The swastika – which derives from the Sanskrit svastika, meaning roughly “good being,” “well-being,” or “good fortune” – is among the oldest known symbols in human history and appears in many ancient cultures, from Eurasia to the Americas, including India and Native American societies. Although most closely associated with Hitler’s Third Reich, the symbol – in its various forms: right-facing, left-facing; rotated or not; sometimes stylized – has traditionally been used in many cultural, religious, decorative, and ritual contexts as a symbol of auspiciousness, luck, life, and other positive ideas.

Archaeological evidence shows forms of the swastika from thousands of years ago; for example, in ancient Eurasia, pottery, rock carvings, and various artifacts that bear the familiar hooked cross motifs; in early Indo-European cultures; in India (in Hindu, Buddhist, Jain contexts); in ancient Greece; among Germanic and Nordic peoples; and among indigenous peoples in the Americas. In Germanic and Nordic settings, including the Viking Age and the Bronze Age, the motif frequently appears in decorative art, but in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, interest in archaeological findings, philology, and theories about the origins of the Indo-European peoples – the so-called “Aryan” question – helped to spread awareness of the swastika through European intellectual and nationalist circles.

In mainstream Jewish tradition – religious, liturgical, theological – the swastika has never been a part of Jewish religious iconography or communal identity or identified as a sacred symbol in the manner of, say, the Magen David and the Menorah, and there is no evidence in the classical rabbinic canon or Jewish liturgy that the swastika played even a symbolic role. However, some decorative or architectural uses in ancient buildings of Jewish provenance included geometric motifs or hooked-cross patterns that resemble the swastika and, in synagogues or other Jewish buildings, interlaced angular geometric designs sometimes incorporate patterns that, to the casual observer, may look like swastika-like symbols. However, historians emphasize that similarity in form does not necessarily confer symbolic intent and that decorative motifs are often shared among cultures or derive from broader artistic styles.

Archaeological field reports and later site syntheses show that forms visually equivalent or closely related to the hooked cross/swastika occur in mosaic pavements and other decorative programs in several Roman–Byzantine period synagogues in Eretz Yisrael. These occurrences fall into two general categories: single swastika panels integrated into a larger geometric carpet or framed square placed within the prayer hall, and repeated swastika-like units used as border or tessellation patterns in floors and pavements shared by multiple building types, including private houses, churches, synagogues, and public buildings. The best-documented synagogue cases are at Ein-Gedi, Beit Alpha, and floors and decorative elements at Beit She‘an and nearby Tel Rechov (the famous “Mosaic of Rechov” site). These finds are well represented in museum and archaeological summaries and have been discussed in modern site publications and museum catalogs.

The ancient synagogue at Ein Gedi, located near the Dead Sea, was accidentally discovered in the mid-1960s (often dated to 1965), when work by members of Kibbutz Ein-Gedi exposed the floor; systematic excavations of the synagogue were later carried out in 1970-1972 by Dan Barag and Yosef Porath on behalf of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The mosaic inscription – the longest known synagogue inscription from Roman/Byzantine Palestine at the time – is set in the west aisle; is written in Hebrew and Aramaic in several paragraphs/sections; and contains multiple types of text rather than a single continuous dedication.

Scholarly analyses divide the inscription into three principal contents. First, lists/genealogical and calendrical material – names and references that include priestly courses (the mishmarot), biblical names, months, and zodiacal references. Second, blessings and commemorations – standard good-wishes and memorial formulas for donors and benefactors.

The third is a fascinating formal warning/curse – a distinct passage that says, in translation, roughly: “Anyone who reveals the secret of the town to the gentiles… He whose eyes range through the whole earth and see the hidden things will set his face on that man and his seed and will uproot him from under the heavens.” The most widely accepted interpretation of that “secret of the town” is that it refers to Ein Gedi’s lucrative balsam (balsam/“balsam of Gilead”) production and its closely guarded processing methods; many scholars argue that the curse is aimed at deterring disclosure of local industrial knowledge to outsiders.

Ein Gedi is the clearest, most frequently cited example of the Jewish use of the swastika in the modern literature. Excavations of the synagogue there revealed a white-field mosaic with black tesserae forming a hooked-cross motif set inside a framed panel in the prayer hall, with the swastika appearing as part of a sequence of decorative panels that include standard geometric devices and figurative elements in other panels (but it is not presented as an inscription or captioned emblem). Major published treatments of Ein Gedi, including site reports and a recent monograph, describe the hooked-cross motif as part of the common decorative repertoire of late Roman/Byzantine mosaicists in the region and compare it with parallel motifs in neighboring non-Jewish contexts. The cautious consensus among specialists who have published on Ein Gedi is that the motif functions as ornament, and possibly an apotropaic/good-luck device in the broad Mediterranean sense, rather than as a canonical Jewish doctrinal symbol.

The synagogue at Beit Alpha was uncovered in 1928 during irrigation work by members of the nearby Kibbutz Hefzibah, located at the foot of the Gilboa Mountains near Beit She’an in northern Israel. The excavation was led by archaeologist Eleazar Sukenik on behalf of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, with a follow-up excavation in 1962 by the Israel Antiquities Authority. Dedicatory inscriptions in Greek and Aramaic found at the northern entryway indicate that the synagogue was built during the reign of the Byzantine Emperor Justinus, likely Justinian I (518-527 CE), and was funded by communal donations, and the Greek inscription credits the artisans Marano and his son Hanina, who were also responsible for the nearby Beth She’an synagogue.

