Rabbinical Alliance of America Marks 84th Anniversary, Installs Rabbi Jay Levy and Honors Community Leaders

BROOKLYN, NY — The Rabbinical Alliance of America (RAA / Igud HaRabbonim), representing over 950 Orthodox rabbis across North America, celebrated its 84th anniversary (1942–2026) on Monday, August 31, 2026 (18th of Elul, 5786), at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation in Brooklyn.

Hosted by Mara D’Asra Rabbi Eliyahu Elbaz, the convocation brought together rabbinic leaders, public officials, law enforcement personnel, and interfaith advocates for the 38th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas and 84th Annual Convocation Dinner.

Welcoming the distinguished gathering to his sanctuary, Rabbi Eliyahu Elbaz reflected warmly on the occasion:

“It is a profound privilege and an immense honor for myself, our leadership, and the entire Sephardic Lebanese Congregation to open our doors and hearts to host this auspicious Chai Elul Siyum HaShas and historic 84th Anniversary Convocation Dinner. To serve as the home where authentic Torah scholarship meets courageous communal unity—where esteemed rabbinic luminaries sit shoulder-to-shoulder with our civic heroes, law enforcement protectors, and righteous interfaith allies—is a true blessing. We pray that the merit of this sacred gathering infuses our community and all of Klal Yisrael with strength, harmony, and abundant divine protection in the year ahead.”

The Siyum HaShas program was chaired by Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Executive Vice-President of the RAA, alongside Presiding Chairman Rabbi Pesach Lerner, Chairman of Eretz HaKodesh. The completion of the Talmud was delivered by Rabbi Yitzchok Mayer Tzvi Leizerowski (Rosh Bais Din D’Philadelphia), followed by the Hascholas HaShas (re-commencement) led by Rabbi Leibel Wulliger (Rosh HaKollel, Nachlas Dovid, Yeshivah Torah Vodaath).

Serving as Dinner Chairman, Executive Director Rabbi Moish Schmerler captured the spirit of the milestone evening:

“I am immensely proud of the Rabbinical Alliance of America, our dedicated rabbinic leadership, and the enduring eighty-four-year legacy of service and Torah authenticity we celebrate tonight. An evening of this magnitude demonstrates the profound strength that emerges when we unite around shared purpose and mutual respect. We eagerly look forward to building upon this historic occasion—working tirelessly not only to uplift the Jewish community, but to walk hand-in-hand with our cherished friends, partners, and neighbors across all diverse communities to enhance the safety, dignity, and quality of life for everyone.”

Reflecting on the milestone anniversary, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik delivered a comprehensive keynote address framing the organization's mission and confronting the escalating climate of bigotry:

“For eighty-four years, the Rabbinical Alliance of America has stood as an unshakeable guardian of Torah authenticity, communal unity, and civic responsibility. Tonight, as we celebrate the completion of Shas on Chai Elul, we demonstrate that authentic Torah scholarship and proactive communal leadership go hand-in-hand. In an era marked by an unprecedented surge in antisemitism, moral ambiguity, and relentless challenges facing our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, our mandate could not be clearer.

The numbers tell a harrowing story. Recent data from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reveals that physical assaults against Jews have reached unprecedented all-time highs, with New York consistently recording the highest volume of antisemitic incidents in the nation and visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews bearing the brunt of 60% of those violent street assaults. Compounding this, the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) State of Antisemitism in America report documents that an overwhelming 93% of American Jews view antisemitism as a severe national crisis, with more than half forced to alter their daily behavior or conceal their Jewish identity out of fear. We cannot—and will not—normalize a reality where wearing a kippah or walking to shul invites violence.

Hate does not operate in a vacuum. When antisemitism flares, every vulnerable group is placed at risk. That is why the Rabbinical Alliance of America stands in unwavering, active solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Just as our visibly Jewish community has been targeted on the streets and subways, our friends in the Asian American community have endured a painful and unacceptable rise in bias crimes, harassment, and senseless violence. Our response must be total unity. We reject every drop of bigotry, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our AAPI partners in demanding safe streets and swift accountability, and we affirm that an attack on one community is an attack on us all.

