This week, in the quiet corner of a library’s shelf where forgotten treasures sometimes hide, I was fortunate to come across a truly delightful rarity: a Judeo-Persian translation of Megillat Antiochus, printed in Jerusalem in 1903. To hold such a piece is to feel, quite literally, the convergence of centuries – Persian Jews, Ottoman-era Jerusalem, and the age-old story of the Maccabees all bound inside a single, timeworn booklet.

Megillat Antiochus is not part of our Tanach, yet it has long held a peculiar and beloved place in Jewish life. Somewhere between history and legend, between Midrash and memory, it retells the saga of the Maccabean uprising against the tyrant Antiochus IV. The familiar motifs are all here: the savage decrees outlawing Torah observance, the forced cultural assimilation, and the fiery defiance of Mattathias and his sons as they set into motion the revolt that would forever define Jewish resistance.

The text lingers admiringly on Judah Maccabee – his courage, his battlefield prowess, the way he rallies a bruised and battered nation and leads them, step by step, toward the liberation of Jerusalem. And at its heart lies the moment we all know so well: the rededication of the Beit HaMikdash, cleansed from Seleucid defilement, which gives rise to the celebration of Chanukah – eight days of light to mark military victory, spiritual renewal, and the unbroken Jewish spirit.

What makes this particular edition especially captivating is the language in which it speaks. Judeo-Persian – the literary tradition of Persian-speaking Jews who wrote in Persian using Hebrew characters – is among the most remarkable cultural inheritances of the Jewish world. For over a thousand years, from medieval poets to community scribes, Judeo-Persian authors documented not only religious devotion but the everyday rhythms of Jewish life across the Iranian plateau.

Its earliest surviving texts date to the eighth or ninth century. By the Middle Ages, Judeo-Persian blossomed into a sophisticated literary culture: epic retellings of Tanach stories rendered in the melodic style of classical Persian verse, alongside communal chronicles and legal writings. But as the modern era dawned – European influences filtering eastward, Iranian society rapidly transforming, and later waves of emigration reshaping entire communities – the production of Judeo-Persian works gradually waned.

For centuries, almost all Judeo-Persian writing circulated in manuscript form. Then, in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, something remarkable occurred. Persian-speaking Jews – especially from Iran and Central Asia, including many Bukharan Jews – began settling in Jerusalem. With them came not only their language but their printers. In those years, Jerusalem became one of the only places outside Iran where Judeo-Persian texts were set in type and committed to print.

And so, this slim 1903 edition of Megillat Antiochus stands as more than a retelling of a familiar story. It is a testament to a wandering tradition finding new roots in Jerusalem, to a community preserving its voice even as it crossed continents.

