, state-level threat. if Hezbollah’s rockets can terrorize Haifa and Kiryat Shmona, Iranian missiles must be able to menace Tel Aviv, Dimona, and beyond. To that, the regime has now added swarms of attack drones, exported to Russia for use against Ukrainian cities and tested in attacks against Israel and Arab neighbors.

Yet in liberal media narratives, this arsenal rarely appears as a strategic and moral scandal in its own right. Instead, it is treated as a kind of technical side dish to the supposed real story, which is always the diplomatic melodrama in Western capitals. Missiles and drones show up as “points of contention” in negotiations with Iran that can be traded for sanction relief, or simply as irritants that complicate the quest for a comprehensive deal – meaning, in practical terms, a grand bargain with a regime defined by repression and terror.

The fact that Iranian weapons are designed to make good on threats to annihilate Israeli population centers and hold Western targets hostage is often buried beneath the familiar vocabulary of “engagement,” “de‑escalation,” and “managing tensions.”

In other words, the reluctance to look Islamist oppression in the face – to say clearly that millions of Iranians want it gone – is mirrored in the reluctance to look squarely at the regime’s armament. The managers of the liberal ecosystem prefer to imagine Iran as a prickly but rational actor seeking a defensive deterrent after years of Western pressure. They reach instinctively for terms that make Iran seem like just another status‑seeking state: “regional power,” “stakeholder,” “security guarantor for Shia communities.”

The missile cities dug into Iranian mountainsides – subterranean IRGC bases designed for concealment, survivability, and rapid launch – and the development of attack drones that can be launched from dispersed trucks and underground facilities and synchronized with ballistic missile waves are largely depicted as defensive measures.

The transfer of attack drones to Russia for use against civilian targets? Merely an example of “assertive behavior” or “pushback” against Western hegemony, in liberal media eyes.

One of the least examined dimensions of Iran’s missile program lies at sea. Iran has been experimenting with containerized, ship-launched missile systems that would allow ostensibly civilian, foreign-flagged cargo vessels to serve as covert launch platforms. By concealing ballistic or cruise missiles inside standard 20- or 40-foot shipping containers, mounted on deck or within cargo holds, the regime could, in principle, position long-range strike capabilities near major ports, naval task forces, or critical coastal infrastructure. Individual vessels could carry multiple launcher canisters, turning ordinary commercial traffic into a distributed, mobile strike fleet.

Containerized missile launcher modules are already marketed internationally, and open‑source designs in several countries advertise such systems for plug‑and‑play use on commercial hulls. In this context, Iranian commanders’ claims of being able to launch missiles “anywhere” at sea – and that “nowhere is safe” for countries that threaten Iran – can’t be dismissed as mere bravado.

Nor is the threat confined to the largest container ships. Because containers can be craned or bolted onto any vessel with sufficient deck space and basic power hookups, covert launch platforms could range from full‑size ships down to coastal freighters, feeder vessels, heavy‑lift ships, and large offshore supply or fishing vessels operating in congested littoral approaches.

Several hundred large commercial cargo ships and an even greater number of smaller coastal freighters and feeder vessels are typically within short‑ or medium‑range missile distance (on the order of 300 miles) of America’s Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts at any time, and there is currently no known, reliable defense against a sneak attack by one more ship‑launched missiles on a coastal city.

Even more worrisome is the fact that Iran has the technical basis to fit at least some of its larger cruise and ballistic missiles with chemical or radiological (“dirty bomb”) or biological payloads – along with recent reports that the IRGC Aerospace Force is working on chemical and biological warheads as a “complementary deterrent factor.”

For a major American coastal city, even a single successful strike by a missile carrying a chemical or radiological warhead could kill and severely injure from the hundreds into the thousands, overwhelm local emergency and hospital capacity, and contaminate key port or financial districts for an extended period in the radiological case.

The maritime missile threat is serious, but of no interest to liberal media outlets. Their attention is fixated on the behavior of the Jewish State. A small, besieged Israel that takes Iranian threats seriously and prepares accordingly is routinely called “hawkish,” or “escalatory” by observers who insist on seeing the mullahcracy as a manageable problem. Defensive measures – strikes on IRGC facilities, covert action against nuclear sites, lobbying against a dangerously weak nuclear deal – are made to look like the cause of the threat rather than a response to it.

Underneath these editorial choices lie deeper prejudices. The universities that supply liberal newsrooms with reporters, editors and producers have trained their students to see the world through the radical left lens of postcolonial theory as popularly taught in contemporary humanities programs. In this worldview, the primary villains are Western and Western‑aligned powers; the primary victims, “the South” and “the oppressed.”

Israel, with its tanks, jets, and super-successful tech sector, is slotted into the oppressor-villain category. The Islamic Republic, with its anti‑American rhetoric and Third‑Worldist propaganda, gets the benefit of the doubt, if not outright support or sympathy. Democratic Israel is derided and despised, while clerical fascist Iran is “analyzed” and “understood.”

So, the downplaying of the Iranian missile threat and the misrepresentation of the Iranian uprising are two sides of one coin.

If you admit that Iran is building the tools to carry out genocide against Israel – and devastating assaults on America and Europe – it becomes harder to argue that the West’s task is to accommodate Iran inside a supposed rules‑based international order. If you admit that Iranians are willing to die in the streets to be rid of Islamist rule, it becomes harder to insist that the Islamic Republic is a legitimate expression of their political will. Better, then, to soften both realities – to turn strategic preparations for mass murder into “leverage,” and to turn a revolution against political Islam into a failed pocketbook protest.

There is also a more mundane explanation. Liberal reporters and editors tend to live in intellectual milieus saturated with certain assumptions: that war with Iran would be disastrous and must be avoided at nearly any cost; that Western militaries, especially Israel’s, are the main sources of instability; that engagement, dialogue, and “confidence‑building” are the only tools of sensible statecraft.

In such a culture, stories that highlight Iran’s menacing military capabilities are considered unhelpful, even irresponsible. They sound like arguments for confrontation. In contrast, stories and televised interviews with Iranian officials that downplay the threat reinforce the reassuring belief that if only sanctions were lifted and regime “moderates” empowered, the crisis would subside.

But reality does not bend forever to elite comfort. A regime that murders its own people in the streets and on the gallows will not balk at firing salvos of missiles at Israeli apartment blocks if it judges the moment right. A government that jails, tortures, and assassinates dissidents, and sponsors and carries out mass casualty terrorist attacks abroad has time and again demonstrated the contempt in which it holds human life.

The question for liberal media is whether they are willing to describe Iran’s Islamist regime as it is, rather than as they wish it to be. That means telling the truth about Iranians who want the system overthrown, not airbrushed; about women who burn hijabs rather than model them for fawning Western magazines – and about an arsenal whose purpose is not “leverage” in international relations seminars but the capacity to erase Israeli cities.

To go on excusing such a regime – by euphemizing its repression, prettifying its ideology, and minimizing its weaponry – is neither neutrality nor “objective reporting.” It’s a deliberate decision to appease and functionally assist an unchangeable enemy that has become the embodiment of unadulterated evil.

Share this article on WhatsApp: