An anti-Israel protest planned for Wednesday outside a kosher deli in Brooklyn could draw more people to the Israeli real estate event it is targeting, a representative of the Israeli brokerage firm CapitIL told JNS.

“It definitely has not scared off people attending,” he said, of past protests outside CapitIL events. “It might even increase attendance.”

The Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey, known as Pal-Awda, which has organized rallies outside synagogues and Jewish schools that escalated to assaults and arrests, announced the protest for 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 outside Essen NY Deli, in Midwood.

“New Yorkers will not stay silent when Zionists use local businesses and houses of worship to sell stolen Palestinian land,” Pal-Awda wrote on social media. “We’ll be on the streets protesting ethnic cleansing being facilitated in our city.”

The City College of New York chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine claimed that the event was advertising deals on property in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. “New Yorkers do not want illegal stolen land sales for West Bank settlements happening in our city,” the group wrote.

The CapitIL representative told JNS that “on this trip, we are not promoting any real estate in Judea and Samaria.”

The representative also said that while CapitIL does not agree with the protesters, it affirms their right to protest, just as it affirms the rights of people to attend the event and eat at Essen.

The brokerage firm booked a private room at the restaurant for the event, and Essen will be open to people who want to eat there.

New York City Council member Inna Vernikov stated that the protest would only draw support for Essen. “You little fascists do realize your presence here will simply blow up sales at every Jewish establishment you try to harass,” she said.

Many on social media are pledging to eat at Essen on Wednesday, with some comparing the wave of support for the kosher eatery to Philadelphia, where a few thousand people showed up on Nov. 8 to support Jewish-owned businesses targeted by an anti-Israel boycott.

Elan Kornblum, founder of Great Kosher Restaurants, said that Shomrim and the New York City Police Department “have offered all assistance necessary to keeping the neighborhood safe.”

Members of Kornblum’s Facebook group said they would be eating at Essen on Wednesday. “We gotta protect the pastramis,” one person wrote. “I’m not anti-Palestinian at all, but I guess it’s time to go get a sandwich,” wrote another.

Kornblum shared a flier for a counterprotest, reminiscent of Philadelphia, calling for “peaceful” support for the Jewish community and standing “against the hate group that is targeting Jews and Jewish-owned businesses.”

“Let’s hope it’s uneventful outside,” Korblum said. He added that he hopes that Essen “has enough pastrami on rye for everyone.”

‘Protect the public, enforce the law’

Sam Sutton, a New York state senator whose Brooklyn district includes Midwood, where Essen NY Deli is located, said that his office was coordinating with the NYPD ahead of the demonstration.

“The right to peacefully protest is fundamental, but it must never serve as a shield for constant harassment,” Sutton stated.

The NYPD was reportedly seen dropping off barricades in front of Essen on Tuesday night.

New York state Assembly member Michael Novakhov called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to publicly condemn the targeting of Jewish businesses. Mamdani disbanded the NYPD Strategic Response Unit, which handled such protests, last week.

“When the leadership of our city refuses to unequivocally confront antisemitic intimidation, it sends a dangerous message to extremists that their behavior will be tolerated,” he said.

“No New Yorker should be subjected to harassment because of their Jewish identity or their connection to Israel,” Novakhov said.

He said that the Jewish community “should not have to repeatedly demand protection.”

Trisha Posner, founder of Antisemitism Watch, told JNS that she hopes “City Hall and the NYPD treat this exactly the way they would any other protest that has a documented record of targeting a specific community.”

Pal-Awda initially promoted the protest without a location. While Jewish events sometimes do not disclose locations, for safety and security reasons, anti-Israel groups often manage to uncover the address.

“Peaceful protest is protected,” Posner told JNS. “Hunting for the location of a private event so you can intimidate attendees, obstruct access or create a hostile environment in a Jewish neighborhood is not.”

“The fact that the Strategic Response Group has been disbanded does not erase the obligation of City Hall and the NYPD to protect the public and enforce the law equally,” Posner said.