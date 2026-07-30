Rabbinical Alliance of America Rosh Chodesh Av Conference

BROOKLYN, NY — The Rabbinical Alliance of America (Igud HaRabbonim), a national rabbinic organization founded in 1942, held its Rosh Chodesh Av Conference and Seudah on Wednesday, July 13, 2026 (28 Tamuz 5786). The prestigious gathering took place at Congregation Eitz Chaim of Flatbush in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by its spiritual leader and RAA Chaver, Rabbi Simcha Silverman.

The Rosh Chodesh Av Seudah was dedicated l’zecher nishmas (in memory of) HaGaon HaChacham Shalom Ben HaGaon HaChacham Chayim Elbaz, Zt’l, the late father of RAA Presidium Member Rabbi Hanania Elbaz, who serves as the spiritual leader of the Ahi Ezer Yeshiva Synagogue in Brooklyn, New York and RAA Chaver Rabbi Eliyahu Elbaz, who serves as the Rabbi of the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation of Brooklyn.

Attendees were addressed by host Rabbi Simcha Silverman and Rabbi Hanania Elbaz, who shared words of Torah and inspiration. Rabbi Yaakov Klass, Presidium Chairman of the Rabbinical Alliance of America, delivered the comprehensive administrative report, updating the member rabbis on the vital communal and halachic initiatives spearheaded by the organization.

Announcing the 38th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas and 84th Celebration convocation

A major administrative focus of the conference was planning for the fast-approaching end of the rabbinic calendar year. Member rabbis were urgently reminded to complete their chosen tractates of Gemara for the upcoming 38th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas and 84th Celebration of the Rabbinical Alliance of America. This historic double milestone and grand convocation is officially scheduled to take place on Monday, August 31, 2026, and will be proudly hosted at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation of Brooklyn.

Mourning the Loss of Senator Lindsey Graham

A somber and profound moment during the conference was dedicated to honoring the memory of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who passed away suddenly over the preceding weekend on July 11, 2026.

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Executive Vice President of the Rabbinical Alliance of America, issued a poignant statement on behalf of the presidium: “Senator Lindsey Graham was a great American statesman, an irreplaceable power broker in the United States Senate, and above all, a staunch, unwavering friend of Israel and the Jewish community. His life was defined by a fierce commitment to public service and a profound moral clarity when it came to defending freedom and standing by America’s democratic allies. The Jewish community deeply mourns his sudden passing and remembers his legacy as a true champion of our people.”

A Call for True Jewish Unity Ahead of Tisha B’Av

As the conference marked the onset of the month of Av and the traditional “Nine Days” leading into the fast of Tisha B’Av, the theme of collective Jewish responsibility took center stage.

Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, RAA Presidium Member, delivered a powerful address focusing on the absolute requirement of Jewish unity in contemporary times. Drawing upon classical Chabad philosophy, Rabbi Hecht reminded the assembly of the Chassidic teaching regarding the destruction of the Holy Temple.

“Our Sages teach that the Second Temple was destroyed due to sinat chinam — baseless hatred among our people. The Rebbe, beautifully illuminated the path forward by teaching that the ultimate spiritual antidote to baseless hatred is ahavat chinam—unconditional, baseless love. The Rebbe explained that the Temple was an ‘unknown sin’ type of calamity because people involved in internal strife rarely believe they are the ones at fault. We must look past our external, intellectual, and philosophical differences, and recognize the divine soul (neshama) in every single Jew. True unity does not demand conformity or that we all think alike; rather, it demands that we maintain one unified heart, bound by unconditional love and shared values. Rebuilding our national strength begins in our own communities by actively practicing this ahavat Yisrael.”

Distinguished Attendance

The conference drew a stellar layout of prominent rabbinic leaders and organizational executives who actively participated in the deliberations on pressing communal topics. Among the distinguished RAA leadership in attendance were:

Rabbi Yaakov Shulman, Presidium Member, Rabbinical Alliance of America

Rabbi Moish Schmerler, Executive Director, Rabbinical Alliance of America

Rabbi Yehuda Blank, Vice President of Professional Development and External Affairs, and Chairman of the Chaplaincy Commission, Rabbinical Alliance of America

Rabbi Jay Levy, Vice President, Rabbinical Alliance of America

Rabbi Gil Student, Director of the Vaad Halacha, Rabbinical Alliance of America

The Rabbinical Alliance of America concluded the conference with a collective prayer for peace, the security of the land and people of Israel, and the ultimate transformation of the days of mourning into days of national joy.