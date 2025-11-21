Photo Credit: ChatGPT

In the beginning of this week’s parsha, Parshat Toldot, we read about the wedding of Yitzchak and Rivka and then the birth of Yaakov and Eisav. The Torah tells us that Yaakov was “ish tam yoshev ohalim.” He spent his time learning Torah. The mefarshim explain that Yaakov studied in Yeshivat Shem v’Ever which perhaps was the first yeshiva. So it could be that Yaakov was the first yeshiva bachur! Later in the parsha, Yaakov receives the berachot from Yitzchak.

Talmidei chachamim (Torah scholars) carry the world, and so studying in yeshiva is a big zechut (merit). To become a talmid chacham is not easy – it requires investment in learning and dedicating time and effort to grow in Torah, and therefore we admire talmidei chachamim and see them as role models.

The period one spends as a yeshiva student is one of the most special times in life. Sitting and learning Torah without disruptions or worry about parnassah is a unique experience that many carry with them for years afterward.

The beauty is that anyone can become a talmid chacham. There are so many inspiring stories in the Gemara and the Mishna and even in our more recent history about talmidei chachamim who struggled as kids with learning. The stories are truly inspiring and show that anyone who has the willingness and the dedication can become a great scholar.

So today I’d like to review some songs about talmidei chachamim – and also some songs about weddings and one about the berachot which Yaakov got from Yitzchak, a song I used to listen to when I was younger.

While there are so many wedding songs out there in the Jewish music world (which I wouldn’t be able to cover in one column), I’d like to recommend one which might not be the most well-known wedding song but is really beautiful. The song is “Borei Olam” by Avraham Fried. It’s the last song from his album We Are Ready!, which was released in 1988 and is one of my favorite albums.

“Borei Olam b’kinyan, hashlem ze habinyan” – Creator of the world, in this acquisition, please complete this building.

The song has a few other versions with different tunes, including one by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.

A few weeks ago, when I visited Lakewood, I found two albums I had been looking for for a while. One of them I already told you about – Bring The House Down by Abraham Fried. But then, when I was at the cashier, another album caught my eye. It was L’chaim Tish Torah produced by Yosef Moshe Kahana. The main reason I’d been looking for this album is because of Track 27 – the song “Ashreichem,” which is one of my favorite songs.

“Ashreichem” was composed by Mona Rosenblum in honor of the Siyum HaShas (celebration of the completion of the Talmud). In the book that comes with the CD, there is a story about how he came to compose the song. He was studying Gemara when he got to this text, and he wondered why no one had yet composed a song to them – these powerful words which can strengthen those who study Torah. So, he started banging powerfully on the table and singing the words. Luckily, one of the avrechim (kollel students) took his phone and recorded him. This is how the song became the hymn of the Siyum HaShas.

The album has many more familiar songs and is a nice album to purchase.

“Ashreichem talmidei chachamim” – Fortunate (or happy) are Torah scholars; “she’divrei Torah chavivim aleichem beyoter” – that the words are Torah are beloved to you; “Ma ma ma ahavti Toratecha, Toratecha kol hayom hi sichati” – How much I love your Torah, your Torah is what I am talking about the whole day.

I especially like the performance of Yosef Moshe Kahana with the brass intro (which I like to reproduce on my keyboard when I play it – you can check it out on my YouTube). The entire song is very upbeat.

Another popular performance of “Ashreichem” is the one by Ohad Moskovitch from his album My Music.

Another song I like about talmidei chachamim is “Ashrei Mi” by Gilad Potolsky and the Shalhevet Orchestra from the album Haneshama Lach 6. The song was composed by Rabbi Shlomo Kalish and the lyrics are from Masechet Berachot.

“Ashrei mi she’gadol baTorah ve’amalo baTorah” – Fortunate (or happy) is the one who is great in Torah and in his labors in Torah; “ve’oseh nachat ruach l’Yotzro” – and brings satisfaction to his Creator.

Another beautiful song about learning is “Ahavat Torah” by Ari Gold and Moti Weiss, which was released in 2021. It’s a quiet song with a lot of emotion.

“Ahavat Torah, sheteheh banu ahavat Torah v’yirat Shamayim” – A love for Torah, that we may have a love for Torah and fear of G-d; “Chayim sheyemaleh mishalot libenu l’tova” – a life in which the wishes of our hearts will be fulfilled for the good.

Later in this week’s parsha, we read about the berachot that Yaakov received from Yitzchak. This reminds me of a favorite song I used to listen to – an upbeat song whose lyrics are from the parsha. It’s called “Veyiten” by Michoel Streicher from his album Thank You which was released in 1996.

“Veyiten lecha Haelokim mi’tal hashamayim u’mishmanei haaretz, verov dagan vetirosh” – And G-d will give you from the dew of the skies, and from the oils of the ground, and an abundance of grain and grape juice.

The album also had some more hits to enjoy, such as “Ein Aroch” and “Shir Le’asid Lavo.”

Shabbat Shalom.

