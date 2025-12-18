Photo Credit: YouTube

Whether you read this column on Tuesday, Friday, or even Motzaei Shabbat, it’s still Chanukah – and Chanukah parties are still going on. So today I’d like to review some music for Chanukah. If, however, you are reading this after Chanukah, no worries. Cut it out and save it for next year! In fact, when you think about it, Chanukah songs are very upbeat, and in a few months it’ll be Purim, so you can play some of these songs at your Purim party, too.

Advertisement





For years, my favorite Chanukah medley has been the one by the Shalhevet Orchestra. From the Haneshama Lach series, Volume 9 begins with a beautiful Chanukah medley in Shalhevet Orchestra’s unique style, which features a very rich harmony and variety of instruments – brass, strings, electric guitar, piano, and more. Songs include Chanukah classics such as “Yevanim” in a few different versions and tunes, “Al Hanisim,” “Kad Katan,” “Yemey HaChanukah,” and “Banu Choshech Legaresh.”

In recent years, other choirs have joined the (Chanukah) party and released their own holiday medleys. If you like the chassidish style, check out the Malchus Choir’s Chanukah medley – they just released a new one for this year. They also did one back in 2023. Both are great to listen to and highly recommended. Malchus is known for their rich music style and big productions. Their medley has a quieter style than the Shalhevet one. (Spoiler: I recently interviewed the founder of Malchus Choir. Stay tuned!)

Another cool medley I highly recommend is the “Jerusalem: Chanukah Medley,” which includes the big stars of the Chasidic and Mizrahi music worlds in Israel. It mixes both those styles and is very lively. It will enhance your Chanukah party and there’s a good chance you’ll suddenly see your guests get up and start jumping and dancing.

About 24 years ago, in 2001, a young and anonymous Chasidic singer released a new album. Most (if not all) of the songs on this album became big hits which are still being sung and played in weddings and bar mitzvahs. Because of the singer as well as the composers, the album had a big influence on Chasidic music. It is called Shomati and the singer is Yaakov Shwekey. Big hits from this album include “Bni,” “Shehecheyanu,” “Mehera,” “Sos Tosis,” and of course, “Rachem.” Song number 9 on the album became a very popular Chanukah song which many other singers have since performed. The song is “Chasoif,” composed by Baruch Levine to the words of “Maoz Tzur.” It’s a beautiful, touching song, and if you are not familiar with it yet, you should get familiar.

Yosef Kugler composed a lighter, pop-style tune for these lyrics, which was performed by Zevi Klein. You can find it by searching for “Chasoif Zevi Klein.”

Another beautiful Chanukah song is “Hanerot Halalu” by Avraham Fried – a chassidish-style tune for the famous piyyut which we say when lighting the candles. One of the Chabad Admorim composed the song for the children’s choir in their synagogue. “It was first sung by the students of the Lubavitcher Yeshivah in the town of Lubavitch, Russia, nearly a century ago,” according to Chabad.com. In his unique style, Fried makes this song special.

How about some Breslov music? One of the most beautiful tunes for “Maoz Tzur” is the Breslov one – a slow and touching tune. I like the one by Yosef Karduner, and there is another beautiful performance of the same tune by Yossef Nativ. (Search “Yosef Nativ – Maoz Tzur.”) In his YouTube video for this song, he talks about how one year on Chanukah when he and his family were singing “Maoz Tzur” to this tune, he started to cry. Suddenly his heart opened with gratitude for all that he had received from Hashem – the warmth of a Jewish home, his wife and his children. He was filled with joy.

He goes on to share that according to the Breslov tradition, Rabbi Nachman had a holy student named Rabbi Leib Hapachach (the metal-worker). This sweet student, every time he came to meet Rabbi Nachman, brought with him two new niggunim (tunes) – one happy, and one of a broken heart. Here, Nativ explains that in Breslov, a broken heart doesn’t necessarily mean sadness, rather yearning and longing which come from the heart. This niggun which Rabbi Leib composed for these words, “is no doubt a broken-heart tune,” Nativ says.

Yonatan Razel also has his own interpretation of “Maoz Tzur.” Definitely worth listening to.

And now for some upbeat Chanukah songs. I recently wrote in this column about the 8th Day band. And no, their name is not because of Chanukah. But they do have a Chanukah song – “Miracle Of Light.” And like in other 8th Day songs, it comes with a cool video which you can find on their YouTube. So far, the video has over two million views. Another cool song for Chanukah by 8th Day is “Inner Flame,” which also comes with a cool video.

“One Jug” by Brother Sochi and the Thank You Hashem project is another fun Chanukah song which comes with a great video. “The jug is always there. Sometimes it is hidden and you have to really look to find it. But it is there. And it is pure. And when you ignite it, you will see miracles.” (The lyrics are by Yisroel Besser.)

“Happy Chanukah” by Yoni Z. is another good one: “Maoz Tzur Yeshuasi; So, gather your friends and family; For latkes, gelt, and melodies; Now come sing with me…”

I also love “Kankanim” by Avremi Sol. The lyrics are from the stanza of “Yevanim” in “Maoz Tzur” plus he added his own words: “U’kmo az gam hayom,” And like then, also today; “Bechol choshech yesh min ha’or,” In every darkness, there is some light; “Pach shemen tahor,” A pure jug of oil; “Mechake shetavo vetiftach vetikach veta’ir lechol ha’olam,” Waiting for you to come and open and take and light the whole world.

Now, don’t tell me you don’t know The Mensch on a Bench – if not, do yourself a favor and make yourself familiar this year with the classic Chanukah music video based on the book – it’s called “Oh Hanukkah! Dance with Mensch on a Bench and Maccabeats.” Grab some sufganiyot and start dancing!

Hope you enjoy the playlist. Happy Chanukah!

Share this article on WhatsApp: