I chair the Religious Zionists of America–Mizrachi. I believe the establishment of Israel represents an extraordinary chapter in Jewish history and carries profound religious significance. Satmar chassidim reject Zionism on religious grounds. On that question, we could hardly be further apart.

But when vandals painted swastikas and anti-Jewish slogans on school buses serving their children in Brooklyn, there was no distance between us. Their children are our children.

Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Joseph Bottum noted that some of the vandalized buses belonged to the Satmar community. Its rejection of Zionism apparently offered no protection to the children who ride them. The vandals brought their hostility toward Israel to American Jewish schoolchildren without troubling themselves over the theological distinctions.

That should give every segment of American Jewry something to consider.

We spend considerable energy defining our differences. Who recognizes whose conversions? Who accepts whose religious authority? Which organizations speak for us? What obligations do American Jews have toward Israel, and how should we express disagreements with its government?

Some of these questions concern fundamental convictions. I have strong views about them, and I do not suggest that anyone surrender deeply held beliefs for the sake of a photograph of communal harmony.

But there must be a point at which argument gives way to an obligation we recognize without hesitation.

A Jewish child’s safety is such a point.

No child boarding a school bus should have to encounter a swastika. No parent should have to explain why strangers hate the people who attend the child’s school. No Jewish institution should have to establish its position on the Israeli government before its neighbors recognize an obligation to stand beside it.

The same principle applies across our community. A Reform temple deserves the solidarity of Orthodox Jews when threatened. An Orthodox school deserves the solidarity of Jews who would never enroll their children there. A secular Jewish gathering deserves protection regardless of whether its participants have any interest in synagogue life.

We should be capable of saying these things without immediately adding qualifications.

There is, of course, a distinction between criticizing Israel and attacking Jews. Governments make decisions that can and should be debated. Israelis themselves conduct those debates with an intensity that sometimes astonishes their American cousins.

But swastikas on Jewish school buses present no difficult question of interpretation. Neither does holding American children responsible for events in a country thousands of miles away.

Those who insist that their hostility is directed exclusively at Zionism should confront what happens when that hostility reaches people whose only apparent qualification for becoming targets is being Jewish.

The victims should not bear the burden of explaining the difference.

As Alisa Flatow’s father, I know that violence leaves families with an absence no public statement can fill. I would never equate vandalism with murder. But I have learned to take seriously the people whose lives are disrupted by hatred, even after the headlines move elsewhere.

Solidarity should therefore involve more than a condemnation issued while a story is attracting attention.

It can mean asking school leaders what help they need, supporting security measures, checking on frightened families, and insisting that authorities investigate threats and vandalism thoroughly. It also means avoiding the temptation to make someone else’s vulnerability an occasion to settle our internal arguments.

Satmar parents should never have to wonder whether religious Zionists regard their children’s fear as less urgent because of their parents’ beliefs.

Nor should a Zionist family wonder whether another Jewish organization will remain silent because supporting them might upset its political allies.

The principle must work in every direction, or it becomes another exercise in factional loyalty.

Our disagreements will continue. They should. A living Jewish community has always argued over faith, authority, responsibility and the future.

Yet we also inherit an understanding that belonging to the Jewish people carries obligations toward one another. Those obligations become especially clear when children are frightened and families feel exposed.

I will continue to argue for religious Zionism. Satmar will continue to disagree with me.

Meanwhile, their children should board their buses safely, their parents should send them to school without fear, and the rest of us should make unmistakably clear that they do not stand alone.