Q: My parents’ financial advisor is recommending an annuity with part of their money. I told them they should absolutely not do it. They’re doing it anyway. How do I stop them?

A: Before you try to stop anything, you need to get more educated on the topic. Annuities have become a “bad word,” but, in reality, the right annuity can be a perfectly useful tool for certain families. Annuities shift specific risks from the individual to an insurance company. They can provide guaranteed income to cover essential expenses, which means that even in volatile markets your parents know their basic costs are covered. For many people, this psychological benefit alone is meaningful. That stability can also allow them to take more risk in their investment portfolio.

The negative reputation comes from the advisors who push annuities too aggressively because they earn high commissions. Some products are also unnecessarily complex. There are simple, straightforward annuities that serve clear purposes, and there are convoluted ones that no one can explain.

If the advisor is recommending a simple product for a specific goal and the allocation is reasonable based on their total assets (under 20% of their portfolio), it may be a sensible decision. If the product is complicated, the explanation is incoherent, the advisor wants to put in a large portion of their portfolio, or anything feels off, then your concern is justified and you can escalate it to the branch manager.

Based on your question, it’s clear you need a better understanding before telling your parents to avoid annuities altogether. Blanket statements like “annuities are always bad” can lead to poor decisions and may ultimately hurt them.

Q: I know you hate whole life insurance, but under what circumstances do you think it actually makes sense?

A: Hate is a strong word. I hate Nazis, terrorists, and life insurance agents who knowingly sell people products they do not need. I do not hate whole life insurance. It is simply a financial product that only makes sense when the permanent death benefit is the primary objective and the cash value is secondary. If the main goal is investment growth, a traditional investment portfolio is almost always the better choice.

There are a few situations where whole life can be useful. First, very wealthy families with taxable estates may need permanent insurance to provide liquidity for estate taxes. An irrevocable life insurance trust can keep the proceeds outside the estate if structured correctly, which prevents heirs from having to sell a business or real estate to cover taxes.

Second, business partners sometimes need permanent coverage to fund a buy-sell agreement. Whole life can provide long-term liquidity to purchase a deceased partner’s interest. If the need is temporary, term insurance is usually more economical.

Third, some people have permanent financial obligations, such as caring for a dependent with lifelong needs or guaranteeing a legacy. Whole life provides a death benefit that does not expire as long as premiums are paid.

Fourth, certain individuals place a high value on guarantees. Whole life offers guaranteed premiums, guaranteed cash value growth, and a guaranteed death benefit. Participating policies may pay dividends, although dividends are not guaranteed. If guaranteeing modest returns is important to you, whole life may be a solution, although treasuries are cheaper and more liquid. Fifth, hybrid long-term care life insurance policies can offer advantages over traditional long-term care insurance, including premium stability and the ability to leave a death benefit if care is never needed.

Please remember: Using whole life as an investment is usually absurd. Avoid anyone pitching it as a magic solution. For most families, term insurance is all you need, and permanent insurance remains one of the biggest financial mistakes many high-income professionals make.

Q: Should I convert my entire IRA to Roth or just part of it?

A: I am unable to answer that question definitively because I know nothing about you. Contrary to what many believe, converting to a Roth IRA is not a simple decision. It depends on several factors, including your current and future tax brackets, your ability to pay the tax with outside funds, the impact on Medicare IRMAA, how much you want to reduce future RMDs, your state tax exposure, your time horizon for tax-free growth, and even the tax brackets of your heirs. All of these determine whether converting now provides a long-term advantage.

Generally, a full Roth conversion triggers higher tax brackets, state income tax, and IRMAA surcharges, so converting everything at once only makes sense in unusually low-income years or when you are moving to a no-tax state. Partial, multiyear conversions allow you to fill specific brackets, smooth income, avoid IRMAA, and gradually reduce future RMDs. In most cases, partial conversions offer better long-term efficiency and flexibility. I strongly suggest paying a qualified professional for advice so you can make the right decision.

Q: What do you think of starting a GoFundMe page instead of buying life insurance?

A: That is not a plan. It is reckless, and it puts your family’s financial stability at risk. If you are reasonably healthy, you can usually buy a substantial amount of term life insurance for a relatively small premium. For most families who need life insurance, term coverage is the simplest and most cost-effective option. It provides a guaranteed benefit that can replace lost income, pay off a mortgage, fund college, and give your family financial stability after your death.

A GoFundMe campaign can be helpful for families facing a crisis, but it is not a substitute for insurance. There is no guaranteed payout, no certainty the campaign will gain visibility, and no assurance that people will donate enough to meet your family’s needs. It also forces your loved ones to publicly ask for financial help during an already devastating time.

A GoFundMe can supplement insurance or provide support in unexpected situations. However, if your family depends on your income, relying on friends, relatives, and strangers to rescue them is not a strategy. Take control of the risk while you can and buy some term life insurance.