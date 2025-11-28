Photo Credit: Courtesy

A while ago, Daniel Yativ reached out to me. After a quick look at his YouTube channel and listening to some of his songs, I was convinced: I needed to talk to him. I like to speak with young musicians who are just at the beginning of their career and their journey in music. Who knows – maybe in a few years I could say that I interviewed the biggest star in Jewish music when he just started. And Yativ has that potential.

Apparently, I’m not the only one who thinks so. It turns out that other news outlets have already realized his potential and called him the rising star in chasidic music. His music is a mix of modern pop-style chasidic with a touch of classical chasidic. His singles come with cool music videos and he works with the leading composers and producers in the industry. He writes and composes most of his pieces by himself, though he also gets tunes and songs from other composers and musicians. At the end of 2024, he performed at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem (Binyanei HaUma) in a debut concert with his recent hits.

We met on a video WhatsApp call to talk about his musical journey and to learn more about his story.

Daniel Yativ lives with his family in Beit Shemesh. He grew up in Raanana, and his whole life he’s been singing. When he was young he was in the school choir, and he used to sing with the chazanim in his beit knesset.

When Yativ had his bar mitzvah, he decided to release an album in honor of the occasion. He got the inspiration from his older brother, who also likes to sing and had released an album for his own bar mitzvah. For his album, Yativ sang covers of popular chasidic singers as well as tunes that were composed for him. He wanted to do a more serious production than his brother had, so he hired first-class musicians to play on the album. For example, Avi Singolda was the guitarist. Singolda, for those who do not recognize the name, is perhaps the most famous guitarist in Israel.

Even though Yativ’s album didn’t really go anywhere, it pushed him toward the success he has today. Until he was 18, he used to sing here and there. Sometimes he sang on other singers’ albums. Sometimes he did jam sessions at the studio or at events. He was always singing.

At 14, Yativ began to compose. At a young age, he learned how to play guitar. His father also plays guitar and is very connected to music, and serves as a baal tefillah.

As a kid, Daniel used to buy CDs and had a collection of all his favorite singers: Aharon Razel, Yonatan Razel, Shuli Ran, and his two most favorites – Udi Davidi and Yaakov Shwekey, whom he credits as his two biggest influences. Recently, he sang a duet with Shwekey. He was very excited to sing together with a singer who he had grown up on.

Yativ has always understood that music is a key to the soul. His goal is to create music with messages of emunah and closeness to Hashem. When he was 23, Yativ decided to make music and perform professionally and began to collect and mix the materials. Two years ago, at age 26, he released his first single, and so far, he has released eight songs. His first three singles were songs that other composers had composed for him. The fourth one he released was the first song he had ever composed: “V’ten B’libeinu.” (Though he initially composed it at 14, he’s made some refinements to the song since then.)

His first single was “Ata Po Iti” (You are here with me). It’s a really beautiful song. Honestly, it doesn’t really sound like “classical” chasidic, but more of a modern pop song. It starts with a light acoustic guitar in the background, and then keyboards and drums and electric guitars – a classical recipe for a good rock/pop song. The song is quiet and slow, but has rhythm.

Some lyrics translated into English:

Sometimes it seems that the light at the end of the tunnel is continuously fading. On a narrow bridge on a dirt trail, walking in a desert which does not end.

On a lonely island like a lost lamb, the walls closed in on me, the ground dropped under my feet.

But deep inside I know that You will always be there for me.

I asked him why he hasn’t released his singles as an album. He said his PR manager does not believe in albums. When a song release is a part of an album, it is assimilated into the album – the song doesn’t have the spotlight; whereas on a single, it gets the spotlight and stands by itself.

Going forward, however, Yativ is keeping his options open, and may indeed release a full album. Right now, he has about another seven songs which are ready and will be released soon (as singles, or maybe as an album).

Another beautiful song of Yativ’s is “Reb Chaim,” which he wrote and composed about Rav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l. It’s very deep and touching. After Rav Kanievsky passed away, Yativ heard a lot of stories about him and read a book about him as well. These made a huge impression on him, and that’s how the song came about. He also got to film part of the music video in Rav Kanievsky’s home after his passing – a significant honor.

Yativ’s music ranges from slow, quiet, and touching music to pop. His style ranges from classic chasidic music, with brass instruments – such as “Habocher Beshirei Zimrah” – to a more modern style – such as “Lo Tzarich Ti’sof.”

I asked him where he gets his inspiration. He said that sometimes a melody suddenly comes into his head. It could be while he is studying Gemara or reading a book, or it could even be while he’s walking down the street or during a long drive. When that happens, he’ll take out his phone and record it right away.

You can listen to Daniel Yativ’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, 24six, and YouTube.

