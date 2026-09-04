Rabbi Yosef Gesser Davening

Rabbi Yosef Gesser, noted writer, speaker and tour guide to kivrei tzaddikim, davens at the kever of Rabbi Meyer Hager, zt"l, Rav of the iconic Wall Street Synagogue at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, Long Island, ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. On that horrific day, Rabbi Hager selflessly opened the shul, located near the World Trade Center, to countless people seeking succor and assistance. The ohel of the Radowitzer Rebbe, zt"l, Rabbi Hager's grandfather, can be seen in the background.