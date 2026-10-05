Categories: Recipes
Seared Strip Steak with Mushroom Veloute
By Leah Klein
|
October 5, 2026, 10 AM ET
This dish features a perfectly crusted strip steak, basted with rosemary and garlic. It is served with a rich mushroom velouté and topped with crispy fried mushrooms for added texture.
Ingredients
Steak
- strip steak
- salt
- Gefen Black Pepper Spice Grinder Whole Black Pepper 3.17Oz Gefen
- 1 tablespoon margarine
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon Glicks Soy Sauce Sauce Soy 12.7Oz Glicks
Mushroom Velouté
- 1 large white onion, sliced
- 16 ounces mushrooms
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 3/4 cup Gefen Almond Milk Milk Almond Unsweetened 33.8Oz Gefen (P)
- 1 tablespoon corn starch
- 1 tablespoon onion soup mix
Garnish
- mushrooms
Directions
Prepare the Steak
- Pat the steak very dry with paper towels. Season generously on all sides with salt and pepper.
- Heat your frying pan to high heat. Sear the steak for four minutes without moving it to develop a deep, caramelized crust.
- Flip the steak. Immediately add the margarine, garlic cloves, soy sauce, and a sprig of fresh rosemary.
- As the margarine melts, spoon it repeatedly over the steak for the final four minutes. Remove the steak and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Prepare the Mushroom Velouté
- Sauté one large sliced white onion and mushrooms until deeply browned and caramelized.
- Dissolve the cornstarch in almond milk, then add it to the mushrooms, along with the remaining ingredients.
- Allow to simmer for 10 more minutes. Blend the mixture until completely smooth.
Prepare the Garnish
- In a hot pan with a little oil, fry sliced mushrooms over high heat. Let them become golden and crispy.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Tips:
Yom tov tip: Before serving, gently rewarm the steak in a bit of chicken soup to keep them moist and savory, then slice it.