Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

The story of Jonathan Jay Pollard (born in 1954) remains one of contradiction and controversy: a young, bright civilian analyst in the U.S. Navy who became an intensely polarizing figure after he sold numerous state secrets, including the National Security Agency’s ten-volume manual on how the United States gathers its signal intelligence; disclosed the names of thousands of people who had cooperated with U.S. intelligence agencies; and began passing classified American intelligence to the State of Israel. He was arrested in 1985, pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy in 1987, received a life sentence for violations of the Espionage Act, and, after decades of campaigning by Israeli officials and supporters, was released from prison in 2015 and completed his parole in 2020.

The basic arc of the case is simple to summarize, but the details are knotty: the motives attributed to Pollard range from idealistic concern for Israel’s security to naked self-interest; the scale and nature of the damage that his espionage caused to U.S. national security has been argued over by intelligence professionals and independent analysts for decades; and the political handling of his case – by U.S. administrations, Congress, and successive Israeli governments – has fed diplomatic friction, domestic lobbying, and decades of high-profile public debate. The evidence consists of Pollard’s own admissions and the contemporaneous investigative and damage-assessment documents declassified or released over the years, including an acknowledgement by the Israeli government in 1987 of a portion of its role in Pollard’s espionage and its issuance of an apology to the U.S. (Israel did not admit to paying him until 1998). Where available documentation is sparse, historians and analysts have constructed careful inferences, and where official assessments remain classified or redacted, persistent disagreement has filled the gaps.

Born in Galveston, Texas, into a Jewish family with roots in the American South, Polard was raised in a strong Jewish household by his father Morris, an award-winning microbiologist and professor, and his mother Mildred (“Molly”), both of whom actively fostered Jewish identity in their children, including passionate Zionism and support for Israel. Imparting knowledge of the Holocaust and a moral imperative for Jewish survival was central to the education of the Pollard children; just before his bar mitzvah, Jonathan asked his parents to take him on a visit to the Nazi death camps, evidencing the profound emotional and moral weight with which Jewish suffering, and the memory of his relatives, were imparted to him.

Jonathan attended Hebrew school at Sinai Synagogue in South Bend, Indiana, where he celebrated his bar mitzvah. Often describing growing up with a “racial obligation” to support Israel, he visited Israel at age 16 via a science program at the Weizmann Institute in Rechovot, a trip that had a strong emotional and ideological impact on him. Notwithstanding his Zionist fervor, his parents persuaded him to complete his education, including attending Stanford (which he graduated with a degree in political science in 1976) instead of making aliyah immediately and joining the Israeli army. While at Stanford, Pollard reportedly concocted stories about his Jewish and Israeli identity, claiming to be an Israeli colonel, a Mossad agent, and even that he had killed an Arab during guard duty at a kibbutz.

Later in life, prison served as a crucible for Pollard’s faith: cut off physically, he turned inward, studying Torah, observing halacha rigorously, and living out his religious identity even under great deprivation. While serving his sentence, he devoted himself to Jewish religious life and study; in a 1987 letter cited by UPI, he wrote: “Much to the chagrin of my new masters, my cell is slowly taking on the appearance of a yeshiva . . . I am eating kosher food . . . visited once a week by a rabbi and reading Jewish texts.” He developed a close spiritual connection to Rabbi Moshe Sherer and committed to three promises: to keep Shabbat, to keep kosher, and to “never grow to hate G-d.”

Notwithstanding the hardships he endured, Pollard proudly kept all three. To honor Shabbat and to avoid violating religious proscriptions against performing labor, he chose to perform demeaning jobs, such as cleaning latrines, rather than easier roles that would conflict with his observance. To maintain kashrut, he often limited his diet to canteen foods that adhered to kosher standards, such as tuna and crackers. Visits by religious figures such as Rav Mordechai Eliyahu reinforced his observance and spiritual resilience, and he continued to live a deeply religious life after his release from prison and aliyah to Israel.

After Pollard had earned his BA at Stanford and was denied entrance to the CIA as the result of a polygraph test regarding drug use, he commenced work with the Navy Field Operational Intelligence Office in 1979. Despite a request from one of his supervisors to have him terminated after discovering that her had lied during his application process, he was reassigned to another naval intelligence department where he was given the highest security clearance, which put him in contact with classified reporting and technical documents that, in the early 1980s, would become the raw material of his betrayal.

Pollard’s recruitment by Israeli handlers and the timeline of his espionage are matters on which documentation is clearer than his motives and consequences. Beginning in 1984, he provided Israel with classified U.S. intelligence that he had accessed while assigned to Naval Intelligence offices that handled Middle Eastern, Soviet, and related technical reporting. He developed a relationship with Aviem Sella, an IDF intelligence officer, and was paid $10,000 cash and given a very expensive diamond and sapphire ring, which he later offered to his girlfriend, Anne Henderson, when proposing to her. Pollard was paid well by the Israelis: he received a monthly salary that eventually reached $2,500 (equivalent to about $7,500 in today’s dollars), which he later said he had intended to return. In exchange, he copied and transferred thousands of pages of documents, maps, and technical reports addressing Arab military capabilities and Soviet weaponry and doctrine relevant to the Middle East, among other sensitive assessments. The National Security Archive and declassified damage assessments and other contemporaneous damage assessments – including a 1987 CIA damage-assessment compiled in the aftermath of his arrest – arguably remain among the best documentary anchors for what Pollard actually supplied.

In November 1985, Pollard was detained by the Naval Investigative Service after an internal inquiry identified several security anomalies; his flight to the Israeli Embassy and subsequent arrest are recorded in investigative memoranda and court filings. Pollard pleaded guilty in 1987 to one count of conspiracy to deliver national defense information to a foreign government; as part of a plea deal, other potential charges were dropped, but the plea allowed prosecutors to seek and secure a life sentence under the relevant statute. Pollard’s sentence – life imprisonment for spying on behalf of an ally – was notable at the time and remains unusually harsh relative to many other espionage cases, a fact that has animated long-standing controversy and competing narratives about proportionality and precedent, not the least of which was allegations of antisemitic animus by the American government.

As such, Pollard’s actions as a spy are well-grounded in primary documentation – he copied and delivered classified material to Israeli intelligence, admitted doing so, and was convicted – but what remains disputed falls under three broad rubrics: the precise quantity and sensitivity of the material he delivered; whether Israel transferred or otherwise exposed that material to third-party states (notably to the Soviet Union) or to hostile actors; and whether Pollard’s motives were patriotic or mercenary, or some combination of both. The U.S. intelligence community’s internal appraisals in the late 1980s concluded that the damage was extensive and enduring, and some senior U.S. officials and former intelligence officers have described Pollard as uniquely harmful in scale relative to other known cases. The 1987 damage assessment, declassified or summarized in later releases, concluded that the intelligence he provided was of a nature and depth that could be exploited and had “long-term” consequences for sources, methods, and allied operations; as such, many authorities and commentators argue that there was no antisemitism involved in Pollard’s arrest, conviction, and sentencing but, rather, that these damage assessments informed the prosecutorial approach and the ultimate sentencing recommendation.

Pollard’s defenders emphasize different factual claims. First. they stress that Pollard provided only information that was vital to Israeli security and which was being withheld by the Pentagon in violation of a 1983 Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Israel. Second, they note that, unlike in virtually all cases where spies were convicted and sentenced to lengthy incarcerations, the recipient of confidential information – Israel – was an American ally. Third, much of the material he passed concerned threats to Israel – including, according to Pollard, data on Soviet arms shipments to Syria, Iraqi and Syrian chemical weapons, the Pakistani atomic bomb project, Libyan air defense systems, and Soviet arms transfers. All of which is inarguably true. Fourth, supporters further argued that Israel did not deliberately use Pollard’s material to harm U.S. interests.

