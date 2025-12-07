Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael,

I love my husband deeply, but I struggle with the way he uses humor. He often makes jokes about me in public that leave me feeling embarrassed and hurt. When I try to express this to him, he insists that I have no sense of humor and that he was “only kidding.”

We are a young couple with several children, and I come from a warm, loving home. My husband’s parents are divorced, and at times I see similarities between him and his father that worry me. Ironically, I am very close with both of his parents. Their divorce is amicable, and they are able to join together for family meals.

What complicates things further is that his father gets upset when he sees my husband making these kinds of jokes at my expense. He tells my husband not to hurt or embarrass me. Both of his parents are protective of me and extremely generous. They help us with babysitting, they are financially supportive to an extraordinary degree, and they shower me with kindness and gifts. I truly feel loved by them, and I sense that they, too, wish my husband would change this behavior.

I feel stuck and unsure of how to address this in a healthy way. Please help me understand how to navigate this dynamic and support my marriage.

A Broken Wife

Dear A Broken Wife,

Thank you for your letter. When humor becomes a shield, a distraction, or a way to avoid vulnerability, it often stops being humor and starts becoming a form of emotional distancing. Based on your letter, you are not “too sensitive,” rather, you are responding normally to behavior that crosses boundaries.

Many people use humor to cope with discomfort, anxiety, or insecurity. For some, it becomes a lifelong reflex, especially if they grew up in a home where emotional expression was not taught or was limited or where conflict was handled poorly. Using humor to cope can also be a learned pattern, passed unconsciously from parent to child.

You mentioned that your husband’s parents are divorced, and you notice similarities between your husband and his father. Children often absorb the communication patterns they witness, specifically the ones that were used to defuse tension or protect themselves emotionally. Your husband’s jokes may feel harmless to him because, to him, “this is how people interact.” That does not make it healthy, and it certainly does not make it harmless to you. However, it is important to understand that he is not trying to hurt you; rather, he just thinks this is a normal way to interact.

It is possible that your husband’s father recognizes that this type of behavior that your husband is displaying is the very behavior that may have contributed to the breakdown of his own marriage. Your in-laws’ love and generosity toward you may reflect that they see your pain and want to support the stability of your home. Sometimes the people who know the pattern best are the ones who want most to stop it from repeating.

Here are a few ideas that may be helpful:

Address the issue in a private, calm moment, not after an incident. Ask your husband when it’s a good time to speak about something important. Once you sit down together (make sure your husband ate and appears to be in a good mood), explain to your husband that you love his humor, but it hurts you when it is used at your expense. For example, you can say something like, “When you joke about me in front of others, I feel small.” Make sure to use “I feel” statements to avoid triggering defensiveness.

Separate his intent from the impact. You can say something like, “I know you’re not trying to hurt me. But I feel embarrassed and unsupported when you make these types of jokes.” This may help him hear you without feeling accused of being a bad person.

Ask for one clear boundary. It is important not to overwhelm your husband and ask for ten things. For example, say something like, please don’t make jokes about me in public,” or “If you want to be funny, please keep the humor focused on yourself or neutral topics.” Boundaries are most effective when simple and direct.

Reinforce positive behavior. Try to point out when your husband makes you laugh in a way that feels loving. People change faster when they feel successful, not criticized. Also, if you have a meal and notice that your husband doesn’t make any jokes about you, compliment and thank him.

Consider gently naming the pattern. During a calm moment, you might say, “Sometimes I see that when you’re nervous or uncomfortable, you turn to humor. I understand that. But I also need you to know how it affects me.” In this way, you can be compassionate but also explain how it hurts you.

Remember: your feelings are legitimate. Being financially supported, receiving gifts, or having devoted in-laws does not remove your right to emotional safety in your marriage. Generosity cannot replace respect.

If he continues to dismiss your pain, seek guidance together. A few sessions with a marriage therapist, specifically one who understands communication styles, can be extremely helpful. Young couples often need help resetting patterns before they harden into something more painful.

Your marriage seems to have many strengths: love, involved parents, shared values, and a husband who likely does not want to hurt you. But even strong marriages can get stuck in unhealthy habits. Awareness is the beginning of change. Hatzlacha in working to improve your communication and your marriage!

