Preserving Possibility, Strengthening Jewish Continuity

PUAH and Altneu Synagogue convene an evening exploring fertility preservation, halacha, and the future of Jewish family building. On Wednesday, July 29, PUAH partnered with Altneu Synagogue for an intimate evening focused on fertility preservation, bringing together medical expertise, halachic guidance, and personal experience to address a topic that is becoming increasingly relevant within the Jewish community. The evening also highlighted the natural partnership between PUAH and Altneu. Both organizations are deeply committed to strengthening Jewish families by giving individuals the knowledge, resources, and guidance they need to make informed decisions rooted in both Torah values and medical excellence.