We are exceptionally proud tonight to install a dynamic rising star, Rabbi Jay Levy, into our leadership, and to salute extraordinary champions—civic officials, frontline law enforcement, and courageous faith leaders of diverse backgrounds—who refuse to be silent bystanders. Whether it is our brave police officers protecting our streets and transit hubs, dedicated volunteers jumping into action to save a life, or righteous Christian and Muslim allies standing proudly with Israel, their deeds embody the sacred principle of Pikuach Nefesh. Alongside our historic policy resolutions affirming our sacred duty to vote, protecting our children’s values, and defending the sovereignty and Halachic integrity of the State of Israel, the Rabbinical Alliance of America will continue to lead from the front, building bridges of trust and ensuring our community moves forward with strength, dignity, and unwavering faith.”

Soul-Stirring Invocation Sets Tone of Unity, Gratitude, and Mutual Respect

The dinner proceedings commenced with an invocation delivered by Rabbi Yehuda (Leonard) Blank, MS, BCC, Vice-President of Professional Development and External Affairs and Chair of the RAA Chaplaincy Commission:

“This evening is truly special, for we are sending a meaningful and positive message to the world—that men and women of all walks of life, of all faiths, cultures, languages, and diverse backgrounds such as Rabbi Ari Weiss, Bishop Dr. Maxon Gaspard, and Sheikh Musa Drammeh can come together in the spirit of peace, kindness, and goodness,” proclaimed Rabbi Blank.

“We are also sending an unmistakable message that those affiliated with law enforcement—such as Deputy Inspector Ryan Russel, Commanding Officer of District 9 of the MTA Police Department, and Police Officer Meir Green of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau—are not just respected, but deeply appreciated for all they do for us. So too are Robert and Lillian Orlando of the 121st Precinct Community Council. And we are demonstrating that dedicated public servants, such as the Honorable Reverend Kimberly Council, Deputy Brooklyn Borough President, truly care about our communities with profound positivity.

O Holy One… inspire us to utilize our talents for the improvement of the lot of our fellow men, women, and the community in which we live. Enable us to face the challenges of forthright living with faith and courage, and inspire us with whole-hearted devotion to our American way of life… In moments of doubt, strengthen us in our convictions; in hours of gloom, illuminate our paths; and above all, imbue us with the wisdom to count our blessings. May this year bring true achdus amongst Klal Yisrael with Shalom Al Yisrael, Am Yisrael Chai, and the spirit of Chaveirim Kol Yisrael… May we have peace in this world with all men and women coming together in kindness and goodness. Amen.”

Rabbinic Leadership Installation: Rabbi Jay Levy Installed as Vice-President

A central highlight of the convocation was the formal installation of Rabbi Jay Levy as Vice-President of the Rabbinical Alliance of America. Rabbi Levy, spiritual leader of the Mill Basin Sephardic Congregation – Tiferet Ovadia, was formally nominated for the office by Executive Vice-President Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik and officially inducted by Presidium Chairman Rabbi Yaakov Klass.

In his installation address, Rabbi Yaakov Klass stated:

“Rabbi Jay Levy is a true rising star in the rabbinate, a class-A Talmid Chacham of the highest caliber, and an exceptional communal leader whose warmth, scholarship, and absolute integrity make him an invaluable addition to the executive leadership team of the Rabbinical Alliance of America. His devotion to his congregation, his mastery of Halacha, and his gift for inspiring all segments of Klal Yisrael will significantly enrich our organization as we confront the critical challenges facing our community.”

Accepting the installation, Rabbi Jay Levy expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to assume the role of Vice-President of the Rabbinical Alliance of America, an organization that has stood as a beacon of authentic Torah values and rabbinic unity for eighty-four years. I extend my warmest appreciation to Presidium Chairman Rabbi Yaakov Klass for his gracious installation and generous words, and to my dear friend and colleague, Executive Vice-President Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, for his steadfast confidence in placing my name in nomination. I look forward to working alongside the Presidium, the Rabbinical Court, and our entire leadership to strengthen our rabbis, advocate for our yeshivas, and serve our communities with vigor and devotion.”

