Q & A: Israel: A Beam of Hope in a Time of Distress

Question: I am intrigued as to how the Jewish nation has survived all these millennia in a world that is hostile to the Jews, especially in light of the recent rise of antisemitism worldwide. Our people are but a minority in a world that keeps changing and where whole civilizations have come and gone – and yet somehow, we endure.

Menachem

Via Email

Answer: As I write these words, we await the State of Israel’s election results, and even after that, the political wrangling to form a government. Just like all of you, dear readers, I hope and pray that the results on both sides of the Atlantic (here in the United States as well) bear well for our people.

Many years ago, my uncle, HaRav Sholom Klass, zt”l, was asked a similar question: Why are the Jewish people so small in numbers in comparison to the gentile nations? To answer your question, we will cull somewhat from that earlier discussion.

The Torah (Deuteronomy 7:7, Parashat Va’et’chanan) explains: “Lo me’rub’chem mikol ha’amim chashak Hashem bachem va’yivchar bachem, ki atem ha’me’at mikol ha’amim” – Not because you are more numerous than any other people did the L-rd set His love upon you, for you were the fewest [in numbers] of all peoples. The Torah continues in the next verse (7:8): “Ki me’ahavat Hashem et’chem umi’shomro et hashevua asher nishba la’avoteichem hotzi Hashem et’chem beyad chazaka va’yifdecha mibeit avadim miyad Par’oh melech Mitzrayim” – Rather, because of Hashem’s love for you and because He abides by the oath He swore to your fathers [Avraham, Yitzhak, and Yaakov], He brought you out with a strong hand and He redeemed you from the house of slavery, from the hand of Pharaoh, the king of Egypt.

Although the verse references G-d’s oath to the Patriarchs – and the preceding verse states, “For you were the fewest [in numbers] of all peoples” – we perceive that there was another, possibly more important reason for our being chosen by Hashem.

Indeed, the Talmud (Avodah Zara 2b) relates that in the future, the nations of the world will exclaim before Hashem in protest, “Have you given us the Torah [so that it could be said] that we have declined to accept it?” The Gemara negates their argument by citing the verse from Parashat V’zot Haberacha (Deuteronomy 33:2), “Vayomar Hashem, miSinai ba vezarach miSe’ir l’amo, hofia meiHar Paran ve’ata miRivevot Kodesh, miymino esh-dat lamo” – He [Moshe] said, Hashem came from Sinai; He rose up to them from Se’ir, He appeared from Mount Paran, and then approached with some of the holy myriads; from His right hand, He presented the fiery Torah to them. Further, it says in Habakkuk (3:3), “Elokah mi’Teiman yavo veKadosh meiHar Paran...” – Hashem came from the south, the Holy One from Mount Paran.

The Gemara asks regarding these two verses: “What did He seek in Seir, and what did He seek in Paran? R. Yochanan explains: This teaches us that Hashem offered the Torah to every nation and every tongue, but none accepted it until He came to the nation of Israel and they accepted...” Rashi (Deuteronomy 33:2) explains, quoting Sifrei, that “from Seir” refers to the Children of Esau, who refused the Torah; “from Mount Paran” refers to the Children of Ishmael, who also refused it; and “He came” applies to the Children of Israel, who accepted it.

We were then chosen by Hashem to become a nation of priests and the leaders of humanity, charged with spreading and proclaiming the message of Hashem’s uniqueness in this world, as the Torah states (Deuteronomy 6:4), “Hashem Elokeinu, Hashem Echad…” – Hashem is our G-d, Hashem is the One and Only.

Of course, many of the world’s religions have borrowed from us and from our Torah – which they refer to as the Bible – thereby admitting to, to some degree, our unique leadership in the world. Indeed, leaders are always a minority among the ones they lead.

And leaders we are, for Hashem refers to each of us by that appellation, as it states (Exodus 19:6), “Ve’atem tih’yu li mamlechet kohanim ve’goy kadosh…” – And you shall be for me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. This implies that we have the ability to lead not only collectively as a people, but also as individuals.

Our Sages (Pesachim 83b) teach that we have been dispersed throughout the Diaspora to teach the principles of the Torah to all the nations, for the Torah is a beacon of light that ignited the spark of civilization. Surely, if we show all the people the light, sooner or later they will follow it. As long as Israel carries the torch of the Torah, all the nations of the world will respect us and fashion their societies in accordance with at least some of the basic principles mentioned in the Torah. Truly, even as they vilify us, they mimic us.

We must also always remember Hashem’s blessing to Abraham (Genesis 12:2-3), “V’e’es’cha l’goy gadol va’ava’recha’cha va’agadlah sh’mecha v’he’yeh beracha” – And I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, and you shall be a blessing. “Va’avorcha mi’vorachacha u’mekalelacha a’or v’nivrichu b’cha kol mish’pachot ha’adamah” – And I will bless those who bless you, and those who curse you I will curse, and through you, all of the families of the world shall be blessed.

I’ve heard Governor Mike Huckabee, America’s ambassador to Israel, a devout evangelical Christian and a lover of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, reference this blessing on numerous occasions. He exhorts everyone – Jew and gentile, adversary and ally alike – to recognize that the Jewish people are G-d’s chosen children.

This, then, is the secret of a small nation that endures like no other: its connection to the Torah. Let us merit, through increased Torah study and observance, to witness the fulfillment of the prophecy of Zechariah, which we recite thrice daily as part of the Aleinu prayer – “Ve’haya Hashem lemelech al kol ha’aretz, bayom hahu yihyeh Hashem echad u’shemo echad – On that day, Hashem will be king of all the land; on that day, Hashem will be One and His Name will be One (Zechariah 14:9).

The simple message to the gentile nations of the world is that our people and our precious state of Israel will endure because this is G-d’s entire purpose for creating the world.