The Torah revolves around one simple but powerful precept – to not treat others in a way you wouldn’t want to be treated. The following poem offers insight as to why.
The Wheel of Change
I saw you at the check-out line,
Your cart seemed empty compared to mine.
You came in after me, but was quickly done,
Not many groceries needed when shopping for one.
I saw you walking alone from shul,
You smiled wistfully at my little girl.
I rushed past you, as usual in a hurry,
Afraid my guests would arrive early.
I heard you davening on Rosh Hashanah,
Your voice trembled softly
As you prayed with deep kavanah.
I meant to approach and wish you a good year,
But distracted by friends, I didn’t come near.
We never got to speak – you and I,
I never made the effort, and you were too shy.
I saw you often, I knew you were there,
But I was too self-absorbed to truly care.
The days turned into seasons,
The seasons into years.
Bringing moments of great happiness,
And others full of tears.
Life is like a wheel,
What is up can go down,
Mazel can smile upon you,
And just as easily frown.
I no longer have a husband,
I’m on my own.
My children are far away.
I’m all alone.
You too, had big changes,
To the status quo of your life.
You’re no longer single,
You’re a mother and wife.
And as I walk alone from shul,
To a solitary meal.
I finally understand,
How you used to feel.
Please don’t follow my bad example,
Don’t take a cue from me.
To look at those around you,
But not bother to see.
I was smug and self-centered,
Arrogance led to my apathy,
The shoe is now on the other foot.
Please be moichel me!