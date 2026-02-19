Photo Credit: Israel Mizrahi

Recently, I merited acquiring a treasure: the first Tanach printed in Amsterdam, produced in 1630 at the press of Menasseh ben Israel.

Born in 1604 to a family fleeing the terrors of the Portuguese Inquisition, R. Menasseh arrived in Holland as a refugee. He would leave his mark as a rav, a posek, a philosopher – and, in a profound sense, as a builder of Klal Yisrael in exile. By eighteen, he was already serving as a rav in the Neve Shalom community of Amsterdam. But his most revolutionary act was establishing a printing press.

In 1626, he established the first Hebrew printing press in Holland. Until then, Hebrew printing had largely been dominated by Venice. Rav Menasseh broke that monopoly. And he did so not for prestige, not for commerce, but for Torah.

The 1630 Tanach, produced in collaboration with the Dutch publisher Jan Jansson, became the prototype of what would later be known as the “Amsterdam style” – precise, majestic, measured. This edition predates the more familiar vocalized editions of the 1630s and represents a critical stage in the evolution of Northern European Hebrew printing. Set in a refined, unvocalized square type – the elegant “lettera nuda” – it was designed for serious talmidei chachamim. No training wheels. No embellishment. Just the sacred text, arranged meticulously in accordance with the Masoretic tradition codified by the Rambam in his Mishneh Torah.

And here lies something extraordinary: Rav Menasseh personally oversaw the proofreading. He understood that corrupted texts – especially those that crept in toward the end of the Venetian period – were not minor printing errors. They were fractures in the mesorah. This edition reflects a relentless commitment to textual purity.

His sefer The Conciliator sought to harmonize seemingly contradictory pesukim throughout Tanach – a revolutionary undertaking in its time. His scholarship earned the respect not only of gedolei Yisrael but of leading non-Jewish intellectuals as well. He understood something fundamental: dignity in exile requires intellectual confidence. A Jew who knows his Torah can stand before kings.

Rav Menasseh is perhaps most remembered for his diplomatic mission to England, where he petitioned Oliver Cromwell to formally readmit the Jews, who had been expelled since 1290. His argument was not merely economic, though he understood well the commercial benefit Jewish merchants would bring. His appeal was rooted in Tanach itself – in the prophetic vision that redemption would not come until the Jewish people were dispersed “to the ends of the earth.” He identified England as that final frontier.

Cromwell, a complex and calculating leader, proved sympathetic – partly out of religious conviction, partly from recognition of the economic strength Jewish merchants could contribute to English commerce. While Rav Menasseh did not live to see a formal edict of readmission, he laid the groundwork for what would become the British Jewish community. At that same historical juncture, Jews were granted full rights in Surinam, then under English control – another quiet but significant step in the unfolding story of Jewish return to global legitimacy.

Holding this 1630 Tanach, one senses not merely paper and ink, but defiance. A refugee from the Inquisition establishes a Hebrew press in Christian Europe. He restores textual precision. He strengthens Jewish learning. He speaks with kings. He plants seeds that will bear fruit generations later. Amsterdam did not put Rav Menasseh on the map. Rav Menasseh put Amsterdam on the map as a makom Torah, as a refuge, and as a staging ground for Jewish destiny.

