Seared Strip Steak with Mushroom Veloute

This dish features a perfectly crusted strip steak, basted with rosemary and garlic. It is served with a rich mushroom velouté and topped with crispy fried mushrooms for added texture.

Ingredients

Steak

strip steak

salt

Gefen Black Pepper Spice Grinder Whole Black Pepper 3.17Oz Gefen

1 tablespoon margarine

margarine 3 cloves garlic

garlic 1 fresh rosemary

rosemary 1 teaspoon Glicks Soy Sauce Sauce Soy 12.7Oz Glicks

Mushroom Velouté

1 large white onion, sliced

large white onion, sliced 16 ounces mushrooms

mushrooms 2 teaspoons sugar

sugar 3/4 cup Gefen Almond Milk Milk Almond Unsweetened 33.8Oz Gefen (P)

1 tablespoon corn starch

corn starch 1 tablespoon onion soup mix

Garnish

mushrooms

Directions

Prepare the Steak

Pat the steak very dry with paper towels. Season generously on all sides with salt and pepper. Heat your frying pan to high heat. Sear the steak for four minutes without moving it to develop a deep, caramelized crust. Flip the steak. Immediately add the margarine, garlic cloves, soy sauce, and a sprig of fresh rosemary. As the margarine melts, spoon it repeatedly over the steak for the final four minutes. Remove the steak and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Prepare the Mushroom Velouté

Sauté one large sliced white onion and mushrooms until deeply browned and caramelized. Dissolve the cornstarch in almond milk, then add it to the mushrooms, along with the remaining ingredients. Allow to simmer for 10 more minutes. Blend the mixture until completely smooth.

Prepare the Garnish

In a hot pan with a little oil, fry sliced mushrooms over high heat. Let them become golden and crispy. Season with salt and pepper.

Tips:

Yom tov tip: Before serving, gently rewarm the steak in a bit of chicken soup to keep them moist and savory, then slice it.