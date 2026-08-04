Scammers May Take Advantage of Severe Storms, NYS State Department Warns

As New Yorkers begin to recover from the effects of recent weather events, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant against scammers who seek to take advantage of consumers during these vulnerable moments. After a storm or natural disaster, emotions may run high as communities and homeowners try to recover quickly. Scammers often take advantage of this sense of urgency. According to a Census Bureau Survey from 2024, up to 77% of survivors experienced a scam within a month after a natural disaster. New Yorkers can use these tips to prevent fraud as they navigate the aftereffects of storms and other natural disasters.

“Natural disasters often bring out the very best in our communities but unfortunately, they can also bring out scammers looking to exploit people during some of their most difficult moments,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “As New Yorkers begin cleaning up and rebuilding after these recent storms, I urge everyone to stay vigilant before hiring contractors, responding to unsolicited offers, or making payments for repair work. Follow the Division of Consumer Protection’s valuable tips and resources to help homeowners avoid fraud and make informed decisions. Taking a few extra precautions now can help protect you from becoming a victim of a scam when you should be focused on recovery.”

NATURAL DISASTER SCAMS AND SCAM PREVENTION TIPS