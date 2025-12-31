Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

Harry A. Slattery (1887-1949) was an American lawyer, public servant, and conservationist whose career intersected with several important regulatory and developmental initiatives of the early twentieth century. Born in Greenville, he trained at Mount Saint Mary’s College, Georgetown University, and George Washington University before embarking on a career that combined legal practice, public administration, and conservation advocacy. Early in his career he served as secretary to Gifford Pinchot and as executive secretary of the National Conservation Association, and, over the next decades, he moved between government posts and private legal practice while developing a reputation as a specialist in natural resources policy and public lands law.

Slattery served in the FDR administration as Under Secretary of the Interior (1938-1939) and he later headed the Rural Electrification Administration, but he is arguably best known for a 1939-1940 Department of the Interior report formally titled The Problem of Alaskan Development but popularly known as the “Slattery Report,” which proposed ambitious plans for the economic development of Alaska, including the controversial suggestion that the territory could be used as a place of refuge and productive resettlement for European refugees, most prominently Jews fleeing Nazi persecution.

Slattery’s administrative record, like that of many career public servants of his era, was primarily secular and bureaucratic; he was not known as a leader of Jewish communal life nor as a voice on Zionist issues prior to the Slattery Report’s association with his name. Rather, his relevance to Jewish history flows from the report that took his name and from the broader Interior Department initiative, led by Secretary Harold L. Ickes, that sought to marry territorial development with humanitarian rescue and national security considerations. Slattery’s papers and official papers from the period, which are preserved in archival repositories such as the Duke University Rubenstein Library, document his administrative involvement in Alaskan policy and related regulatory matters, but they do not, on their face, reveal any preexisting notable public alignment with Zionist organizations or with Jewish communal politics beyond the particular context of refugee rescue policy.

Harold LeClair Ickes (1874-1952), Roosevelt’s energetic and sometimes truculent Secretary of the Interior and an essential figure in understanding the genesis and objectives of the Slattery Report, was a longtime progressive public official whose concerns ranged across conservation, public works, and national defense. He took an unusually hands-on interest in Alaska in the late 1930s, touring the territory in 1938 and arriving at the twin assessments that Alaska was both underdeveloped economically and vulnerable strategically, especially in an era of rising Japanese militarism in the Pacific, and that an expanded population base with productive industry could both improve the territory’s economy and contribute to national security.

Ickes’s humanitarian sensibilities intersected with these developmental goals after the Nazi Kristallnacht pogroms of November 1938 dramatized the danger to European Jews, when he publicly proposed, and thereafter privately pursued, the idea that Alaska might serve as a haven for refugees from Nazi Europe and as a locus for planned settlement that would also cultivate industry, agriculture, and defense-related infrastructure. Ickes’s own papers and published diary entries reveal him as a critic of Nazism and as an advocate of more vigorous relief for refugees, but they also document his frequent tensions with President Roosevelt, whose political caution often constrained Ickes’s more ambitious or public pronouncements. Ickes’s draft speeches about Kristallnacht and related matters were subject to White House editing, and the record shows that although he chafed at the limits imposed on him by the president and by other senior figures in the administration, he persisted in advocating for territorial rescue schemes, including Alaska in particular, even as he attempted to reconcile humanitarian aims with defense and economic rationales.

The Slattery Report itself, which was formally produced by the Department of the Interior in 1939-1940, was a broad study of Alaska’s developmental problems and potential that surveyed resources, demographic patterns, transportation, land policies, and strategic vulnerabilities and proposed a range of interventions, from improved land policy and infrastructure to settlement programs and industrial development. One element of the report that attracted extraordinary historical attention was its explicit consideration of settlement programs that would welcome European refugees, including Jews, in specific zones within the Alaskan territory.

There are several reasons for the generation of the report. First, Alaska’s territorial status meant that the strict national immigration quotas of the 1920s (the Johnson-Reed quota regime embodied in the Immigration Act of 1924) were more easily circumvented with respect to settlers directed to federal lands and territorial jurisdictions; this legal distinction suggested an opening for admitting larger numbers of refugees than the quota system would otherwise permit. Second, Ickes and his staff argued that Alaska’s sparse population and its economic underdevelopment required a labor force and settlers who could build farms, towns, and industry, activities that refugees, many of whom were urban professionals but also skilled craftsmen and small businessmen, could contribute to if properly supported. Third, national-security considerations – Alaska’s vulnerability to potential foreign aggression across the Pacific – gave an additional, non-humanitarian rationale for building up the territory’s population and its productive capacity.

The Slattery Report thus framed refugee resettlement as a “win-win” policy: it would relieve international humanitarian pressure while also satisfying domestic strategic and developmental objectives. The report suggested specific sites (including parts of the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Baranof Island, and other locations) where concentrated settlement could be both feasible and economically useful.

The origins of the Alaska-as-refuge proposal are traceable to concrete events and political judgments in late 1938. As discussed, Kristallnacht shocked public opinion across the democratic world and intensified debates in Washington about what concrete actions the United States should take to relieve Jewish refugees. Ickes’s inspection trip to Alaska in the summer of 1938 put him in immediate contact with local officials and with the example of earlier resettlement experiments, most notably the federally supported migration of Dust Bowl families to the Matanuska-Susitna Valley under the New Deal’s Matanuska Colony project. Ickes and Slattery pointed to the precedent of cooperative settlement schemes, and to the presence of a few hundred Midwest families who had been transplanted to the Matanuska Valley, as evidence that deliberate resettlement could be made to work. Moreover, the rub of the policy – its obvious attempt to circumvent restrictive national quotas – made it attractive to officials who were trying to do something both good and practical without violating existing law. The Slattery Report emerged against this background: a policy document that folded humanitarian rescue, economic development, and territorial defense into a single administrative proposal.

From the moment of its public dissemination, the Slattery initiative provoked a wide range of responses and followed a complex political path. On the one hand were open supporters and sympathetic voices inside and outside government; Ickes himself was an outspoken and vociferous proponent. Several civic and religious organizations with progressive reputations, such as certain ecumenical church bodies and humanitarian groups, saw the plan as an example of practical generosity that could save lives while contributing to national priorities. Some Alaskan localities, anxious for economic development and for security-related investment, were receptive to the idea of attracting industrious settlers. The Labor Zionists of America and a minority of Jewish organizational constituencies expressed qualified support, viewing the territorial arrangement as a pragmatic rescue measure that could spare Jewish lives. In broader diplomatic terms, the plan had the potential to form part of a set of ad hoc arrangements intended to increase emigration options for Jews trapped under Nazi rule.

On the other hand, the Slattery proposal encountered powerful objections that quickly coalesced into ultimately decisive political resistance. The pattern of opposition split broadly into three overlapping clusters: (1) strong disfavor from the majority of national Jewish communal leadership (some things never change); (2) xenophobic and overtly antisemitic reaction among segments of the American public and certain local Alaskan voices; and (3) executive and congressional caution – and FDR’s unwillingness to champion the plan publicly without severe restrictions.

The prominent and often-cited public statement by Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, then president of the American Jewish Congress, was emblematic of the first cluster. Wise warned that a proposal to settle Jews in Alaska would create “a wrong and hurtful impression… that Jews are taking over some part of the country for settlement,” and he argued that such a policy risked feeding antisemitic canards and isolating Jews politically rather than integrating them as American citizens. For many Jewish communal leaders, the optics of a separate territorial settlement, however humanitarian the intentions, was politically hazardous because it risked lending credence to charges that Jews sought parochial enclaves or special territories rather than equal refuge within the United States proper. This concern, combined with a preference for working through established immigration channels and for bolstering support for refugee admission to the states, made most major American Jewish agencies reluctant to endorse the Alaska option. As discussed, one notable exception among Jewish organizations was the Labor Zionists of America, which saw a territorial settlement as potentially compatible with its own political priorities.

The second cluster, anti-immigrant and antisemitic responses, assumed several forms. In Alaska, letters and local commentary sometimes expressed hostility to the idea of large-scale Jewish migration, drawing on stereotypes and claiming, for example, that Jews would not be suited to physical labor or might act as “Trojan horses” for radical ideologies. Nationally, isolationist and nativist voices leveraged the proposal to stir prejudice: opponents argued that allowing a conspicuously Jewish population to settle en masse in Alaska would provoke local discontent and drain important and limited federal resources. These currents were not merely marginal; they reflected long-standing antisemitic and xenophobic elements within American society in the interwar period and they significantly influenced congressional calculations.

But it was the third cluster, executive caution, that proved decisive. FDR, while arguably sympathetic in principle to refugee relief, was politically cautious and reluctant to adopt any course that might upset electoral coalitions or provoke sharp opposition; he instructed more guarded, less public advocacy on refugee rescue and imposed restrictive conditions on any resettlement plan. According to accounts drawing on departmental records and later historical reconstructions, Roosevelt signaled limits such as capping refugee admissions under any special program at an amount such as 10,000 per year over several years and stipulating that Jews constitute no more than a small percentage of such admissions, conditions that effectively gutted the humanitarian scope of the proposal and that reflected the administration’s desire to avoid a public battle over mass refugee admission – and the admission of Jews in particular. Without presidential support, let alone championing, the Slattery initiative lost vital political momentum and withered in Congress and the bureaucracy.

The legislative path for the Slattery initiative included the introduction of bills in Congress, led at different moments by representatives sympathetic to economic development and to alternative refugee mechanisms. For example, bills introduced by Senator William H. King (Utah) and Representative Franck R. Havenner (California) mirrored the Department of the Interior’s recommendations by proposing mechanisms to facilitate settlement and land use in the territory for refugees, including Jewish refugees. These bills sought to reconcile federal land policy, economic assistance, and refugee entry, but they never acquired the political coalition necessary for passage. Congressional committees, influenced by cautionary White House signals and by inflamed public commentary, stalled action, and media coverage and subsequent historical narratives make clear that in the absence of a clear White House mandate the bills languished and were not enacted as significant refugee-relief measures.

The Jewish communal response deserves particular emphasis because it illustrates the dilemmas faced by minority leadership in moments of mass persecution. Leading Jewish organizations in the United States in the late 1930s had multiple, sometimes competing priorities: they wanted to maximize the number of refugees admitted to the United States while simultaneously sustaining the political standing of American Jewry and avoiding feeding antisemitic narratives that could imperil Jewish civic security. For major organizations such as the American Jewish Committee and the American Jewish Congress, the Alaska proposal posed an unsatisfactory tradeoff: it might save lives, but at the possible cost of consolidating suspicions that Jews were separatist or that American society should treat Jews as a special case; as a result, the mainstream communal consensus was for caution or opposition. The Labor Zionists’ support stemmed from their different ideological framework: for many in that movement, the creation of Jewish agricultural colonies, even in non-Holy-Land territories, was an instrument of social and national rebuilding. The range of Jewish opinion thus fed the national debate, but the preponderant organized voice was one of reluctance to embrace the Alaska plan as a primary strategy for rescue.

Scholars and journalists who have considered the Slattery episode in subsequent decades have been careful to situate it within the larger, often tragic, story of American refugee policy in the 1930s and early 1940s. Histories of U.S. responses to Nazism underscore that several ad hoc and sometimes eccentric proposals, ranging from the British White Paper’s limited suggestions to Soviet and other territorial schemes (including Birobidzhan) and American debates about places such as Alaska, were explored by policymakers searching for politically feasible rescue options. The Slattery Report stands out in these accounts for the way it married territorial-development rhetoric with humanitarianism and for the degree to which it illuminated the political constraints of the New Deal era. Important contemporary analyses show that while Ickes and Slattery had some administrators, local officials, and niche organizations on their side, the combined forces of Jewish communal prudence, local resistance, antisemitic agitation, and presidential caution prevented realization of the plan.

At the end of the day, the Slattery Report and the Alaska-as-refuge idea illuminate the tangled, and sometimes tragic, interface between humanitarian aspiration and political constraint. The congressional bills lapsed and the Roosevelt administration tailored down any commitment and shifted attention to other measures, including, at various times, the experimental “Haven” rescue of limited groups and the eventual wartime admissions that were far below the scale required to prevent mass slaughter.

The failure of the Slattery initiative is thus often cited as a notable illustration of missed opportunity in the transatlantic response to Nazism. Yet, the episode also left a more intangible legacy: it became a touchstone for subsequent cultural and historiographical reflections — including Michael Chabon’s alternate-history novel, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union (a fascinating read; see discussion below) – and it expanded public awareness, especially in Alaska, of the moral complexities of refugee policy. Local museums, historical exhibits, and recent scholarship have worked to recover and interpret the episode as part of the broader history of American humanitarian failure and of the ways in which domestic politics shaped refugee outcomes. Scholars emphasize that the Slattery case is not an isolated anecdote but, rather, a part of the architecture of U.S. policy-making where institutional prerogatives, public opinion, racial and ethnic prejudice, and international constraints intersected to limit or prevent rescue possibilities.

