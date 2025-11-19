Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Yaakov endured a far more turbulent life than his two predecessors. He entered this world clutching the heel of his older brother. Though he was better suited to guide our destiny, biology placed him second, and he had to struggle to claim the role meant for him. Twice he was forced to dislodge Esav, who was unfit for leadership or for carrying the mission of our nation. Esav lived for immediate gratification and showed little interest in long-term purpose, public duty, or selfless service.

Advertisement





He spent twenty years beyond the borders of Eretz Yisrael in the home of a deceitful father-in-law and later confronted tensions within his own family – conflicts that ultimately led him into exile in Egypt. His journey was marked by instability, pulled between external adversaries and internal turmoil.

Yaakov’s life unfolds in the shadow of struggle. From the moment he grasped Esav’s heel, both his name and his experiences reflect a lifetime of navigating conflict.

Unanswered Questions

Perhaps no challenge was as mentally taxing for Yaakov as remaining committed to his inner conviction when it was not affirmed by those around him. He was forced to secure the berachot through disguise, allowing his father to believe he stood before him as the older son. It must have been unsettling for Yaakov to receive the berachot of Jewish leadership in such a fraught and morally complex manner.

Esav immediately cast him as a deceiver and pursued him with threats of violence. In Esav’s narrative, Yaakov was the criminal who stole the birthright and then compounded the offense by taking the blessings as well.

As Yaakov arrives in the home of his relatives, his troubles only deepen. After working seven years to marry Rachel, he is deceived by his father-in-law, who swaps Leah in place of the woman he had labored for. This moment must have cut Yaakov sharply. He now confronts the very pattern he once set in motion: just as he had stepped into Esav’s place as the older brother, the older sister is now being slipped into the place of the younger, Rachel – the woman he loved.

The questions that must have flooded him are easy to imagine. Is this my punishment? Is this what comes back to me? Is Hashem signaling that my earlier actions were tainted? Is this a measure of retribution?

Over the next twenty years in Lavan’s household, the pattern repeats. Lavan alters the terms of employment, shifting agreements and manipulating Yaakov. Each time he is swindled, Yaakov must have wondered whether he was encountering human deceit or a deeper accounting for the berachot he secured from Esav.

When he ultimately returns to Eretz Yisrael, Yaakov confronts discord within his own family. His sons wrestle over succession and status, and once again he is thrust into the painful dynamics that emerge when leadership is contested. The echoes of his own struggle with Esav must have been unmistakable – the same dangers and the same jealousy that accompany the question of who will carry the future.

Painfully, Yaakov never received explicit affirmation or validation from his father. His father never openly acknowledges that he had misjudged the situation or that Yaakov’s actions, however difficult, were necessary for the future of the nation. Yitzchak dispatched Yaakov to Aram Naharayim with heartfelt blessings, yet the Torah records no reconciliation, no healing moment between them. They never meet again.

Yaakov is left without closure, forced to draw strength from the truth he knows internally – that he acted to secure the destiny he was meant to carry, even when that truth was not confirmed by the person whose approval he most longed to receive.

The Quiet Power of Conviction

All these experiences could have left Yaakov doubtful and unsteady. Yet out of this swirl of uncertainty emerges his strength: his courage lies in his faith and inner resilience. Even without his father’s endorsement, and even when circumstances seem stacked against him, Yaakov holds fast to his conviction. His mother had instructed him, and the choice was clear: Esav could not lead a nation meant to live by the command of Hashem and carry a historical mission. Yaakov’s inner clarity sustains him, even when public validation is absent and the path forward is clouded with doubt.

Yaakov’s ability to trust his inner truth becomes a blueprint for moments when a nation must stand firm without applause.

Our Moment of Conviction

Our people are facing a similar trial. As the war reaches its end – or even a temporary pause – the world has lined up to accuse us with fabricated claims. For some, the hostility began on October 8th, before a single retaliatory shot was fired. For others, their anger toward Israel had been building for two years of manipulated images, false reports, and a global campaign that cast Jews and the Jewish state as criminals even as we were confronting the most brutal assault imaginable.

As the military phase recedes, the struggle shifts to the diplomatic front and to the charged arena of public opinion. Here, too, our resolve is tested, as our principled defense of land and people is distorted and condemned.

We carry the rightness of our cause. October 7 left no alternative. We have fought an excruciating urban war, doing everything possible to spare noncombatants while striving to return our hostages. If parts of the world refuse to acknowledge the moral clarity of that effort, we must still remain attentive to it ourselves.

History’s verdict will emerge in time. We stand on firm moral ground – and, ultimately, on the foundations of nevuah as well. The task is to move forward with quiet certainty, holding fast to the truth we bear even when others cannot or will not see it.

What Yaakov mastered in the realm of destiny, we face in the ongoing demands of ordinary life. His courage reminds us how hard it is to stay rooted in conviction without the comfort of public affirmation.

Modern Identity Is Fragile

We live in a world that makes it difficult to follow our inner convictions when they aren’t popular. Social media has left many dependent upon public approval and attention. By broadcasting private lives, we invite others to judge, affirm, or admire the choices we make and the way we live. The more we rely on feedback, the harder it becomes to hear the quiet voice of conscience. This craving for external validation weakens our ability to remain anchored in our own convictions and values. We spend more energy shaping how we appear in the public square than nurturing the inner compass that guides us toward what is right.

When conviction erodes, identity becomes hollow and fragile. If we can no longer name the values we believe in, we lose the cornerstone of who we are. In that vacuum, people grasp for shallower forms of identity – especially political identity. Much of modern identity politics springs from a world in which conviction has been weakened, and values diluted, leaving individuals to build identity not on belief or principle but on ideological affiliation and group alignment.

In our climate of noise and borrowed identities, Yaakov’s story becomes a guide. He held fast to his truth without applause, without consensus, without the reassurance of being understood.

Yaakov walked with conviction in silence; we must learn to walk with conviction amid the noise.

Share this article on WhatsApp: