Categories: Recipes
Rainbow Roasted Cauliflower Salad
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October 12, 2026, 10 AM ET
We’re always on the lookout for good, tasty salads, but this one is next level. It was devoured by everyone at the photo shoot in minutes! They all called me for the recipe to add to their Shabbos menu. There are so many flavor profiles in this dish, it’s so fresh, and the best part: with the dates and pomegranate seeds, it’s also perfect for Rosh Hashanah.
Ingredients
- 1 cauliflower head, cut into bite-size pieces
(or one 24-ounce bag)
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- dash of cinnamon
- 1/4 cup oil
- 6 Beleaves Medjool Dates, cut in half lengthwise and chopped in small pieces Dates Medjool Whole Jumbo 12Oz Beleaves (P)
- 1 shallot, sliced thinly
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
- 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste
- 1/3 cup Mighty Sesame Tahini, for drizzling Tahini Paste 16Oz Mighty Sesame
- silan, for drizzling
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- parsley, for sprinkling
- handful of pomegranate seeds
Directions
- Put cauliflower and spices in a bowl or ziptop bag and toss with oil.
- Bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Take out and let cool.
- Toss together with dates, shallots, parsley, and seeds.
- Drizzle lemon, tahini, and silan over all, and garnish with lemon zest, parsley, and pomegranate seeds.