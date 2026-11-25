My grandmother, Mrs. Irene Klass, a”h, was a very special person. She was small in stature, but a giant in action, in middos, and in yiras Shamayim. A real powerhouse. She had a true ahavas Yisrael, and was always involved in helping others, whether with money or through The Jewish Press, which she and my grandfather, Rabbi Sholom Klass, a"h, started.

Bubby had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She even wrote a song about the Torah that Hashem gave us. Bubby loved to learn. She went to all the Torah shiurim that my grandfather, Rabbi Klass, would give.

I grew up in Israel. It was at a time when it was not so simple to make phone calls overseas, so we wrote many letters to each other. Her letters were filled with good advice. Somehow her advice to me always included the perfect quote from Zaidy's shiur or from Shakespeare. The highlight of my year was spending summers with my grandparents.

Family was the most important thing to Bubby. We all felt that we were her favorite. I was the one who would accompany her on many of her important political and fundraising meetings. I never heard her speak badly of anyone. She was very honest and modest.

As we are approaching the holiday of Chanukah, and her yahrzeit is this week, I wanted to share a thought. We say the added prayer of Al HaNissim for 8 days, in all of our prayers, including when we bentch after a meal. The Al HaNissim prayer praises Matisyahu and his sons for fighting the Greeks. So in effect, the person who gets the most praise in our prayers throughout the entire year is Matisyahu and his sons.

Think about it. Moshe took us out of Mitzrayim, and we don't have a single prayer thanking him, not even in the Haggadah. Mordechai and Esther saved us from complete annihilation, and we only mention them on ONE day of the year in our prayers. But Matisyahu and his sons get praised 3 times a day for 8 days, and also in the bentching of those days. Why? What did they do that was so different from Moshe, Mordechai, Esther, or any other savior in our history?

Matisyahu and his sons saved us from a spiritual annihilation, not a physical one. The Greeks did not want to physically destroy us. They appreciated the beauty of our Torah and our Temple, but they wanted us to be just like any other nation. They wanted to take away our special kedusha, our being the Chosen Nation. This is a much more difficult war to fight.

It is very hard to stand up against the ruling empire and society, and declare war, on what exactly? That they touched the oil in your Temple, so now in your mind it is impure and cannot be used? What does that mean? It is the same oil. Nothing about its chemical makeup changed, so what are you fighting about?

The Greeks did not destroy the Beis HaMikdash. They wanted us to keep this beautiful building, and they didn't want us to stop lighting the Menorah. They just wanted us to light it with impure oil. To most people this would seem like a trivial thing to start a war about. In fact, unfortunately, most of the Jews of that time were Hellenized, and did not join the war. But Matisyahu and his sons stood up for their belief in Hashem and His Torah. This is a much harder war to "sell" than a war to save people physically, like from Mitzrayim and in the times of Purim. For this, they get the most praise in our prayers.

My grandparents were born in N.Y. They grew up here in the early 1900s. I am told that things here in N.Y. were different then. The U.S. was a spiritual wasteland. There was not much in the way of Torah education. Many people did not know much about Judaism. People did not have access to Torah shiurim; there was no internet at the time, and there were not many Torah publications in English. My grandparents wanted to change this. They wanted to reach as many people as they could, to share the beauty of their Jewish heritage with them. Together, with enormous effort, they set out to start the first Jewish religious newspaper that would be able to reach every Jewish home, to spread Yiddishkeit to all Jews, no matter where they were. There was something for everyone in The Jewish Press, no matter what age. It was not easy to go up against the modern lifestyle, the same Greek culture, here in the U.S. But with enormous Siyata Dishmaya, they succeeded. Many homes today will tell you that the stories and articles and divrei Torah they read in The Jewish Press had an impact on the way they lived.

My grandmother's yahrzeit is on the 16th of Kislev, a little more than a week before Chanukah. Her Hebrew name was Yitta. According to linguists, the name Yitta is considered a Yiddish diminutive or phonetic variant of the name Yehudis. In the time of Matisyahu, it was Yehudis who killed Holofernes the Greek. So it is fitting that my grandmother, Yitta bas Rephael, was willing to devote her life to the continuation of the war that Matisyahu and his sons fought 2,000 years ago, against the Greek culture and for the Torah.

In these weeks we read the parshiyos of the Avos and the Imahos. There are not many mitzvos in these parshiyos, mostly a description of the way of life of our forefathers and mothers. This is so that we should emulate them and walk in their footsteps. I feel blessed to have known my grandmother and to have had a close relationship with her, and that my husband and children had the zechus to have a relationship with her. And with enormous Siyata Dishmaya, we are zoche to follow in her footsteps.

May her neshama have an aliyah from the mitzvos and maasim tovim that we, her descendants, continue to do.