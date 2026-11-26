Many years ago, I was a scholar in residence at a shul in Los Angeles. I met someone there called David Weiss. We hit it off straight away. David is a scriptwriter, as in “Hollywood” scriptwriter.

He has a genuine modesty that belies his very prestigious achievements as the writer of Rugrats, Shrek 2 and The Smurfs among very many other more recent hits.

When he visited the U.K., he spoke to my students at Manchester University. I introduced him by expressing my delight that he was writing the forthcoming script of Shrek 2.

“This” I told him, “Will give you the opportunity to rectify the obvious “miscasting” of a “Canadian” actor, Mike Myers as “Shrek” in the first film.”

Hollywood has a long history of miscasting Canadians who made appalling attempts at a Scottish accent (think of James Doohan as “Scotty” in Star Trek). David would now be able to cast an authentic Scot (me) instead.

Needless to say, David’s talk was another huge hit and also needless to say that I didn’t get the part.

At question time, one of the students asked if he ever suffered from “writer’s block” and asked what advice he would give to overcome the problem.

David’s advice was to just, “Start writing.” He explained, “Write anything at all and you will soon find that opens up your mind and that will lead you in the direction you need to go.”

I brought that memory to mind as I sat down to write my Jewish Press column this morning. Actually, I wasn’t suffering from writer’s block. If anything, the list of potential topics that I had filed away since my last piece, was very long.

My problem was that given the tough times the Jewish people are currently going through, my topics were all serious and rather depressing. There was the surge in support for antisemitic candidates across the Democratic party. Then there is the continuing cozy friendship between Vice President J. D. Vance and Tucker (Hitler admirers welcome on my show) Carlson. Oh! And then there was the cheery message from the White House that the President is cutting two billion dollars in aid to the only ally it has in the world to join its attacks on Iran.

It reminded me of the famous adage of Henry Kissinger, “It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal.”

Instead, I wanted to write about something that might cheer people up and cheer me up at the same time. That’s when I remembered a Zoom interview I gave yesterday to two Israeli academics about our aliyah, a year and a half ago.

One of them is called Robert. I first met him when he was around fifteen in 1987. He was a member of NCSY’s UK equivalent, JYSG. I often used to speak and teach there and met many outstanding kids who stayed friends for life.

Robert moved to Israel many years ago, and is now doing research for a PhD thesis. He wanted to interview recent olim about their experiences. He was joined by an Israeli colleague called Dina who helped ask the questions.

The first of those was “What did I find most difficult about moving to Israel?”

This was not a hard one to answer.

I explained that my wife and I own a car. Dina started to smile as I answered, “I feel that the suffering and anguish I experience driving on Israeli roads must surely cancel many mistakes and sins I have committed over a long lifetime and protect me from going to the place with no A.C.”

I immediately regretted my statement. I had betrayed my fellow citizens and so rushed to amend it. I felt it simply wasn’t fair. After all, I lived and drove in New York for fifteen years, so I know that bad drivers exist in every place in the world. Yet, in my heart I felt I was being disingenuous. Israeli drivers have their own unique genre and philosophy when it comes to bad driving.

Just this morning, as I walked home from shul I saw a perfect example. A column of cars was stuck in a line going up a hill on a road called KKL. I could see from the sidewalk what the drivers couldn’t see in their cars. The junction ahead was completely blocked by cars that had ignored the red light and come to a halt in the middle of the junction causing a “pekak.” I don’t know if you’re familiar with that word. Even if you aren’t, you somehow feel from the sound of it means something no good.

The Israelis in the cars lower down the hill reasonably assumed pekak.

The Israeli mentality over 78 years has evolved an intriguing solution to pekaks. No matter what the unseen cause of the holdup is (unexploded Iranian missile sticking out of the ground in the middle of the junction, twenty thousand people protesting for or against Bibi), it can be solved by loudly sounding your car’s horn, which will magically make the problem disappear!

If you have tried this in New York and it hasn’t worked, that is because you haven’t been trained in the Israeli technique! You must sound your horn with three short honks. Next (and this is the key) sound it again for one very, very loooong honk.

Ask any Israeli! They are all convinced this solution works. The twenty thousand protestors all immediately go home. The Iranian missile falls over, reignites and flies back to Tehran killing every member of their parliament.

The next question on the academics’ list was, “Did we decide to come because of the recent tsunami of antisemitism?” The answer to that was no. We had decided to move and bought our apartment before the explosion of antisemitism.

Then came, “What one word would I say to people in Chutz L’Aretz considering making aliyah today?” The answer was the word, “Please” as in, please think about it seriously.

There were many more questions like, what have we found most challenging about living in Israel? What do we miss most about New York? and others.

The last question was, “What made you decide to come now?”

I answered that my wife had always wanted to live here. For me the decision came when I was learning my favorite Torah commentator, Rabbi Moshe Alshich.

He lived in Sefat in the sixteenth century, and he writes:

“People often talk about what a wonderful zechut it is to be able to come and be buried in the Land of Israel. They omit the fact that it is a much greater zechut to come and live here.”

We’re all aware that nowhere is completely safe for Jews today. Missiles can arrive from Iran and large demonstrations signal that we are angry and often too angry with ourselves.

Yet, I would rather live here and one day be buried here than in any other place. Before that time, I also want to stand shoulder to shoulder with my people, here in Hashem’s Holy land. To live here, after all, is such a great zechut.