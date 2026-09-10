Refreshing Wines to Start Afresh

As Rosh Hashanah arrives, it feels like the perfect moment to toast both the season’s simple pleasures and the upcoming new year. Whether you’re taking it easy or preparing menus for yom tov meals, these bottles deliver that perfect balance of summer chill and anticipation for a fresh new start ahead. L’chaim, Shana Tova!

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Shiloh, Privilege, Blanc, 2025: Israeli wineries continue to impress with whites that punch well above their weight, and this one is a great example. This eclectic blend is vibrant and expressive. On the nose, it bursts with notes of white peach, citrus blossom, and a hint of mango, while the palate delivers medium body with bright acidity, ripe pear, and a touch of mineral-driven freshness that keeps it lively. Perfect chilled, for those hot afternoons or as a versatile companion to grilled fish, herb-crusted chicken, or a light summer salad.

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J. de Villebois OU, Sancerre, Rose, 2025: This Rosé from Pinot Noir grapes grown in the Loire’s Sancerre vineyards delivers notes of strawberry, watermelon, and cherry, with subtle floral and mineral undertones. On the palate, it’s refreshing and medium-bodied with vibrant acidity, and a clean, dry finish that begs for another sip. Serve it well chilled, straight from the fridge or an ice bucket outdoors. It’s light and refreshing for the summer yet also sophisticated enough for the festive meals of the coming yomim tovim.

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Herzog, Lineage, Rosé, 2025: When it comes to rosé, there are some great options from nearly every wine region around the world. The Herzog Lineage consistently delivers that quintessential summer vibe while being versatile with many types of food, making it a smart choice for yom tov and Shabbos, as well. Pale and striking in the glass, it offers delicate aromas of wild strawberries, cranberries, and rose petals with a hint of citrus zest. The palate is crisp and refreshing, with vibrant acidity, juicy red fruits, and a mineral saline finish that lingers long. For a fancy summer party, or as a special wine to enjoy lichvod yuntif.

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Champagne Drappier, Brut Nature, Rosé, NV: For those celebratory moments that summer (and the upcoming holidays) demand, Drappier’s Brut Nature Rosé is a standout. This zero-dosage Champagne is a beauty, made 100% from Pinot Noir, it is bone-dry yet the fruit is incredibly expressive. Notes of fresh raspberries, red currants and a subtle touch of fresh basil leaf on the nose, with great fruit purity on the palate, citrus brightness with touches of pink grapefruit and mandarin, a hint of white pepper, and great minerality. The bubbles are fine and persistent, with bracing acidity keeping everything crisp. And it goes with everything!

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Hajdu, Zinfandel, 2025: Rounding out this lineup with some bold California character. No, this is not a dessert wine, but it features that signature Cali Zin’ boldness that comes across as very ripe, slightly jammy, in a way that can reunite both those who stick to dry wines and sweet wines aficionados. Concentrated and full-bodied, it showcases ripe blackberry, plum, and black cherry, with layers of sweet spice, licorice, and sweet oak. Soft tannins and generous fruit make it approachable now, but it should be fine if you want to set aside a couple bottles for a few years. Give it a brief cool-down in the fridge if enjoying outdoors, and pair it with smoky grilled meats, pastrami sandwiches, or a juicy brisket.