Saluting Champions Who Confront Antisemitism, Protect Jewish Communities, and Stand by Israel

Setting an electrifying tone for the dinner and awards ceremony, the Staten Island Pipes and Drums presented the Colors, led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance, and delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem alongside an inspiring suite of traditional patriotic music. Their performance was met with a resounding, sustained round of applause from the packed hall, perfectly ushering in the awards presentation.

Assisting in presenting the prestigious honors were distinguished municipal, civic, and communal leaders, including:

Hon. Alden Foster, Deputy Commissioner, NYPD Community Affairs Bureau

Hon. Fred Kreizman, Assistant Commissioner, NYPD Community Affairs Bureau

Rabbi Abe Friedman, Renowned Law Enforcement Activist and Community Leader

Rabbi Jacob Eisdorfer, Senior Advisor to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

Mark Meyer Appel, Founder of The Bridge Multicultural Project

Hon. Mercedes Narcisse, New York City Council Member (District 46)

Taking the podium first, Deputy Commissioner Alden Foster delivered powerful remarks praising the RAA's leadership and the collaborative spirit uniting sister agencies:

“True public safety is built on deep relationships, and the Rabbinical Alliance of America has long been an indispensable anchor of trust and cooperation across our city. Seeing this convocation honor our very own Officer Meir Green—whose heroism, cultural fluency, and proactive bridge-building reflect the finest ideals of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau—fills us with immense pride. We are equally thrilled to recognize our dedicated sister law enforcement partners, particularly Deputy Inspector Ryan Russel and the MTA Police Department, who protect our transit hubs and visibly identifiable travelers with tireless vigilance day in and day out. When the NYPD, our sister agencies like the MTAPD, and visionary leaders like Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik work hand-in-glove, our entire city is safer, stronger, and more resilient. We deeply salute Rabbi Mirocznik and the RAA for their steadfast leadership, unwavering integrity, and enduring partnership.”

Following Deputy Commissioner Foster, Assistant Commissioner Fred Kreizman addressed the assembly, highlighting the strong lines of communication that sustain community trust:

“Under the leadership of the Rabbinical Alliance of America and its venerable Executive Vice-President, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, we have seen what genuine, proactive partnership looks like in practice. Mendy has built open, robust lines of communication and an enduring foundation of mutual trust between city government, law enforcement, and our communities. When challenges arise, Rabbi Mirocznik doesn’t wait—he reaches out, brings people to the table, and ensures that the safety, welfare, and voice of the community are never compromised. It is an honor to join together tonight to salute true heroes who safeguard our neighborhoods and defend the values of mutual respect.”

Leading with an urgent call against bigotry, Mark Meyer Appel shared:

“Fighting antisemitism and hate in all its forms must be our absolute priority, and that fight cannot be waged with words alone—it demands direct action, unwavering resolve, and standing fearlessly side-by-side during moments of trial. The work of building bridges is rooted in this vigilance. What we witness here tonight at the Rabbinical Alliance of America convocation is the very essence of true community. When leaders of every faith, background, and civic sphere unite to combat hatred, support our law enforcement protectors, and defend our neighbors, we send an unmistakable message that our shared commitment to goodness, safety, and mutual dignity is unbreakable.”

Council Member Mercedes Narcisse warmly praised the honorees and the RAA’s lasting civic impact:

“It is a true joy and privilege to take part in honoring these heroic frontline champions and dedicated public servants tonight. The Rabbinical Alliance of America has shown for eighty-four years that faith and community leadership are powerful forces for healing, safety, and progress. In my district and across our city, seeing diverse communities stand together in mutual respect and active partnership with law enforcement gives me tremendous hope. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the honorees and to my dear neighbor, Rabbi Jay Levy, on his installation as Vice-President.”

At a time of heightened challenges facing Jewish communities and the State of Israel, the RAA spotlighted civic, faith, and frontline leaders whose documented track record reflects profound moral courage, life-saving service, and decisive action:

Hon. Reverend Kimberly Council (Deputy Brooklyn Borough President): Celebrated for her heartfelt, compassionate, and deeply impactful leadership across the borough. Combining the moral conscience of an ordained minister with the executive resolve of public service, Rev. Council has served as a vital bridge-builder, ensuring that Borough Hall remains a welcoming home and steadfast advocate for Brooklyn’s diverse Orthodox Jewish communities. As Deputy Borough President leading faith-based initiatives, she has been a tireless champion for community security, youth development, and social welfare, consistently working to safeguard yeshivas, synagogues, and faith-based non-profits. Rev. Council has repeatedly demonstrated the courage of conviction—actively denouncing antisemitic rhetoric, confronting bias crimes, rejecting divisive municipal boycotts, and standing in public solidarity with Jewish neighbors to ensure that religious freedom, mutual dignity, and communal peace flourish across every neighborhood.

