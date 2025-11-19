While we are mindful of the inherent logic in the aphorism that one makes peace with enemies not friends – and that, as we have said before, Donald Trump hardly needs lessons in how to negotiate big deals – there is still something disconcerting about the President’s exuberance over the warming of relations between the U.S. and Syria he has initiated.

Advertisement





To be sure, given his record of breakthroughs in the Middle East and elsewhere in the international arena, it would be unfair to accuse him, in the case of Syria, of simply glorying in being able to impress by once again thinking outside the box and shifting U.S. foreign policy to possibly end decades of enmity and confrontation. But Syria may be sui generis and prudence dictates the need for an extra measure of caution before going all in.

On the face of it, the toppling of the murderous dictator Bashar al-Assad by forces led by Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, would seem to be a possible game changer, affording a unique opportunity for the U.S. to facilitate the nation’s reconstruction following a devastating 13-year civil war and crippling U.S. economic sanctions in place for more than a decade. And, indeed, early on, President Trump lifted the sanctions and signaled a possible rapprochement.

In addition, the U.S. had a special interest in Syria going forward to prevent a dangerous power vacuum from being filled by hostile actors like Turkey, Iran or Russia. And al-Sharaa has indicated an alignment with the U.S. on counter- terrorism efforts against ISIS whose fighters are still active in Syria and are trying to reconstitute its caliphate in the country. In fact, he’s joining a U.S. coalition against ISIS.

And then there is the potential for enhancing Israeli security, which continues to be a key objective for U.S. policy in the Middle East. A stable, unified Syria could disrupt Iran’s weapons supply lines to Hezbollah in Lebanon, an outcome that aligns with both American and Israeli security concerns. In fact, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that al-Sharaa is quietly negotiating a security agreement with Israel under President Trump’s auspices.

Yet, for all the promising positives about a Syria link-up and possible dividends of post-Assad regional stability, the defeat of the remnants of ISIS and countering Turkish, Iranian and Russian influence, there are also some serious negatives.

For one thing, until July 2025, the U.S. classified al-Sharaa as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, with a $10 million bounty on his head for his leadership of the murderous Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), otherwise known as the al-Nusra Front, a savage al-Qaeda affiliate. And though HTS severed ties with al-Qaeda in 2016 and repositioned itself as a locally focused anti-Assad insurgent group, much of al-Sharaa’s formative years were spent rooted in an extremist ideology that caused immense suffering and violence, including the targeting of civilians and the ruthless repression of dissent in areas that he controlled.

To simply “turn the page,” as he urges, ignores the countless victims of his previous actions and indicates that he believes political maneuvering can erase a truly horrendous past – which puts into serious question his trustworthiness as a partner and ally.

Furthermore, reports of human rights abuses continue under al-Sharaa’s administration, including the killings of members of the Alawite and Druze minorities. Nor has he permitted independent human rights organizations to inspect prisons or verify his claims of no torture.

At all events, the U.S. is moving too fast. al-Sharaa’s government formed in January 2025, remains largely composed of HTS members. And forging a partnership with a former senior al-Qaeda figure for what is likely short-term political gain is a strategic miscalculation. It undermines the global fight against terrorism, sends a confusing message to U.S. allies and risks empowering someone whose true intentions are at best, unproven.

A stable and democratic Syria is a vital U.S. interest, and shouldn’t be built on a foundation of visceral compromise with a former designated terrorist. Rather, the U.S. must maintain a cautious distance and condition all aid and diplomatic normalization on verifiable acts on the ground.

Share this article on WhatsApp: