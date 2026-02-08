Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael,

I’m struggling with something and could really use your perspective.

My sister’s son just got engaged. The girl seems lovely, and my sister is very happy. Still, I can’t shake a worry that may or may not be justified. I heard something negative about the girl’s parents’ marriage, but the information came secondhand, from someone who speaks a lot about others, so I don’t even know how true it is.

What makes this harder is my own experience. My son was married to a wonderful girl, but her parents were extremely involved, and in the end, that interference played a big role in the marriage falling apart. My son is now divorced, and the pain of that is still very fresh.

I love my sister, and we’re close. We both have good marriages and other children who are happily married, which makes me question whether I’m being overly sensitive or if this is something I should take seriously.

I don’t know if staying quiet is the right thing or if not saying anything will haunt me later. How do you know when a concern is real intuition and when it’s just fear talking?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You are asking a question that makes a lot of sense, especially after experiencing loss. Your concern seems to come from love and from having learned, painfully, that marriages do not exist in a vacuum.

At the same time, it is important to gently acknowledge how strongly personal trauma can color our vision. When we have watched one marriage unravel, especially that of our own child, the heart and amygdala become hyper-alert. What once might have registered as background noise now sounds like an alarm.

There is a crucial distinction between clear, firsthand knowledge and secondhand speculation. Information that comes from lashon hara, gossip, particularly from someone known to embellish, does not meet the threshold required to justify involvement. Acting on unverified concerns often creates harm where none yet exists, and it can permanently alter relationships in ways that cannot be undone. There is also the issue of hilchos lashon hara, laws of watching your speech, and a competent rav would have to be contacted to see what your role is. Most of the time, relating second hand information is not allowed, but it would be important to ask a rav if you have an obligation to protect your sister from harm.

That said, your instincts should not be dismissed either. Intuition is not fear. Intuition is usually quiet, steady, and specific. Fear is loud, urgent, and fueled by past pain. Ask yourself: Am I reacting to something I am truly seeing now, or to something I once lived through and never want to relive again?

Healthy marriages are built by the couple themselves. Even difficult in-law dynamics do not automatically predict marital failure. Many young couples learn to create boundaries, sometimes precisely because they are aware of potential challenges.

In this situation, it appears that silence is not you being passive, it is your way of respecting your sister. Trust your sister’s judgment, trust the couple’s capacity to grow, and trust that not every story needs to repeat itself.

If, over time, you witness clear and direct behavior that poses genuine harm, there may be room for a careful, loving conversation. But until then, the most supportive role you can play is to step back, offer blessings, and allow this new family to begin without the weight of inherited fear.

Sometimes the greatest act of love is knowing when to stay quiet and when to work on healing our own wounds so they do not speak for you. Please ask a competent Rav to guide you in this, but it sounds like this is the right way to go. Hatzlacha!

