Categories: Community
Scammers May Take Advantage of Severe Storms, NYS State Department Warns
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August 3, 2026, 5 PM ET
As New Yorkers begin to recover from the effects of recent weather events, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant against scammers who seek to take advantage of consumers during these vulnerable moments. After a storm or natural disaster, emotions may run high as communities and homeowners try to recover quickly. Scammers often take advantage of this sense of urgency. According to a Census Bureau Survey from 2024, up to 77% of survivors experienced a scam within a month after a natural disaster. New Yorkers can use these tips to prevent fraud as they navigate the aftereffects of storms and other natural disasters.
“Natural disasters often bring out the very best in our communities but unfortunately, they can also bring out scammers looking to exploit people during some of their most difficult moments,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “As New Yorkers begin cleaning up and rebuilding after these recent storms, I urge everyone to stay vigilant before hiring contractors, responding to unsolicited offers, or making payments for repair work. Follow the Division of Consumer Protection’s valuable tips and resources to help homeowners avoid fraud and make informed decisions. Taking a few extra precautions now can help protect you from becoming a victim of a scam when you should be focused on recovery.”
NATURAL DISASTER SCAMS AND SCAM PREVENTION TIPS
- Storm Chasing Fraud: If your home suffered damage from the recent storm, storm chasing contractors, or scammers posing as contractors, may step in with promises of a quick fix and low cost. These individuals may tell you there’s damage to your roof when there is not, or they may pressure you to pay them upfront for repairs or rebuilding and then disappear. For more tips on how to avoid a scam after a natural disaster, check out the NYS Attorney General’s Consumer’s tips.
- Government Imposter Scams: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) cautions against scammers who offer assistance filing for disaster grants while asking for application fees, cash deposits or advance payments. Federal agencies, such as FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Small Business Administration don’t charge applicants for disaster assistance or for help in completing applications. FEMA Housing Inspectors will never charge a fee for an inspection, never ask for your nine-digit registration number, and they will always wear an official government badge to identify themselves. If you don’t see their badge, ask them to show you their identification.
- Utility scams: Scammers may also impersonate utilities and offer to restore power in exchange for upfront payment or a “reconnection fee” in the aftermath of widespread power outages. Scammers posing as utility workers may knock on your door claiming that there is a major gas or water leak in the area and that they need to enter the home to check the pipes or gas lines. Once inside, they may ask you for personal information that can be used to steal your identity or take the opportunity to steal your valuables.
- Identity Theft: Criminals may try to apply for FEMA assistance using your name, address and Social Security number. If a FEMA inspector comes to your door or you receive a letter from FEMA and you have not filed a FEMA application, your personally identifiable information may have been used without your knowledge. Immediately contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance.
- Bogus charities. After disasters, scammers may solicit donations for fake charities via calls, texts, emails or social media. Scammers may create websites with the storm’s name or location and use keywords like “help” and “relief.” Use resources such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, GuideStar or the BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance to find charities you can trust.
- Phishing Scams: Phishing attempts generally spike after a natural disaster. You may get calls, texts or email offers for fake government relief or fake repair offers. Remember to never click on links received via text message or email.