Over time, high-profile figures from across the American political spectrum, including former secretaries of state, diplomats, and lawmakers, occasionally argued that Pollard had suffered enough, pointing to the practical and symbolic reasons for clemency or release. Moreover, the political and emotional resonance in Israel, where Pollard became a cause célèbre, complicated the affair, with many Israelis regarding him as a blameless friend of Israel who had been overly, if not maliciously, punished by an American judiciary that failed to adequately appreciate – indeed, neglected – Israel’s security needs. While these arguments rely on a mixture of Pollard’s own representations, public campaigning, and secondary analysis, U.S. intelligence assessments have provided rebuttals to his claims point-by-point.

Arguments casting Pollard as primarily motivated by greed or personal advantage also rest on particular evidentiary strands: contemporaneous investigative notes and later reporting suggested that he sought financial compensation and had engaged in collateral attempts to sell intelligence to third parties prior to and during his contacts with Israeli handlers. Reports by retired U.S. intelligence officials and investigative journalists have documented offers or overtures that he made to other countries, and some former senior U.S. officials have publicly characterized him as self-serving rather than ideological; however, these accounts do not negate the fact that he believed that he was helping Israel at the time. The record complicates the idea that Pollard acted out of a single motive and the balance of the archival record shows that he was indeed a complex actor: driven by sympathy toward Israel, yet not immune to self-interest and opportunism, and operating in a manner that violated the legal and security obligations of his position.

Opposing any form of clemency for Pollard were many leading active and retired U.S. officials, including Dick Chaney, former CIA director George Tenet, Donald Rumsfeld, several former U.S. Secretaries of Defense, a bi-partisan group of U.S. congressional leaders, and members of the U.S. intelligence community. The question of damage – who was harmed and how much – remains highly disputed, although it was central to official U.S. position. The Director of Central Intelligence’s 1987 damage assessment and other classified evaluations concluded that Pollard had caused “serious and long-lasting” damage to U.S. intelligence collection and partnerships, especially because some of the material Pollard copied was highly technical and sensitive and because of risks to human sources.

Those assessments were widely circulated within the U.S. intelligence community and motivated the insistence by many in that community that Pollard should not be released without substantial mitigations and without addressing the potential ongoing consequences of his actions. At the same time, however, other analysts and commentators have argued that, while the theft was serious, the catastrophic scenarios sometimes described in public rhetoric were exaggerated or even false; they contend that the most damaging consequences were mitigated by prompt counterintelligence responses and changes in operational practices. Because many original damage assessments remain classified in whole or in part, public debate has occasionally relied on leaks, partial declassifications, and the interpretations of retired official – which explains, at least in part, the persistent disagreement that continues to this day.

Advocates, especially in Orthodox Jewish circles, very deliberately framed Pollard’s case in religious language and practice, with the most consistent framing drawing on the classic Jewish mitzvah of pidyon shivuyim (“redeeming captives”), traditionally treated in rabbinic law as a paramount communal obligation that trumps virtually all others; this was not mere rhetoric, as campaign literature urged Jews to write to officials, attend rallies, and organize prayer gatherings as a fulfillment of this mitzvah. Chief rabbis and prominent Orthodox rabbinic figures in Israel made Pollard a recurring cause, and, irrespective of the debate over the gravity of his crime, rabbinic leaders made clear to Jews around the world that it was both a communal and personal duty for Jews to expend every effort to free him.

