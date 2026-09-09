Categories: Features
Rosh Hashanah
By Miriam Feit
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September 9, 2026, 2 PM ET
A time for reflection and a time for prayers,
A time to search inside our very souls,
A time for hope, expectations, and renewal,
A time to reach out, and to set new goals.
A time to contemplate, a time to wonder,
How have we treated the year that passed -
Have we lived up to our full potential,
And stood up to life’s daily trials and tests.
A time to supplicate, a time to tremble,
A time for earnestness, tears, and regret,
A time to beg Hashem for His forgiveness,
And pray that our needs He won’t forget.
A time to look forward to new beginnings,
And to wish you all the best in the New Year -
Health, happiness, peace and contentment -
And hope Moshiach will very soon be here.