Sheikh Imam Musa Drammeh (President, Muslim-Israel Dialogue Project): Decorated for peerless moral courage and historic leadership in combating antisemitism and championing the State of Israel from within the Muslim community. In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacres, Sheikh Drammeh publicly condemned the attacks as unconscionable barbarism, declared that “Hamas does not represent Islam,” and led solidarity missions of Muslim and multifaith leaders directly to Israel. Bearing witness on the ground at the Nova festival site, devastated southern border communities, and Yad Vashem, Drammeh boldly proclaimed that attempts by regional adversaries to destroy Israel are morally bankrupt and that securing Israel is an essential duty. On May 31, 2026, Drammeh made history by organizing the first-ever Muslim delegation to march proudly up Fifth Avenue in the annual Israel Day Parade, demonstrating public, unshakeable allyship when anti-Zionist municipal figures boycotted the event. Furthermore, during high-level interfaith leadership summits in Washington, D.C., co-convened with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and AMMWEC, Drammeh addressed national policymakers to confront rising radicalism and campus extremism. He also spearheaded the "Unbreakable Bond" coalition to invest directly in Israel Bonds and rallied against local BDS efforts across New York, proving that genuine interfaith fraternity means standing publicly with the Jewish people in times of trial.

Bishop Dr. Maxon Gaspard (Overseer, Assembly of the Firstborn Ministries; Chief Chaplain, President & CEO of USA Chaplain Corps Ministry - UCCM): Commended for over three decades of visionary clergy and chaplaincy leadership, actively mobilizing Christian, Caribbean, and international communities to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Jewish people. Holding a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Divinity, Bishop Gaspard has dedicated his life to bridging communities with law enforcement and faith-based security. Notably, Bishop Gaspard traveled on an official mission to Israel alongside veteran MTA Chief Chaplain Rabbi Harry Berkowitz (who serves as UCCM General Coordinator), visiting Israeli police officers, security personnel, and frontline first responders to deliver personal blessings and messages of solidarity. In collaboration with international law enforcement leadership, including former Israel Police National Spokesman and Foreign Press Liaison Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld (UCCM International Liaison Director), Bishop Gaspard has established an enduring global brotherhood among multifaith clergy and police chaplains. Through this robust network, he has consistently championed scriptural solidarity with Israel, vocally condemned antisemitic hate crimes, and deployed crisis chaplaincy support to protect vulnerable communities.

Deputy Inspector Ryan Russel (Commanding Officer, District 9, MTA Police Department): Decorated for his proactive vigilance and regional security coordination safeguarding transit hubs, commuters, and visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish travelers across New York’s vital transportation network. Deputy Inspector Russel was specifically recognized for his close, enduring operational partnership with the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island (COJO). Under his command, District 9 works hand-in-glove with COJO leadership, participating regularly in pre-holiday security and quality-of-life planning sessions, coordinating direct security protocols for regional transit lines, and ensuring that commuter rail and transit hubs maintain enhanced security coverage during Jewish holy days and high-traffic communal events. Beyond tactical and transit security, Deputy Inspector Russel has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to community care through his hands-on personal involvement in the COJO Food Pantry distributions. Rolling up his sleeves alongside volunteers, he has personally loaded food packages, organized logistics, and ensured that thousands of food-insecure families receive essential nourishment with dignity ahead of the High Holy Days and Passover.

Robert Orlando (President) & Lillian Orlando (Vice-President), 121st Precinct Community Council: Applauded for their grassroots devotion to police-community partnership and their longstanding, exceptional collaboration with the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island (COJO). Robert and Lillian Orlando have been instrumental in bridging the local precinct with the Jewish community, co-hosting COJO’s high-level pre-holiday security, sanitation, and logistics briefings at the 121st Precinct alongside NYPD, FDNY, and DSNY leadership. Their seamless partnership with COJO is anchored in hands-on compassionate service through the COJO Food Pantry, where Robert and Lillian are a constant, tireless presence on the front lines. Working side-by-side with communal volunteers in all weather conditions, they actively unpack pallets, assemble grocery parcels, coordinate drive-through distribution lines, and spearhead the annual holiday turkey drives, school supply giveaways, and National Night Out Against Crime—ensuring that Staten Island families are supported with tangible relief while reinforcing trust and police-community unity.

Officer Meir Green (NYPD Community Affairs Bureau): Revered across the city for his dedicated service, proactive hate-crime prevention, and exemplary work building authentic bridges of trust between the NYPD and the Jewish community. Officer Green was recognized for his unwavering professionalism, cultural attunement, and instinctive heroism—having previously rescued a disoriented civilian from active subway tracks and routinely demonstrating the highest standards of New York’s Finest in protecting synagogues, yeshivas, and visibly identifiable community members.

Rabbi Ari Weiss (Coordinator, Staten Island Shomrim / Senior Hatzolah Medic): Honored for his round-the-clock dedication to public safety, emergency dispatch, and community defense. Rabbi Weiss was celebrated for leading Staten Island Shomrim as an indispensable shield against bias-motivated vandalism and street crime. His rapid emergency medical expertise was prominently displayed during the medical crisis at National Night Out, where Rabbi Weiss jumped into immediate action alongside fellow first responders to administer life-saving CPR and deploy an automated external defibrillator (AED) to resuscitate renowned patriotic artist and activist Scott LoBaido after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest. Rabbi Weiss’s selflessness exemplifies the finest traditions of communal volunteerism and the sacred preservation of human life.

Debbie Killen (Official Photographer): Acknowledged with deep appreciation for her artistic craftsmanship, sharp lens, and unwavering dedication in documenting Jewish communal milestones, heritage events, and civic celebrations across New York.

Major Policy Proclamations & Resolutions

The convocation address was delivered by Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, Member of the RAA Presidium, Convocation Chairman, and Senior Rabbi of Beth Israel Chabad of Westport/Norwalk, Connecticut. Drawing upon decades of rabbinic leadership, Torah scholarship, and civic advocacy across the region, Rabbi Hecht formulated and presented five decisive resolutions guiding communal, national, and international policy:

Honoring America 250 (Semi-Quincentennial): Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the RAA offered prayers of blessing for the United States, President Donald J. Trump, and all elected leaders, reaffirming America’s founding as “One Nation under G-D, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Voting as an Obligation of Pikuach Nefesh: Reaffirming the historic 1984 ruling of HaRav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, and Jeremiah 29:7, the Alliance urged all synagogues and yeshivas to mobilize voter drives. Emphasizing that rising political extremism makes civic turnout a life-saving defense (Pikuach Nefesh), the RAA called for active participation to elect leaders who stand unequivocally with the Jewish people.

National Federation of Parents: Rejecting ideological classroom trends advanced by groups like the NEA and NFT, the RAA called for establishing a National Federation of Parents to protect parental rights and preserve traditional biblical family values in public education.

Sovereignty Over Judea, Samaria, and Gaza: Grounded in Shulchan Aruch (Orach Chaim 329), the Alliance called upon the State of Israel to formally annex Yehuda and Shomron (Judea and Samaria) as sovereign Israeli territory on par with Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak, opposed the creation of an independent Palestinian state, and supported the reintegration of Gaza into Israel’s biblical borders and defense perimeter.

Exclusive Jurisdiction of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel: The RAA voiced uncompromising support for Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi HaGaon Rav Kalman Ber and Sephardic Chief Rabbi (Rishon LeTzion) HaGaon Rav Dovid Yosef, insisting that the Chief Rabbinate retain exclusive Halachic authority over conversions (Giyur), personal status (Kashruth, marriage, and divorce) to preserve the unity of World Jewry.

The convocation concluded with heartfelt prayers for the safety of Israel's defense forces, the well-being of frontline first responders, and blessings for a sweet, healthy, and peaceful New Year.