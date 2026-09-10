Pomegranate Yom Tov Chicken

You only need pantry staples to make this special-occasion chicken with thick, flavorful gravy. Just stock up on that pomegranate tea (yum), and you can make this any time of year you’re in the mood for something different!

Ingredients

Chicken

2 and 1/2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or quarters

bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or quarters 1 teaspoon cumin

cumin 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon paprika (I used smoked paprika)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Pomegranate Gravy

1 cup reserved pan juices + boiling water

reserved pan juices + boiling water 3 bags Wissotzky Pomegranate Nectar tea

Wissotzky Pomegranate Nectar tea 1/4 cup soy sauce

soy sauce 1/4 cup Gefen Honey

1 tablespoon white wine, such as Tuscanini (see notes)

white wine, such as Tuscanini (see notes) 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

Gefen Frozen Garlic 1 cube Gefen Frozen Ginger (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Combine spices in a small bowl. Rub spice mixture all over chicken. Place chicken skin-side down in a disposable 9×13-inch pan.

3. Bake covered at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes.

4. Remove chicken from oven and set the oven to 390 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Uncover chicken and, keeping skin-side down, transfer to another 9×13-inch pan, leaving excess pan juices in the first pan.

6. Using a fine sieve, pour pan juices into a measuring cup and add boiling water until the one cup line. Place tea bags in measuring cup and cover (you can use the silver foil you used for the first pan), steep for 10 minutes. Drain and discard tea bags; stir in remaining gravy ingredients.

7. Pour gravy all over chicken and bake uncovered at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

8. Carefully turn chicken over and continue baking for 35 minutes, basting once.

9. The gravy will thicken as the chicken cools. This recipe reheats well, making it perfect for Shabbos and Yom Tov!

Notes:

This recipe was made with wine for Tishrei, when some people avoid vinegar. Wine can be replaced with white vinegar or rice vinegar.

The honey can be replaced with brown or white sugar. Increase sweetener amount for a sweeter, stickier glaze.