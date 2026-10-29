Reflections of an Ezer Mizion Ambulance Driver

This morning, I transported Aviva to receive a blood transfusion. Aviva lives with multiple sclerosis, and – while battling her illness – she also endured a painful and difficult divorce.

Because of our geographic proximity, I have been assigned to drive her repeatedly over the last few years. Like so many of the patients we serve, Aviva’s needs extend far beyond transportation. The drivers at Ezer Mizion often become a listening ear, a source of encouragement, and trusted guides through life’s challenges. Whether discussing day-to-day struggles, parenting concerns, or difficult decisions, our team is there not only to transport patients, but to support them with compassion and dignity.

Today, Aviva shared wonderful news. Her oldest son, who had faced significant challenges growing up, has joined the mainstream.

With deep emotion, she told me that she attributes much of this positive change to the support she received from the Ezer Mizion team. She said that our drivers listened, cared, encouraged, and stood by her during some of her darkest moments.



Aviva’s journey is far from over and Ezer Mizion continues to provide guidance, support, and assistance wherever possible.

Stories like Aviva’s remind us that an ambulance is much more than a vehicle. Every ride is an opportunity to bring hope, comfort, and human connection to someone who may feel alone in their struggle.

Our message to Nory & Fariba Hourizadeh of Great Neck, the ambulance sponsor: Your ambulance does far more than transport patients. It carries hope, compassion, and healing to people who need it most, all day, every day (except Shabbat)! May you be blessed!