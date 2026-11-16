Question: I recently had to enter hospital on the Sabbath for an emergency procedure. The triage staff were insistent that I sign a consent form, which they said would cover both my agreeing to services and assumption of financial responsibility for the necessary care and treatment. I explained that it was my Sabbath, whose laws preclude me from doing so. I explained that as it was only four hours until the conclusion of the Sabbath, I would willingly do so at that time. A resident, observing both the situation and my medical distress, finally convinced them to waive the requirement. I was subsequently treated and, after three days, I was back home. In retrospect, was I wrong in refusing to sign?

Name withheld

Via email

Answer: At the outset, I believe that you were correct because it is important that there be an awareness on the part of those who deal with the observant Jewish public of our laws and restrictions. You stood your ground, and a competent health professional came to the rescue. Yet the answer, according to strict Jewish law, depends largely upon your situation at the time. Was your situation a matter that presented a threat to life and limb – piku’ach nefesh? In cases of piku’ach nefesh, we override the laws of Sabbath to save a life.

The Talmud (Yoma 85b) derives this principle from the verse in Parshat Acharei Mot (Leviticus 18:5), which states: “U’shemartem et chukotai ve’et mishpatai asher ya’aseh otam ha’adam va’chai bahem, Ani Hashem” – You shall observe My statutes [chukim refer to the unexplained commands] and My laws, which, if a man shall do, he shall live by them. The Talmud there relates that R. Ishmael, R. Akiva, and R. Elazar b. Azaria were once on a journey, with Levi ha-Sarad and R. Ishmael son of R. Elazar b. Azaria following them. Then this question was asked of them: How do we know (i.e., based on which verse and its explanation) that in a case of danger to human life (piku’ach nefesh), the laws of the Sabbath are suspended, meaning that we are allowed to override or desecrate them?

Each one of them proceeded to quote a relevant verse, and finally the Talmud quotes R. Yehuda who said in the name of Samuel: “If I had been there, I would have told them something better than what any of them said. I would have quoted the phrase

‘Va’chai bahem,’ referring to the verse in Acharei Mot (Leviticus 18:5, cited above) which states: ‘U’shemartem et chukotai ve’et mishpatai asher ya’aseh…va’chai bahem…’ You shall observe My statutes and My laws…and live by them – implying that one shall not die by them. The Talmud then points out that an objection (pircha) can be made to all of their proofs, except the exposition of Samuel, which cannot be refuted. Thus, this verse in Acharei Mot clearly serves as the source for the obligation to guard our health, and to do so to such a degree that in the event of an emergency, we may even violate the Sabbath for one who is ill.

What follows is drawn from the responsa of Gaon Rabbi Tuviah Goldstein, zt”l, on the subject (Emek Halacha (Vol. 1, Siman 14):

At issue is the fact that Rema (Orach Chayyim 306:11) notes that writing in a language other than Hebrew is only a rabbinic violation. This position of Rema seems to contradict an overt halacha (Shabbos 103a, Mishna) stating that writing two otiyot (letters of the alphabet) in any language is a Biblical violation.

The Mishna Berurah (Bi’ur Halacha 306:11) contends that the overwhelming majority of halachic authorities are of the opinion that writing two otiyot on the Sabbath – in Hebrew or in any other language – is a Biblical violation. Thus, it would seem that under no circumstances may a Jewish person whose life is not in danger sign his name on the Sabbath.

To resolve the above contradiction, Rabbi Yechezkel Landau, the famed Noda BiYehuda (Responsa Noda BiYehuda Vol. II, Orach Chayyim 33), proceeded to delineate a fine distinction between a spoken language and the script in which it may be written. Words of a specific language may be written using the script of a totally different language, spelling them with corresponding characters of another alphabet. English words can thus be transliterated by using the Hebrew, Arabic, or Chinese alphabet, and Hebrew words can be written using the English alphabet.

Based upon this distinction between a spoken language and the script used to write it, the Noda BiYehuda developed the ruling that writing words of any language on the Sabbath is deemed a Biblical violation if they are written in the Hebrew script of Ketav Ashurit (the square script similar to the printed Hebrew alphabet). If the script used is not Ketav Ashurit, writing in another script on the Sabbath is a rabbinic violation only. Accordingly, writing one’s name in English on the Sabbath would not be a Biblical violation but a rabbinic one.

Based upon that position, Rabbi Goldstein ruled as follows: If a doctor requests that a person sign his name on the Sabbath and there is no way to get around this request, the person is allowed to do so. Why? The person is sick, and it is a she’at ha’dechak – an emergency situation, especially since it will be impossible to be admitted to the hospital and receive urgent care without that signature. Hence, in such circumstances, one may rely on the position of the Noda BiYehuda that the Biblical prohibition against writing on the Sabbath applies only to writing in Ketav Ashurit, whereas writing in any other script is a rabbinic violation. Further, Rabbi Goldstein ruled that the fact that a person is sick takes priority over that rabbinic violation.

In addition, I would suggest that the signature be affixed with a shinui by altering the normal writing process. For example, a right-handed person might use the left hand to sign his name, and conversely, a left-handed person might sign with the right hand. This would also mitigate the Biblical injunction against writing. Yet I wonder whether the way we sign in the English (and most other European languages), where the script is all connected, actually constitutes two letters. And further, many people today sign their names in an unintelligible, single-stroke chicken scratch that surely cannot be classified as more than one letter. I am eager to hear from any of our readers on this matter.