In the United States, several Orthodox organizations became durable institutional pillars of advocacy. In 2007, leading Charedi sages Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv and Rav A. L. Shteinman signed an unprecedented personal letter to President George W. Bush, calling for clemency, marking a significant and rare act by top Torah authorities directly involving themselves in secular political advocacy. The National Council of Young Israel, through Rabbi Pesach Lerner, was a central organizer and emissary to Pollard (upon his parole in July 2015, Pollard personally and publicly thanked Young Israel and R. Lerner). Agudat Israel of America and the Orthodox Union also weighed in, sometimes together with broader coalitions, pressing for clemency (or, later, for easing Pollard’s parole) so that he could care for his gravely ill wife, blending humanitarian language with religious duty. The organized Jewish “establishment” umbrella, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, regularly issued statements welcoming steps toward Pollard’s freedom and, later, calling for the end of his parole. The Rabbinical Assembly (the U.S. Conservative rabbinic body) issued four resolutions supporting clemency and encouraging members to advocate to Congress for Pollard’s release.

In 2010, a coalition of Orthodox and Reform groups, including the National Council of Young Israel, the Orthodox Union, Agudath Israel, and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, endorsed a congressional letter attempting to sway President Obama toward clemency. In general, however, the Reform movement, more reserved on Pollard, only issued a milquetoast statement when parole was granted in 2015; while the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism did express relief, it emphasized that it neither condoned breaking the law nor claimed Pollard’s innocence. In 1991, the ADL rejected a resolution in support of Pollard.

In the December 30, 1992 correspondence to Rabbi I. Harold Sharfman, exhibited here, Pollard writes:

I can’t begin to express how touched I was by your kind words of encouragement and solidarity. At this difficult point in time, Dr. Sharfman, such sentiment means the world to me. I can only hope, then, that when my ordeal is finally over, I’ll have the opportunity to thank you personally for your uncommon decency and compassion. As you can imagine, I was absolutely overwhelmed by the rabbinical ad which appeared in the New York Times. The fact that so many rabbis were willing to put aside their denominational differences for the sake of a fellow Jew made me proud beyond measure. Since there wasn’t enough room, though, to list all of the rabbis who signed the petition, we may take out another ad shortly after the inauguration. Hopefully, this will be the last one we need! In any event, let me just thank you once again, Dr. Sharfman, from the bottom of my heart for your principled support. Believe me, my friend, it’s appreciated more than you can imagine. Stay well.

Rabbi Sharfman served as rabbi at Temple Tifereth Israel in New York and at the Beverlywood Jewish Center in Los Angeles; directed B’nai B’rith Hillel at the University of Manitoba; and served as Rabbinical Administrator of the Kosher Overseers Association of America (commonly recognized by the Half-Moon-K symbol). He is the author of three notable works focused on Jewish pioneers and the dynamics of denominational Judaism in early America.

Rabbi Avi Weiss, broadly recognized as Pollard’s personal rabbi and a leading supporter, conducted a “freedom Seder” in 1989 in front of the prison where Pollard was incarcerated. In 1992, he signed the full-page ad in The New York Times to which Pollard refers in our correspondence, calling for Pollard’s release and emphasizing the judicial disproportionality of Pollard’s sentence and appealing to empathy and religious principle in arguing for his freedom. There was also a 1993 full-page ad in the Charedi newspaper Yated Ne’eman, signed by nearly thirty leading U.S. rabbis, which urged every Jew to respond by writing letters and advocating for Pollard’s release. This campaign was formally organized through major Orthodox rabbinic networks.

Religious advocacy during Pollard’s imprisonment regularly took on devotional forms alongside lobbying. Coverage from the period describes public prayer rallies, mass petition drives, and fast days framed explicitly as religious acts for Pollard’s sake, with senior rabbis leading or endorsing them. Israeli media also reported IDF and chief-rabbinic figures organizing or encouraging prayers for Pollard’s release.

Israel’s political engagement with the Pollard case is both a narrative of humanitarian advocacy and of realpolitik bargaining. Beginning in the 1990s, Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum, including Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, and Benjamin Netanyahu, regularly raised Pollard’s case with U.S. presidents and officials. In subsequent decades, Israeli leaders continued to press for Pollard’s release, make public appeals, and at times link the issue to broader diplomatic negotiations – most notably during the high-stakes Wye River negotiations in 1998, when Israeli leaders and the U.S. negotiated delicate political matters.

