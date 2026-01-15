Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Turning Point USA is still in the process of recovering from the tragic murder of its brilliant, charismatic founder, Charlie Kirk. As difficult as it was to believe that a shooter could get within range on the roof of a building before a large crowd at an outdoor event without being observed, it was even more difficult to observe how easily he was able to escape, leading to all manner of speculation about incompetence or even collusion on the part of the authorities. The controversy, however, was soon overshadowed by a crisis of leadership.

Though perhaps not as exceptional an orator as her late husband, Erika Kirk courageously stepped into the breach to assume leadership of Turning Point USA, only to be met by a chorus of criticism. Nothing was off limits, not even her wardrobe. w even had the nerve to accuse her of not grieving sufficiently over Charlie’s death. The real purpose of this attack, however, soon became apparent.

There are several groups contending for control of Turning Point, with the intent of making it over as an instrument of their own ideology. The most visible is the “woke right” faction, led by Tucker Carlson and including Candace Owens and Steve Bannon, which in turn is loosely aligned with the “groypers,” a far-right faction led by Nick Fuentes that is openly antisemitic and expresses admiration for Hitler and Stalin. For the record, Carlson has platformed, in addition to Fuentes, such luminaries as kickboxer Andrew Tate, described by Dimitri Shufutinsky in White Rose magazine as “… a wanted sex offender, criminal, and misogynist, [who] has espoused anti-Semitic views as he gained more popularity online”; podcaster Joe Rogan, who is skeptical about supporting Israel and Ukraine; Dave Smith – himself Jewish – who likened the Gaza Strip to a Holocaust concentration camp; Darryl Cooper, a Hitler apologist and Holocaust revisionist; rapper Kanye West; and the far-left group Code Pink, whose presence on this list supports the horseshoe theory of politics, namely that the far left and the far right are closer to each other than to the center.

Even more concerning is that Vice-President J.D. Vance, who is a friend of Carlson, appears at least to tolerate the woke right, as evidenced by an interview on the website UnHerd. As Melanie Phillips wrote, “although he said that antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred ‘have no place in the conservative movement,’ he also said the idea that Carlson’s views ‘are somehow completely anathema to conservatism, that he has no place in the conservative movement’ was ‘frankly absurd.’” Vance went on to say, “Those raising the alarm about rising antisemitism on the right are trying to distract you from the necessary conversation we need to have about the U.S.-Israel relationship,” and added, “There is a real backlash to a consensus view in American foreign policy.”

Phillips identified that “consensus view” as “America’s support for Israel and commitment to its security as the one dependable ally in the Middle East, and therefore, essential to U.S. defense.” She continued, “Yet according to Vance, the Jews are using the Fuentes row to manipulate America into continuing with this policy,” referring to Carlson’s fawning online interview with Fuentes.

Vance even referred to America as a Christian nation. Let me remind you, Mr. Vice-President, as Father Andrew Greeley wrote, “America is a nation of Christians, not a Christian nation.” There’s a difference. As the noted historian and classicist Victor Davis Hanson has observed, we are a Judeo-Christian nation, with some people trying to erase the “Judeo.” Let’s remember President George Washington’s letter to the Jewish congregation of Newport, Rhode Island: “The Citizens of the United States of America have a right to applaud themselves for having given to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy: a policy worthy of imitation. All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship. It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights. For happily, the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support….

“May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”

Furthermore, both Vice-President Vance and another friend of Carlson, Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, see no reason to “cancel” Carlson. Roberts went so far as to comment in an October 30 interview defending Carlson that a “venomous coalition” was attacking the prominent podcaster over his interview with Fuentes. Roberts said that “conservatives should feel no obligation to support any foreign government no matter how loud the pressure from the globalist class or from their mouthpieces in Washington.” His statement, like Vance’s, was clearly a thinly veiled reference to Israel, implying that it controls American politicians.

The issue came to a head at the recent Turning Point AmericaFest conference here in my hometown of Phoenix. On opening night, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro came to the rostrum and castigated Carlson for “abandoning free-market principles, rejecting constitutional governance, and advancing conspiracy theories that echo antisemitic tropes, particularly around Israel and Jewish influence.” He cited Carlson’s repeated criticism of Israel, his suggestion of “nefarious Israeli influence in American government,” and his hostility toward Christian Zionists.

Shapiro also criticized Carlson for repeatedly platforming figures with extremist or antisemitic records, including Fuentes, whom he described as “America’s foremost Hitler apologist,” as well as Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin and revisionist historian Darryl Cooper. “None of this comports with traditional American values,” Shapiro said.

Speaking an hour later, Carlson responded by saying, “That guy is pompous. Calls to deplatform at a Charlie Kirk event? That’s hilarious. Antisemitism is not just naughty, it’s immoral.” He went on to affirm, “Attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims – it’s disgusting. And I’m a Christian, I’m not a Muslim,” and followed up by denying that he’s a secret jihadi.

His speech was greeted with silence from the audience. Writing in Frontpage magazine, Jonathan Feldstein had a reaction, however. Noting that Carlson is looking to buy a home in Doha, and that some suspect he’s on Qatar’s payroll, he concluded, “In Islamic eyes, Tucker Carlson is no more than a Kufir [nonbeliever in Islam], one who can be lied to (under Islamic law) and manipulated to promote Islam.”

Speaking the following day in defense of Carlson, conservative commentator Megyn Kelly dismissed Shapiro’s objections: “[Shapiro] thinks he’s in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when, so, I don’t think we are friends anymore.” Referring to a dispute during her “Megyn Kelly Live” tour the previous month, she explained, “We mixed it up over whether Tucker Carlson should be excommunicated from the conservative movement, which I do not believe.”

The event was hosted by Heritage Foundation president Roberts, who did not respond to the criticism or address antisemitism on the right during the event. In his opening remarks, Roberts praised Shapiro as a “patriot,” “a man of faith,” and a “trusted counselor,’ and described Shapiro’s book as ‘a truly good book,’ without mentioning Carlson, Fuentes, or the controversy that has engulfed the organization. Roberts also did not acknowledge the resignations or public criticism that followed his defense of Carlson. At the conclusion of the event, he seemingly endorsed Shapiro’s message, telling the audience, “Count on Heritage to fight with you.” It remains to be seen whether Dr. Roberts succeeded in papering over the apparent split among the MAGA ranks.

Erika Kirk likewise called for unity and gave a ringing endorsement of J.D. Vance for president in 2008. Sorry, I don’t share her enthusiasm for Mr. Hillbilly Elegy.

Thus, in the final analysis, the conflict over the woke right may well be the opening round in the battle for the 2028 Republican Presidential nomination. Turning Point USA needs to decide whether to stand with mainstream conservatism and disown Tucker Carlson and his ragtag band of antisemites or follow the J.D. Vance-Kevin Roberts line of not canceling anyone in the name of maintaining a big-tent coalition and risk alienating a significant fraction of its following. If former Vice-President Pence was able to establish Advancing American Freedom, an alternative to the Heritage Foundation, and attract many of its associates to jump ship and join him, some other mainstream conservative can launch an organization in competition with Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk, the ball is in your court.

