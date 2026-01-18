Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Torah revolves around one simple but powerful precept – to not treat others in a way you wouldn’t want to be treated. The following poem offers insight as to why.

The Wheel of Change

I saw you at the check-out line,

Your cart seemed empty compared to mine.

You came in after me, but was quickly done,

Not many groceries needed when shopping for one.

I saw you walking alone from shul,

You smiled wistfully at my little girl.

I rushed past you, as usual in a hurry,

Afraid my guests would arrive early.

I heard you davening on Rosh Hashanah,

Your voice trembled softly

As you prayed with deep kavanah.

I meant to approach and wish you a good year,

But distracted by friends, I didn’t come near.

We never got to speak – you and I,

I never made the effort, and you were too shy.

I saw you often, I knew you were there,

But I was too self-absorbed to truly care.

The days turned into seasons,

The seasons into years.

Bringing moments of great happiness,

And others full of tears.

Life is like a wheel,

What is up can go down,

Mazel can smile upon you,

And just as easily frown.

I no longer have a husband,

I’m on my own.

My children are far away.

I’m all alone.

You too, had big changes,

To the status quo of your life.

You’re no longer single,

You’re a mother and wife.

And as I walk alone from shul,

To a solitary meal.

I finally understand,

How you used to feel.

Please don’t follow my bad example,

Don’t take a cue from me.

To look at those around you,

But not bother to see.

I was smug and self-centered,

Arrogance led to my apathy,

The shoe is now on the other foot.

Please be moichel me!