Chabon’s 2007 novel, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, constructs a stunning alternate-history noir in which the State of Israel, founded in 1948, fails within three months of independence and the surviving remnant of world Jewry finds temporary refuge not in Eretz Yisrael but in the cold northern reaches of Alaska. In this fascinating re-imagined world, the U.S. government’s wartime plan to resettle Jewish refugees in Alaska – the real-life 1940 Slattery Report – has been successfully enacted. The novel takes place in the fictional city of Sitka, a bustling Yiddish-speaking enclave on Alaska’s coast that has become, for sixty years, the temporary homeland of the Jewish people. As the “Reversion” date approaches, when the district will revert to American control and the Jews will again be without a home, Chabon uses the conventions of detective fiction to explore questions of identity, faith, memory, and displacement.

The story follows Detective Meyer Landsman, a weary homicide investigator living in a rundown hotel, who is called upon to solve the murder of a mysterious man known only as “Emanuel Lasker.” As Landsman and his partner, Berko Shemets, delve into the case, they discover that the victim was Mendel Shpilman, a Chasidic prodigy once rumored to be the next messiah. His death uncovers layers of political intrigue, organized crime, and religious fanaticism, all set against the backdrop of a community facing the end of its temporary existence. Beneath the novel’s noir façade lies a profound meditation on the fragility of Jewish continuity and the persistent search for home after catastrophe.

Chabon explicitly acknowledges the Slattery Plan as the point of divergence for his alternate timeline. In his imagined world, the plan was enacted, leading to the establishment of a Jewish enclave on Alaskan soil. The “Federal District of Sitka” functions as the novel’s counterpart to both the unrealized Slattery initiative and the failed Zionist project in Eretz Yisrael. Within the narrative, the plan’s origins are occasionally mentioned through historical references or bureaucratic details, including Chabon’s references to “the Alaska Settlement Act of 1940,” a fictionalized stand-in for the Slattery proposal, which allowed the creation of a temporary Jewish homeland under U.S. protection following the Holocaust. He presents this act as a moral compromise, as a gesture of temporary mercy by a reluctant America rather than a triumph of humanitarianism.

The spirit of the Slattery Report pervades the entire conceptual architecture of The Yiddish Policemen’s Union. Chabon transforms the bureaucratic language of resettlement into the emotional language of exile; his Sitka is not a utopian refuge, but a melancholy, improvised homeland, one that always knew it was temporary. The “Reversion” serves as a haunting reminder that even in this alternate history, Jewish safety remains contingent and provisional, and Chabon uses the bureaucratic coldness of the original Slattery proposal – the idea of settling human beings like agricultural units – to expose the moral ambiguity of geopolitical compassion.

In literary and thematic terms, Chabon employs the Slattery framework to critique both American exceptionalism and the persistent displacement of the Jewish people. The Sitka District, while vibrantly alive with Yiddish language, Chasidic dynasties, and secular skeptics, is never fully secure, as its Jewish residents live in a liminal condition, rooted yet transient, American yet foreign, autonomous yet temporary. This ambiguity echoes the real-world failure of the Slattery Plan: America’s unwillingness to provide a permanent haven when it was most needed and, by extending this failure into an alternate success, Chabon paradoxically underscores the same sense of moral incompletion.

Finally, the Slattery Report also functions in the novel as a counter-Zionist thought experiment, as Chabon invites readers to imagine a Jewish destiny detached from Eretz Yisrael and transposed into an alien and inhospitable geography. The Alaskan setting becomes a metaphor for Jewish adaptability and endurance, but also for the persistent exile that even political solutions cannot erase. In creating a Yiddish-speaking frontier society that mirrors both the shtetl and the American melting pot, Chabon resurrects a form of Jewish life that history extinguished. The alternate outcome of the Slattery initiative allows him to explore what Jewish modernity might have looked like if the Holocaust survivors had found refuge not in the Middle East but on American soil – a diasporic rather than a national future.

