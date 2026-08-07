Savory Parve Cholent (No One Will Miss the Meat!)



This rich, slow-baked parve cholent is packed with bold flavor and hearty texture. Thanks to caramelized onions, bourbon, spices, and a classic beans-and-barley base, it tastes deeply savory and satisfying—no meat required. Perfect for serving right away or slow-cooking overnight for Shabbos day.

Ingredients

1 cup oil

oil 1 large onion, finely diced

onion, finely diced 1/2 cup brown sugar

brown sugar 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons Tuscanini Tomato Paste

Tuscanini Tomato Paste 2 tablespoons garlic powder

garlic powder 2 tablespoons paprika

paprika 1 and 1/2 tablespoons salt

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

black pepper 1 tablespoon onion soup mix

onion soup mix 1/4 cup Boondocks or other bourbon

Boondocks or other bourbon 2 Yukon Gold potatoes, diced small

Yukon Gold potatoes, diced small 1 and 1/2 cups Beleaves Cholent Mix Beans

Beleaves Cholent Mix Beans 1 cup Beleaves Pearl Barley

Beleaves Pearl Barley 8 to 8 and 1/2 cups water, divided

Directions

1. Heat the oil over medium heat and sauté the diced onion until soft and deeply golden. Add the brown sugar, Dijon mustard, tomato paste, garlic powder, paprika, salt, black pepper, and onion soup mix. Stir well and cook for one to two minutes, until the mixture is fully incorporated and fragrant.

2. Pour in the bourbon and continue cooking, stirring, until the alcohol has evaporated and the mixture thickens slightly.

3. In a 9x13-inch baking pan, add the washed beans and barley, then scatter the diced potatoes over the top. Add the onion and spice mixture and mix well to combine. Pour in seven cups of water, cover the pan tightly with foil, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for three hours.

4. Remove the pan from the oven, stir well, and add one to one and a half cups of water as needed. Cover tightly and return to the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit (150 degrees Celsius) for an additional hour, or until all the beans are completely soft.

Shabbat Overnight Method: Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for two and a half hours before Shabbat. Remove from the oven, add two to two and a half cups of water, and mix well. Lower the oven temperature to 190 degrees Fahrenheit, cover the pan tightly, and leave overnight. Serve hot at Shabbat lunch seudah.





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