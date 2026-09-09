Rosh Hashanah

A time for reflection and a time for prayers,

A time to search inside our very souls,

A time for hope, expectations, and renewal,

A time to reach out, and to set new goals.

A time to contemplate, a time to wonder,

How have we treated the year that passed -

Have we lived up to our full potential,

And stood up to life’s daily trials and tests.

A time to supplicate, a time to tremble,

A time for earnestness, tears, and regret,

A time to beg Hashem for His forgiveness,

And pray that our needs He won’t forget.

A time to look forward to new beginnings,

And to wish you all the best in the New Year -

Health, happiness, peace and contentment -

And hope Moshiach will very soon be here.