Pollard’s release in 2015 after thirty years in prison was through parole rather than as an act of executive clemency; the Justice Department’s parole decision, and later the end of his parole period in 2020, were administrative decisions that allowed Pollard to relocate but did not vacate his conviction. His eventual release was carefully framed by U.S. officials as the result of routine legal procedures following his completion of the minimum recommended sentence, and his completion of parole in 2020 allowed him to relocate and symbolically closed an era of domestic legal restriction absent a formal presidential pardon. These milestones were widely reported at the time and reflect the interplay of legal, political, and diplomatic pressures across decades.

After Pollard’s 2015 parole, his religious identity continued to shape advocacy in two concrete ways. First, advocates fought the parole conditions, particularly travel limits and the GPS ankle monitor that complicated his Shabbat observance. Reports in early 2016 noted that authorities provided a more Shabbat-compatible monitoring device after communal pushback, a small but telling instance where religious needs figured directly in advocacy. Second, when Pollard’s wife, Esther, was battling metastatic cancer in 2019, major Orthodox groups sent letters to President Trump asking that his parole be lifted on humanitarian grounds. When Pollard, who had been granted Israeli citizenship in 1995, was finally freed of parole restrictions in November 2020 and permitted to emigrate to Israel, Jewish organizational leaders joyously and publicly welcomed the decision. The Israeli state choreographed his arrival with both religious and state symbolism, including greeting him on the tarmac with a prayer; immediately granting him an Israeli passport; a recitation of the Shehechayanu blessing by Prime Minister Netanyahu, after which Pollard knelt and kissed the ground of Eretz Yisrael; and paying him a government stipend equivalent to those given to former Mossad and Shin Bet agents, thereby cementing his status as a national symbol.

Pollard was lionized in Israel by many as a Jewish victim, sufferer, and symbol, and places were named in his honor, including the Jerusalem City Council changing the name of a square near the official premier’s residence from Paris Square to Freedom for Jonathan Pollard Square. In Israel, he openly argued that Jews will always carry “dual loyalty,” expressing pride both in America and Israel, and, in interviews after making aliyah, he emphasized how meaningful it was for him to visit the Western Wall and other sites deeply connected to Jewish spiritual identity.

Since settling in Jerusalem at the end of 2020, Pollard has embraced public roles in Israeli religious-national discourse and has been courted by religious-right political figures. At a Jerusalem Day gala in 2021, he was honored by the city’s mayor and he gave a keynote speech in which he invoked deeply religious-national imagery and expressed politically charged – although demonstrably correct – views, including calling the U.S. State Department and United Nations “enemies of Israel” and labeling the Biden administration as “Amalek.”

Pollard has entered the political conversation and Itamar Ben-Gvir, a prominent figure in the Religious Zionist Party, reportedly offered him a spot on his Knesset list; Pollard declined and, while emphasizing his admiration for those dedicated to Torah, the Land of Israel, and unity of the Jewish people, he made clear that “my place is not in the Knesset.”

At the end of the day, the Pollard case is a study in the limits of legal redress for acts done in the name of perceived national interest and in the enduring tension between alliance politics and the internal imperatives of intelligence security. Pollard’s elevation to symbolic martyrdom amongst many Jews in Israel and around the world reflect the depth of emotion and identification that informed the case, while the U.S. government’s prolonged insistence on a severe sentence and then cautious administrative steps toward parole and eventual termination of parole reflect the institutional priority attached to protecting intelligence equities and precedent. As a result, Pollard’s story will remain a touchstone in debates over espionage motivated by affinity for an ally, the appropriate scale of punishment for insider breaches, and the degree to which political expediency should, or can, shape the handling of sensitive national-security violations.

