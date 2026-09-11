Rosh Hashanah and the Courage to Lead

Rosh Hashanah arrives with a stillness that feels almost physical: The air shifts, the calendar turns to a new year, the machzor opens to pages worn by generations of hands. Yet beneath the solemnity lies a quiet invitation. It is the invitation to lead. Not in the public sense of titles or positions, but in the private sense of becoming the person Hashem believes we can be.

Leadership begins with responsibility for the light we bring into the world. It is the willingness to ask what this new year demands of us that last year did not. It is the courage to grow, the humility to listen, and the faith to begin again. Rosh Hashanah is the annual reminder that every person is called to lead their life with intention.

Rabbi Akiva teaches that humanity is beloved, for we were created in the image of Hashem. Beloved even more in that we were told so. Leadership begins with that reminder. If we carry the imprint of Hashem, then our choices matter. Our presence matters. Our growth matters. The new year is not simply a date – it is a summons.

In the secular world, leadership theorists often speak of the moment when a person realizes that they are responsible for the energy they bring into a room. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish version of that awakening. It is the day that asks us to consider not only what we have done, but who we have become. It is the day that asks us to lead our lives with courage and clarity.

The Shofar and the Awakening of Possibility

The shofar is the great teacher of Rosh Hashanah. Its sound is not polished. It is not musical. It is the raw cry of someone beginning again. Rambam writes that the shofar calls out, “Awake, sleepers, from your slumber!” But the sleeper is not the person who is unaware; rather, it is the person who believes they already know. The person who leads from last year’s version of themselves. The person who has stopped asking questions.

The shofar does not frighten – it awakens. It reminds us that leadership is not about certainty. It is about curiosity. It is about the willingness to ask what goodness requires of us now. It is about the courage to see ourselves honestly and the strength to change.

Modern psychology echoes this idea. Growth begins when a person becomes aware of their patterns and chooses differently. The shofar is the ancient version of that insight. It is the sound that says, “You are capable of becoming more than you have been so far.”

The Baal Shem Tov teaches that every person receives a new light on Rosh Hashanah, a spark that never existed before. But a spark is only useful if we are willing to see it. The shofar is the call to open our eyes. It is the reminder that empowerment begins with awareness. It is the reminder that leadership begins with awakening.

Stories of Becoming: The Torah Readings of Rosh Hashanah

The Torah readings of Rosh Hashanah are not stories of kings issuing decrees. They are stories of individuals confronted with moments that demand inner leadership.

Sarah laughs, and then learns that laughter can become a covenant. Her journey teaches that leadership sometimes begins with disbelief. It begins with the moment when we realize that Hashem’s vision for us is larger than our own.

Hagar cries, and then learns that tears can become vision. Her story teaches that leadership can emerge from vulnerability. It teaches that empowerment can begin in the wilderness. It teaches that Hashem hears the cry of those who feel unseen.

Avraham walks forward, and then learns that obedience must be tempered with compassion. His journey teaches that leadership requires both courage and conscience. It teaches that faith is not blind. It is discerning. It is thoughtful. It is moral.

Yitzchak survives, and then learns that survival itself can be a calling. His story teaches that leadership can emerge from quiet strength. It teaches that empowerment does not always look dramatic. Sometimes it looks like resilience.

These narratives are not about authority – they are about transformation. They teach that leadership begins when a person is willing to be taught by their own life. They teach that empowerment is not about control, but about courage. They teach that goodness is not accidental, but cultivated.

The Throne of Compassion

The image of “HaMelech” stands at the center of the liturgy. We rise. We feel the weight of sovereignty. We imagine the world being judged. Yet the Midrash teaches that Hashem does not sit on a throne of strict judgment on Rosh Hashanah. He sits on a throne of compassion. He looks not only at what we have done, but at what we are willing to become.

The Book of Life is not a ledger of perfection. It is a ledger of effort. It records not only our actions, but our aspirations. It honors not only our achievements, but our attempts. Hashem judges us not by the finality of our past, but by the sincerity of our future.

This is the empowerment of Rosh Hashanah. It is the reminder that we are not defined by our mistakes, but by our willingness to grow. It is the reminder that Hashem does not ask us to be flawless – He asks us to be faithful.

Rav Joseph B. Soloveitchik, zt”l, wrote that the human being is not a static creature. We are dynamic. We are becoming. Rosh Hashanah is the holiday that honors that becoming. It is the holiday that teaches us that Hashem believes in our ability to grow.

Leadership as Humility and Strength

Leadership is often misunderstood as dominance or authority. But the Torah teaches a different model. Moshe Rabbeinu is described as the humblest of all men. His humility did not weaken his leadership. It strengthened it. It allowed him to listen. It allowed him to learn. It allowed him to grow.

Humility is not self-erasure. It is self-awareness. It is the recognition that leadership requires constant learning. It is the understanding that empowerment begins with honesty. It is the courage to admit that we do not know everything, even in the roles where others rely on us.

Secular leadership theory echoes this truth. The most effective leaders are those who remain open to feedback, who adapt, who evolve. Rosh Hashanah is the spiritual version of that insight. It is the holiday that teaches us that leadership is not about mastery. It is about becoming.

The shofar’s cry is the sound of humility. It is the sound of someone willing to be taught. It is the sound of someone willing to grow. It is the sound of someone willing to lead with integrity.

Empowerment Through Kindness

The world is hungry for goodness. It is hungry for leaders who speak gently and act boldly. It is hungry for people who understand that kindness is not weakness, but strength. It is hungry for communities built on respect, compassion, and shared purpose.

Kindness is the foundation of empowerment. It is the act that allows others to grow. It is the gesture that creates safety. It is the word that restores dignity. It is the presence that brings hope. Kindness is not passive. It is intentional. It is disciplined. It is courageous.

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, zt”l, taught that greatness is not measured by power, but by the ability to lift others. Rosh Hashanah is the holiday that invites us to lift. To empower. To build. To lead with compassion.

In the secular world, leadership experts often speak of psychological safety. It is the environment in which people feel safe enough to grow. Jewish tradition has taught this for millennia. Kindness creates safety. Safety creates growth. Growth creates leadership.

Hope as a Discipline

Hope is not naïve. Hope is not passive. Hope is not a wish. Hope is a discipline. It is the discipline of believing that goodness is possible even when the world feels heavy. It is the discipline of choosing kindness even when frustration is easier. It is the discipline of listening even when disagreement is loud.

Hope is the quiet strength that allows us to begin again. It is the force that allows us to write new chapters. It is the courage that allows us to grow. Rosh Hashanah is the holiday of hope. It is the holiday that teaches us that the world is renewed for those who are willing to be renewed.

Rabbi Nachman of Breslov taught that if you believe you can damage, believe you can repair. Hope is that belief in repair. It is belief in renewal. It is belief in possibility.

A Year That Should Bring Only Goodness

This year should bring only goodness. Not because goodness will fall from the sky, but because we will build it. We will speak it. We will choose it. We will lead with it. We will empower others with it. We will fill our homes with it. We will fill our communities with it. We will fill our hearts with it.

May this year be one in which we lead with humility, listen with courage, and act with kindness. May we empower others with generosity and empower ourselves with honesty. May we write our stories with integrity and hope. May the sound of the shofar awaken in us not fear, but the fierce willingness to begin again.

May we be blessed with a year of growth, a year of leadership, a year of empowerment, and a year filled only with goodness.