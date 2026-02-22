Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael,

I am writing to seek your advice regarding a challenge in my marriage. Although I strive to be a loving father and devoted husband, work hard to provide for my family, and am well-regarded by my patients in my healthcare practice, my wife often perceives my positive qualities in a negative light.

Without sharing specific details about my work in order to maintain anonymity, I can say that I regularly go the extra mile for my patients, often helping to save or significantly improve lives. I try to see the good in people and give others the benefit of the doubt. Even when individuals are unappreciative or occasionally take advantage of me, I don’t become upset; instead, I try to understand their struggles and respond with compassion.

My wife, however, feels that I allow people to “walk all over me.” She struggles with low self-esteem and is easily hurt or insulted, and I believe this may contribute to how she views my behavior. It pains me that she sees what I consider strengths (e.g., patience, understanding, and generosity) as weaknesses.

I would greatly appreciate your perspective on how I can navigate this dynamic in a healthy way, both for myself and for our marriage.

Sincerely,

A Reader

Dear Reader,

First, I want to acknowledge something important: the qualities you describe (I.e., compassion, patience, generosity of spirit, and emotional steadiness) are not weaknesses. In a world that often rewards aggression and ego, the ability to see good in others and respond with understanding is a significant strength.

That said, strengths can feel threatening to someone who experiences the world very differently. You describe your wife as having low self-esteem and being easily insulted. A person who struggles internally often experiences the world as less safe. To her, your tolerance of others’ flaws may not look like compassion; rather, it may look like vulnerability. Where you see grace, she may see risk. Where you see understanding, she may see exposure.

When someone lives with insecurity, they often develop a heightened radar for disrespect. They may feel that if they don’t guard against being diminished, they will disappear. In that context, your calm acceptance of slights can feel foreign to her or even unsettling.

But here is the deeper layer I want you to consider gently:

Is it possible that at times you are more boundaried with your patients than with your wife?

Many helping professionals are extraordinarily patient outside the home and unconsciously depleted inside it. Your wife may not only be reacting to how you handle others; she may be reacting to how much of you is available to her. If she senses that the world gets your best self while she gets what remains, her criticism may be covering hurt.

Another possibility is that sometimes people who “don’t get upset” also don’t fully register when something crosses a line. There is a difference between compassion and self-erasure. Your wife may be responding not to your kindness, but to moments when she feels you fail to protect yourself or by extension, your family.

None of this means she is right to frame your strengths as weaknesses. But in marriage, perception often matters as much as intention.

Instead of defending your character, try inviting curiosity. It may be helpful to say something like,

“When you say I let people walk all over me, what worries you most?”

It is imperative that you actually listen to her response, not to argue why you do what you do, rather to understand what fear sits underneath her words. At the same time, it is important to communicate that it hurts you when your values are dismissed. A healthy marriage allows both partners to be who they are while growing in balance with each other. You do not need to become harsher to prove strength, but you may need to demonstrate, especially at home, that compassion and boundaries can coexist.

Finally, I encourage you to gently separate what is your own “stuff” from what belongs to your wife’s self-esteem. You cannot fix your wife’s insecurity by dimming your light. If her low self-worth is coloring her perception, then she needs to do the hard work necessary to build herself up, perhaps with a professional is warranted. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that the goal is not for one of you to be right. The goal is to help each other feel safer.

You sound like a man who carries a great deal of responsibility with steadiness. Your tafkid (job) is to bring that same steadiness into emotional dialogue at home, not by defending yourself, but by deepening the connection and understanding between you and your wife. This will likely be harder for you than all of the good that you do for others, but it will also be far more rewarding.

Hatzlacha in trying to work on this dynamic in your marriage and please reach out for professional help if these ideas are not enough to help.

