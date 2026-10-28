Q & A: Is It Our Prayers That Bring Rain? (Conclusion)

Question: I have a number of questions about praying for rain. Is there really a need to do so when rain generally comes in the fall and winter seasons? When is the proper time to begin praying for rain – December 4or December 5? Also, if one forgets the request for rain in davening, must he repeat the Shemoneh Esrei? Additionally, what if there is a severe need for rain before that time?

Sam Cohen

Via email

Synopsis: Last week, we referred to the period of Creation before the time of Adam and Eve when not a blade of grass grew because man was not yet there to work the earth. The Hebrew word for “work” is “avodah,” which our Sages explain also means prayer. Thus, Hashem did not allow rain to fall and promote the growth of grass. The reason is that Hashem desires the prayers of the righteous. We told the story of how Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk and his chassidim prayed for rain and their prayers were miraculously answered. Indeed, it is our prayers that furnish the entire world with abundant blessing.

Answer: The Mechaber, in his discussion regarding the ninth blessing of the Amidah, Mevarech HaShanim, states as follows (Orach Chayyim 117):

“The recitation of Birkat HaShanim in the rainy season (yemot ha’geshamim) must include [the request] ‘Ve’ten tal u’matar li’vracha’(lit. ‘May You give us dew and rain for a blessing,’ meaning in a manner that is a blessing). In the Diaspora, we start our petition for rain in the Maariv prayer of the 60th day of Tekufat Tishrei (so called because the month of Tishrei marks the beginning of the autumn season. Though in most years, it corresponds to December 4, this year Rosh Chodesh Kislev was two days; therefore, we start reciting it on December 5 at Maariv (and not because December 4 is a Friday night and thus automatically delayed).

“In Israel [where there is a greater need for water], we start reciting our petition [for rain] on the 7th of Marcheshvan, and continue to recite it until the Mincha prayer of the day before Passover.” (The Festival Amidah,which we recite at the Maariv and Shacharit prayers of the following day, the first day of Passover, consists of seven blessings only – and thus does not include Birkat HaShanim. That is why our last possible petition for rain takes place at Mincha on the eve of Passover. In case one erred and recited the Eighteen Blessings (the weekday Shemoneh Esrei) instead of the Festival Amidah at Maariv or Shacharit, consult the Mishna Berura ad loc., Biur Halacha.)

The Mechaber notes further: “Individuals [residing in places] that are in need of rain in the summer do not ask for it in Birkat HaShanim but rather at Shome’a tefillah [lit. ‘He who hears our prayers,’ which is the general petition for Divine assistance in which we may include a plethora of requests]. This rule applies even to [residents of] a large city, such as Nineveh, or a whole country, such as Spain or Germany. Nevertheless, we consider this the petition of an individual and it is included only in Shome’a tefillah. If an entire country needed rain in the summer, and an individual there erred and included the petition for rain in Birkat HaShanim, he goes back [Rema adds: if he so chooses] and repeats the Amidah as a tefillat nedava, a voluntary prayer, without asking [for rain] in Birkat HaShanim.” (HereRema notes that such an individual would not be required to repeat the Amidah.)

Thus, Rema reconciles the view stated by Rabbi Yosef Caro in the Shulchan Aruch with the one expressed on that topic in the Beit Yosef, his commentary on the Tur, where he quotes the views of MahariAbuhav, Ramban, Rambam, and Ran in relation to the statement of the Rosh that is quoted by the Tur. The Rosh would allow individuals to say Ve’ten tal u’matar in the blessing of Mevarech HaShanim if an entire country needed rain. The authorities quoted by Rabbi Yosef Caro (including the Mahari Abuhav, Ramban, Rambam, and Ran) would most probably agree with the Rosh in principle but not in practice, for the Rosh’s ruling was never widely accepted in spite of the fact that his reasoning is correct.

The rule of not officially requesting rain out of the proper season is considered steadfast. The case we just mentioned – in which the Mechaber would allow an out-of-season request in Shome’a tefillah – is the subject of a discussion by theTaz (ad. loc.), who explains that it is permitted for a congregation to include the request in Shome’a tefillah only in the silent Amidah, but that the chazzan never says it aloud in his repetition – even as part of Shome’a tefillah. The Taz also quotes his father-in-law, the Bach, who informs us: “We (even an entire congregation) should never ask for rain in an untimely manner even if it were included in Shome’a tefillah; rather, we should seek Divine intervention by fasting and the recitation of Selichot.” The Bach further states: “I have heard that, in the midst of a drought, two great rabbis instituted the recitation of Ve’ten tal u’matar as part of Shome’a tefillah, and both died that very year. This was seen as a result of having ‘forced the Hand of Heaven.’”

Based on the Mishna and Gemara (Berachot 29a), Rabbi Yosef Caro rules as follows: “If he asked for rain (matar) in the summer season, we obligate him to repeat [the Amidah]; and if he did not [request rain] in the winter season, we [also] obligate him to repeat the Amidah, even if he asked for dew (tal). However, if he asked for rain but did not include the petition for dew, he does not have to repeat [the Amidah].”

As we noted earlier, a petition for rain is different from the mention of rain as a praise attribute of G-d in the blessing of Mechayyeh Hameitim. If one said “tal” instead of “geshem” as part of that blessing, one does not have to repeat the Amidah. However, regarding Mevarech HaShanim, which is a specific petition, your rabbi would have insisted that the chazzan repeat the blessing if an incorrect seasonal request was recited.

This view is shared by most halachic authorities, with the exception of the Mordechai, who suggests the possibility that if one asked for dew only (tal)in Mevarech HaShanim during the rainy winter season, that would be considered sufficient. He bases this statement on the principle presented in the Jerusalem Talmud (Ta’anit 1:1): “R. Ze’irah said in the name of R. Chanina: If [an individual] specifically mentioned dew during the rainy season, we do not make him repeat [the Amidah].” The Gemara (ibid.) adds: “If he said ‘geshem’ in the summer season, we do obligate him to repeat (because he did not utter the word ‘tal’)” – see Korban Ha’Edah ad. loc. s.v. Umishani hahu delo idcar...). The Gemara then asks: “Did we not learn (in the Babylonian Talmud, Ta’anit 3a) that our Sages did not require mentioning ‘dew’ or ‘winds’ (Mashiv haruach)?” The answer offered is: “We cannot equate one who curses (requesting rain in the summer regardless of need is considered a curse) with one who simply has not prayed (i.e., has not asked for the appropriate precipitation for the season) but who does not curse; that is, he mentioned tal (dew) and [thus] we do not obligate him to repeat the Amidah.”

The Gemara in the Jerusalem Talmud (ad loc.) then asks: “But did we not learn (B.T. Berachot 29a) that if one did not petition for [rain] in Birkat HaShanim or mention the Divine attribute of providing rain in the blessing of Techiyyat Hameitim, we do obligate him to repeat [in either case]?” The Gemara offers its explanation: “This is only if he did not mention [or petition for] either dew or rain.” The implication is that if he mentioned or asked for dew, that would be sufficient.

The Mordechai explains that there are those who say “Ve’ten tal li’vracha” even in the summer, and this establishes for them a chazaka, a presumption of regularity. Subsequently, should such a person not include rain in their request in the winter, he will not have to repeat the Amidah.

However, we see from the preponderance of other views, all based on the Babylonian Talmud, that if one did not specifically ask for rain in the winter season, a petition for dew at that time will not be sufficient to satisfy our Sages’ textual enactment, and one would have to repeat the Amidah.

Let us begin this New Year 5787 by fully realizing that Hashem does listen to our prayers, and hopefully, they will be answered.