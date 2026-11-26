After some 140,000 lost power in and around Pensacola, Florida following Hurricane Isaias, Chabad of Pensacola’s Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Danow invited anyone in need to join them for a BBQ dinner, a rare opportunity for a hot meal in a city still largely without power.

While the Chabad House and many other properties sustained damage, Rabbi Danow says they are grateful the community is safe and well, and are focused on supporting those in need.