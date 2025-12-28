Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael,

Advertisement





I lost my husband suddenly while we were still young, and I am raising several young children on my own. Around the same time, a close friend of mine also passed away, leaving behind her husband and young children.

In the aftermath of our losses, her husband and I naturally tried to support one another and help our children through their grief. Over time, our friendship deepened, and we now feel that marrying and raising our children together would bring stability, love, and continuity to both families.

However, our teenage children are struggling with this idea. They feel that by marrying, we would be disloyal to their deceased parents, as though we are replacing them or forgetting them. We want to honor the memories of our spouses while also building a healthy future for our children.

How can we help our children understand that love can expand without erasing the past?

Grieving but Hopeful

Dear Grieving but Hopeful,

First, I want to acknowledge the depth of loss you and your children have endured. The sudden loss of a spouse and parent shatters a child’s sense of safety, and teenagers, who already experience emotions intensely, often interpret change as betrayal. Their reaction is not a rejection of you; rather, it is an expression of unresolved grief and fear.

Your children are not saying, “Don’t be happy.” They are saying, “Please don’t forget.” It is important to name their fear out loud and remind them often that no one will ever replace their father. Remarrying will not erase the love, memories, or bond that you and your children had with their father or that you have with them. Tell your children repeatedly that you will never stop loving their father and that just as you love every single one of them, you can remarry and still love their father. Explain to them that your love is infinite and that you remarrying will never take away from their father.

It is also imperative that you create intentional ways to honor their father’s memory. Allow space for memories, photos, and stories that connect your children to their father. Let them see that talking about their father is encouraged, not pushed away.

Teenagers need time to adjust emotionally. Let them see that this decision was not impulsive, but that it grew out of shared loss, responsibility, and care for the children. It is also very important to allow your children to have mixed emotions. They can feel angry, sad, relieved, jealous, and hopeful at the same time. Normalize this emotional complexity and help them process it.

Lastly, it may be very helpful to consider professional counseling. A therapist can help your children express any fears they may be afraid to voice at home. It is important that the children feel they have a place to speak about their concerns and process what a blended family will be like for them. It’s crucial to consider how hard this is for them even though it can also be something good. Bringing someone new into the family dynamic will change things, and change is always hard. Bringing more children into the family on top of that will make it even harder, so giving your children their own space and time to figure all of this out can be extremely beneficial.

Remember, this is an adult decision. While their feelings matter deeply, you get to choose how you want to move forward. With patience, reassurance, and time, many children come to see that a new marriage can bring more stability, not less love. Please give them the time, space, and support they need so they can feel comfortable with your remarrying. Also, remember that each of the children will come to accept this in their own time. Please don’t push them to be happy or accept a blended family right away. You and your new husband may need your own support as to how to deal with the children and teenagers as their feelings emerge. Hatzlacha in this difficult but amazing new chapter!

Share this article on WhatsApp: