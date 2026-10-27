יום שלישי, 27 אוקטובר 2026Tuesday, October 27, 2026
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Peru adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

By Etgar Lefkovits - JNS

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October 27, 2026, 9 AM ET

(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS) Peru has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Sunday.

The move reflects a diplomatic realignment of center-right governments in Latin America toward Israel, including in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Uruguay, which have adopted the international framework.

“I celebrate the historic decision of the Government of Peru,” Sa’ar wrote on X. “Together we continue strengthening the fight against antisemitism worldwide.”

Peru and Israel have strengthened ties under the new right-wing government led by President Keiko Fujimori, focusing on security, counter-narcotics, technology and agriculture cooperation.

The non-binding working definition of antisemitism was adopted in 2016 by the IHRA, an intergovernmental organization made up of more than 40 countries that seeks to promote Holocaust education and awareness worldwide.

More than 1,200 entities worldwide, including the U.S. State Department, have recognized the definition.

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