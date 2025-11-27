Photo Credit: Courtesy

One of the more unusual and intriguing manuscripts to pass through my hands recently is a handwritten manual of practical Kabbalah titled Goralot Achithophel – a work that sits at the crossroads of folklore, mysticism, and Jewish legend.

This remarkable book was believed to function as an oracle, a way to discover the will of Heaven and receive answers to pressing questions. Its system is built around 117 angelic names and coded words, each tied to an answer or destiny. A seeker would consult the chart, touch a number, and await the response. In the world of practical Kabbalah, this was considered a powerful – and deeply secret – tool.

The very idea of Goral Achithophel stretches back to the Middle Ages. The Rema, Rabbi Moshe Isserles, writes in Torat HaOlah that he once read in a “very old book” describing the philosophies and portraits of ancient Sages – and there it claimed that Socrates received his wisdom from Asaf the Korahite and from Achithophel. In that same spirit, medieval Jewish imagination attributed to Achithophel a mysterious kabbalistic manual known as Sefer HaGoralot, a guide to divination said to reveal celestial secrets “without the drawing of lots or computation.” One merely placed a hand upon a chart of numbers – ninety, or in some versions eighty-nine – and the answer would somehow emerge.

The preface to the work claims an almost legendary history: hidden for centuries in Alexandria, later resurfacing in Tiberias, and used quietly by those versed in the mystical arts.

In Tanach, Achithophel was King David’s brilliant counselor, so sharp in judgment that Scripture says seeking his advice was like “inquiring from the word of G-d.” His tragic turn – joining Absalom’s rebellion and then taking his own life when his counsel went unheeded – only deepened his aura in the Jewish imagination. In later lore, he became the prototype of the dangerously wise advisor: half-saintly, half-diabolic, always knowing more than mere mortals should.

So it is no wonder that the medieval mind attributed to him a book of oracles – a text able to unveil hidden paths through the intercession of angelic forces. Goralot Achithophel reflects that world: part mysticism, part folklore, part early Jewish esoterica.

To hold such a manuscript today – fragile pages covered in dense writing, charts of angelic names, and cryptic formulas – is to glimpse a side of Jewish history rarely spoken about but always hovering at the edges. These books were not copied in large numbers, and many were intentionally hidden or destroyed. Very few survive.

Every so often, one resurfaces – a whisper from a different era, when Jews turned to sacred names and ancient charts seeking clarity, comfort, or a glimpse beyond the veil.

