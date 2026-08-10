יום שני, 10 אוגוסט 2026Monday, August 10, 2026
Follow Us
יום שני, כ״ז אב תשפ״וMonday, August 10, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Preserving Possibility, Strengthening Jewish Continuity

By Jewish Press Staff

|

August 10, 2026, 12 PM ET

PUAH and Altneu Synagogue convene an evening exploring fertility preservation, halacha, and the future of Jewish family building. On Wednesday, July 29, PUAH partnered with Altneu Synagogue for an intimate evening focused on fertility preservation, bringing together medical expertise, halachic guidance, and personal experience to address a topic that is becoming increasingly relevant within the Jewish community. The evening also highlighted the natural partnership between PUAH and Altneu. Both organizations are deeply committed to strengthening Jewish families by giving individuals the knowledge, resources, and guidance they need to make informed decisions rooted in both Torah values and medical excellence.

Serials

Getzlight – Chapter VII

By Ruchama Feuerman

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross