Q: How will the bombshell news that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy and has now resigned impact index funds that have significant exposure to Nvidia?

A: This situation brings to mind a famous Charlie Munger quote: “There are only three ways a smart person can go broke: liquor, ladies, and leverage.” While the details surrounding Jensen Huang's departure have generated plenty of headlines and speculation, the investment takeaway is more important than the gossip.

Nvidia carries significant weight in many major index funds. It currently represents a substantial portion of the S&P 500 and an even larger share of certain technology-focused funds. News involving a company's leadership can create short-term volatility, particularly when that company is as influential as Nvidia.

That said, investors with properly diversified portfolios should keep things in perspective. If your investments extend beyond large-cap U.S. technology stocks to include international equities, small- and mid-cap companies, real estate, and fixed income, the impact of any one company is limited. Investors concentrated in Nvidia-heavy funds, however, may feel the effects more directly.

The larger lesson is that nobody knows how quickly a company will recover from a leadership disruption, nor can anyone reliably predict the path of a single stock. Building your financial future around one company, or even a small handful of companies, is rarely a prudent strategy.

Maintain a diversified portfolio, keep adequate cash reserves, and avoid making emotional decisions based on headlines. As for the moral of the story: personal lapses often become financial risks. Good judgment matters, both in investing and in life.

Q: Can I gift low-basis stock to my parents so that when they die, I get a step-up in basis and avoid a big tax bill?

A: Ah, the old upstream-gifting strategy. Classic. The idea is simple: transfer appreciated assets to your parents so the shares may receive a step-up in basis at their death and eventually come back to the next generation with little or no built-in capital gain. Clever, but there are plenty of moving parts.

A few things to consider:

1.The one-year rule: If your parent dies within one year of receiving the gift and the stock comes back to you or your spouse, there is no step-up. You get your original basis back, along with the original tax bill.

2. They actually have to leave it to you: Once you make the gift, it's their stock, not yours. Their estate plan determines where it goes. Divorce, remarriage, cognitive decline, or changes in family dynamics can all affect who ultimately inherits the assets.

3.Creditor risk: If your parents face a lawsuit or creditor claim, those shares may be exposed because they are now part of your parents' assets.

4.They can spend it: There's nothing preventing them from selling the stock and using the proceeds. It may sound unlikely, but life has a way of producing surprises.

5. Estate and gift taxes: Large gifts reduce your lifetime gift and estate tax exemption, and the additional assets could create estate tax concerns for your parents, particularly in states with lower estate tax thresholds.

The bottom line: upstream gifting can work, but only if you're comfortable with the legal, financial, and family risks involved. Otherwise, you may be trading a tax bill for a family headache. That's not always a bargain.

Q: With the global hatred of Israel, I’m concerned about investing in its stock market. If everyone has been boycotting Israel for years, won’t this hurt its economy?

A: Friend, the Israeli stock market has delivered annualized returns of more than 11% over the past decade and more than 32% over the past three years. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, those numbers provide some helpful perspective.

Boycotts and political pressure are legitimate concerns, but they are unlikely, by themselves, to cripple Israel's economy. Israel has a diversified, technologically advanced economy with significant strengths in technology, cybersecurity, defense, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. Many Israeli companies also generate substantial revenue outside the country.

That said, there are real risks. Ongoing military conflict, increased government spending, reduced tourism, labor disruptions, trade restrictions, and declining foreign investment could all weigh on economic growth.

It's also important to distinguish between the economy and the stock market. A struggling economy does not automatically translate into declining stock prices. Valuations, corporate earnings, and investor expectations matter just as much.

I wouldn't avoid Israeli stocks simply because of the political climate, but I wouldn't dismiss the risks either. Investors should maintain globally diversified portfolios rather than make concentrated bets on any single country.

Personally, I'd tune out the critics and continue directing a portion of both my discretionary spending and investment dollars toward Israel. I have tremendous confidence in its ability to persevere, innovate, and thrive.

Ultimately, I believe Israel's future is bright. As a Jew, I also believe that Hashem's hand in its future is the strongest investment thesis of all.

Q: Is there anything in particular you’re thankful for this Thanksgiving in the world of investing and financial planning?

A: Absolutely. This year, I want to give thanks for the tools and innovations we often take for granted.

Low-cost index funds and ETFs. Virtually anyone can now build a diversified portfolio without paying hefty fees. Wealth creation is no longer reserved for the wealthy.

Technology and artificial intelligence. In 2026, AI has moved from buzzword to everyday tool, making financial information more accessible, sharpening research, and helping advisors serve clients better and faster. If used correctly, it is a powerful tool. In my own practice, it has made me more efficient with my time and enhanced my ability to give high-quality advice to clients.

Tax-advantaged accounts. 401(k)s, Roth IRAs, HSAs, and 529 plans help families save for retirement, healthcare, and education. This year, workers can contribute up to $24,500 to a 401(k). And since July 4, families can open Trump Accounts, which give children born from 2025 through 2028 a $1,000 government deposit invested in a low-cost index fund, which can help prepare our children for a successful financial future.

A flexible financial system. Investors can reach global markets, choose from thousands of options, and adjust their strategies as life changes.

The enduring power of capitalism. Through economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflict, market swings, and political division, entrepreneurs keep innovating, businesses keep creating value, and patient investors keep being rewarded.

The privilege of helping families. Money is ultimately a tool. Used wisely, it provides security, supports loved ones, and funds meaningful causes. I treasure my part in this process, which can have a lasting impact for generations.

This Thanksgiving, let us practice hakarat hatov, recognizing the good, and appreciate both what we have and the remarkable possibilities ahead. Happy Thanksgiving!