Political Democratic Blue Wave Leaves New York Republicans Blue

Election night was a political tsunami across the country and in New York state. Democrats rolled up significant victories in the Empire State.

Most important would be the Jewish lawmakers who now total 22 members in the Assembly and nine in the state Senate. There are 10 Orthodox Jews in both houses – eight in the Assembly and two in the Senate. Of the eight Jews no longer in the Assembly, five were replaced by new Jewish members, and three by non-Jews. There were two non-Jewish members who were replaced by Jewish members.

There are eight Jewish Senators – two are Orthodox – Solomon “Sam” Sutton from Brooklyn and Lisa “Malkie” Vider (D – Hewlett Bay Park, Nassau County). Vider defeated incumbent Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick (R – Malverne, Nassau County), a strong voice for Jewish causes.

Vider is a healthcare administrator, business leader, and community advocate with more than 25 years of real-world management experience.

Vider was born and raised in the Borough Park and Flatbush sections of Brooklyn, the daughter of a New York City public school special education teacher and a healthcare professional. She attended Shulamith High School and later Brooklyn College, beginning her career as a teenager working in her family’s assisted living facility.

On a strange note, incumbent Senator Julia Salazar (D – Williamsburg, Brooklyn) aligns with the Democratic Socialists of America but also claims she has some Sephardic Jewish ancestry through her father, including a Sephardic surname. She said she started to explore Judaism while attending college.

After being sworn into office in late December or January 2027, there will be two Muslim lawmakers, including the first Palestinian-American, 34-year-old Aber Kawas (D – Astoria, Queens). Kawas earned a master’s degree in Islamic Liberation Theology from the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and reportedly returned to New York City in 2024. She opposes sending U.S. government funds to the Israeli government, supports abolishing fares for public buses in New York City, opposes the death penalty, and supports universal healthcare. Kawas defeated Assembly Democrat Steve Raga in the June primary, receiving 60 percent of the vote. Kawas won the general election against Republican Han Khon To, snagging 74 percent of the vote in a Democrat-dominated district in western Queens.

Notable defeats for Republicans in the Senate include the downfall of 40-year incumbent James Tedisco (R – Ballston, Saratoga County), Bill Weber (R – Montebello, Rockland County), Rob Rolison (R – Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County), and Steve Chan (R – Sunset Park, Brooklyn). On eastern Long Island, E. Christopher Murray (D – Setauket, Suffolk County) defeated longtime incumbent Anthony Palumbo (R – New Suffolk, Suffolk County), grabbing 51.7 percent of the vote to Palumbo’s 48.3 percent, a difference of 4,064 votes.

There were five open seats in the Senate – 3 Republicans; 2 Democrats. The Democrats flipped five Senate seats; Republicans didn’t flip any.

Nyack Mayor Joe Rand, a Democrat, is going to have to clean out his desk in Rockland and begin measuring the windows for new drapes in Washington. (Marc Gronich)

One of the seats that flipped from Republican to Democrat was in the heavily-Jewish Rockland County. Incumbent Senator Bill Weber, a Republican, was bested by Nyack Mayor Joe Rand, a Democrat, 54 to 46 percent, a difference of 9,352 votes.

Rand, 59, has been Nyack mayor for three years and told The Jewish Press on election night he knows how important constituent services are to the voters. The Sunday before election day, the two squared off in a debate. “He talked a lot about what he’s done with constituent service. I think he’s run a credible constituent service shop,” Rand said of Weber. “I know how to run a constituent service shop. I know how to deliver really good service to my constituents. I feel like what I did for Nyack, I can do for Rockland County, which made me run for Senate.”

The median age in the Senate is 53. Jake Blumencranz, a Conservative Jew who left the Assembly to run for the upper house, is the youngest member at age 30. He replaces longtime Senator Jack Martins, who is not Jewish. There are six members who are 70 years old or older, with Toby Ann Stavisky being the oldest Senator at age 87.

A few races have not yet been decided. After the smoke clears, there will likely be 46 Democrats and 17 Republicans, giving the Democrats a supermajority, which is used to block gubernatorial vetoes.

In the 150-member state Assembly, colloquially known as the People’s House, the margin of Democrats grew significantly. There will be 35 freshmen members in the Assembly – 23 are Democrats and 12 are Republicans. In January, there will be 107 Democrats and 43 Republicans, giving Democrats a significant supermajority. The median age in the Assembly is 51 years old. There are 16 members who are 70 years or older. The oldest member is Bill Colton (D – Bensonhurst, Brooklyn) at 80 years old. There will be 11 members associated with the Democratic Socialists of America. There were 29 open seats. Seven Assemblymembers ran for the state Senate – six were victorious.

Mike Lawler delivered a concession speech thanking everyone in the room who he had a connection with, which was almost everyone. He also stressed humility and gratitude in the face of losing his only political contest. (Marc Gronich)

Finally, as Rockland County swung Democratic, Congressman Mike Lawler (R – Pearl River, Rockland County) was defeated by Army veteran Cait Conley (New Castle, Westchester County), a major who is now in the majority in Congress.

Conley is a decorated combat veteran and national security expert who served in the U.S. Army for 16 years with overseas deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Conley later led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)’s election security efforts during the 2024 elections and was a director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council.

Lawler told The Jewish Press on election night he is not considering a rematch against Conley in two years. That leaves a few other options for Lawler including State Chairman if the current chairman Ed Cox steps aside, a run for the U.S. Senate against Charles Schumer in two years or a run for governor in four years. As part of his concession speech, the two-term Lawler offered a bittersweet farewell.

“I am going to work tirelessly for those two months to deliver every last piece that I can to this district and to the people that I represent,” Lawler promised. “When you win elections, it’s great and it’s easy to celebrate. I’m a big believer in being humble in victory and gracious in defeat. And when you lose, you have to accept it with grace and humility and the voters made a choice today and that’s okay. Life goes on. Ultimately, we live to fight another day.”

Two of the attendees at Lawler’s election night gathering. (Marc Gronich)

Lawler’s seat was the only Congressional seat to flip. There were five other members of Congress, four Democrats and one Republican, who were replaced by new members. Nydia Velazquez gave up her seat and will be succeeded by DSA member Claire Valdez. Dan Goldman lost his primary battle to Brad Lander. Jerry Nadler retired and was succeeded by former Assemblyman Micah Lasher. Adriano Espaillat lost his primary to Darializa Avila Chevalier, a member of the DSA. The only battle for a Republican-dominated district was the North Country seat held by Elise Stefanik. Trump ally Anthony Constantino, the owner of a business called “Sticker Mule,” barely came out on top in a deep red district with 50.9 percent of the vote.