We’re always on the lookout for good, tasty salads, but this one is next level. It was devoured by everyone at the photo shoot in minutes! They all called me for the recipe to add to their Shabbos menu. There are so many flavor profiles in this dish, it’s so fresh, and the best part: with the dates and pomegranate seeds, it’s also perfect for Rosh Hashanah.

Ingredients

1 cauliflower head, cut into bite-size pieces

(or one 24-ounce bag )

cauliflower head, cut into bite-size pieces (or ) 1/2 teaspoon cumin

cumin salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

dash of cinnamon

1/4 cup oil

oil 6 Beleaves Medjool Dates, cut in half lengthwise and chopped in small pieces Dates Medjool Whole Jumbo 12Oz Beleaves (P)

1 shallot, sliced thinly

shallot, sliced thinly 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

chopped parsley 3 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

pumpkin seeds 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste

lemon juice, to taste 1/3 cup Mighty Sesame Tahini, for drizzling Tahini Paste 16Oz Mighty Sesame

silan, for drizzling

1 teaspoon lemon zest

lemon zest parsley, for sprinkling

handful of pomegranate seeds

Directions