Beit Alpha, now preserved as a national site, is famous mainly for its central zodiac/Helios panel and the narrative panels – e.g., Akeidat Yitzchak (“the Binding of Isaac”) – and its border and secondary panels display dense geometric ornament. Although Beit Alpha’s fame rests on its figural and zodiac imagery rather than on an isolated hooked cross, numerous published images and museum descriptions of its pavement show geometric border forms and repeated motifs that are close cousins of swastika-forms used across Byzantine Eretz Yisrael. Scholarship on Beit Alpha stresses the artistic vocabulary of the period that blended different cultural, religious, or philosophical elements into a unified, new system or practice, with Jews, Christians, Samaritans and pagans all sharing craft traditions and ornamental lexicons. In that sense, Beit Alpha illustrates the broader point: a motif’s presence on a synagogue floor does not, by itself, establish a unique Jewish symbolic adoption.

Beit She’an (ancient Scythopolis) was a major Hellenistic–Roman city that flourished into the Byzantine period; many of the best-preserved mosaic floors at the site date to Late Antiquity (4th–7th centuries CE). The first large excavations there were carried out by the University of Pennsylvania between 1921 and 1933, and notable mosaic discoveries and contexts include mosaics from churches, villas and synagogues in the city and its environs, including floors with zodiacal and religious motifs – e.g., zodiac/calendar imagery, menorah motifs and dedicatory inscriptions.

Beit She‘an and the mosaics in the area preserve many Roman and Byzantine floors that include swastika-like ornaments and, in the regional archaeological record, such motifs are widespread in domestic, public and religious buildings. The discovery of swastika forms at Beit She‘an and nearby sites confirms that the motif was part of the common decorative stock of craftsmen working across religious boundaries in the region. Tel Rechov’s famous “Mosaic of Rechov” is principally textual (a long halachic inscription) and is not primarily an example of hooked-cross iconography, but the Tel Rechov site belongs to the same late-Roman/Byzantine mosaic milieu and helps show the variety of synagogue floor programs in the area.

There are also material artifacts – as, for example, a Samaritan oil lamp and various Roman and Byzantine artifacts found in the Levant – that display swastika-forms; these confirm that the symbol circulated widely in the late antique Mediterranean, across ethnic and religious boundaries. However, the presence of the motif on an object found in a Jewish context does not by itself prove an explicitly Jewish theological meaning and, in fact, many such motifs were indisputably cross-cultural ornaments of late antiquity.

Archaeologists and art historians who study synagogue mosaics and late-antique decorative patterns treat the swastika motif in Jewish sites primarily as (1) a decorative geometric motif that belongs to the common repertoire of the period, and/or (2) in some cases, a design with the power to avert evil influences or bad luck inherited from older Mediterranean and Near Eastern traditions. In detailed monographs on Ein-Gedi and similar sites, the swastika is described in technical terms (panel location, orientation, tessera density, framing, etc.) and compared to contemporary, regional, non-Jewish mosaics and artifacts. The general consensus is that the motif functioned as ornament rather than as a doctrinal symbol particular to Judaism.

A few scholars and popular writers have speculated about special sectarian meanings – as, for instance, proposals that a sect such as the Essenes used swastika-type motifs as a symbol – but these claims are not well supported by direct textual or unequivocal archaeological evidence. In published archaeological catalogs and site reports, scholars emphasize parallels (Christian and pagan mosaics) and stylistic transmission, and they explicitly warn against reading modern symbolic categories backwards into late antique decorative programs. The conservative scholarly practice is to treat such motifs as part of shared late-Roman visual language, unless clearer contextual evidence ties them to a specific religious doctrine. While references exist in less formal or non-scholarly publications and in various modern media suggesting that the Essenes or other Jewish groups used a swastika as a “Wheel of Eternal Life,” these are not corroborated by recognized primary or archaeological evidence and such claims are broadly considered to be, at best, broadly speculative and, at worst, sheer fantasy.

When scholars consider whether the swastika was a Jewish symbol in the sense that the Star of David or the Menorah is a Jewish emblem, the answer from mainstream academic literature is that there is no evidence that Jewish religious authorities, rabbinic leadership, or organized Jewish communities adopted the swastika as a recognized symbol of Judaism. The archaeological occurrences described above represent ornamentation and regional decorative practice, not a systematic or canonical sign of Jewish faith or communal identity. Major rabbinic writings, liturgy, and the visual repertoire by which Jewish communities later identified themselves do not show adoption of the hooked-cross as a Jewish symbol.

A few writers have argued for more particularized readings, suggesting that, for instance, certain sects or local communities may have invested specific mosaic motifs with special meanings. Those proposals remain minority positions and typically run into the evidentiary problem that motif presence alone, in the absence of an accompanying inscription or literary testimony, does not demonstrate exclusive religious adoption.

All that said, in the modern era prior to the Nazi appropriation, the swastika sometimes appeared in everyday commercial or decorative contexts in Europe and America as a general good-luck emblem.

Commercial firms and local institutions incorporated the swastika into brand identities in the Anglo-American world and in Europe during the pre-1930s period, with examples including logos, product names, and architectural ornament. The reason is simple: the swastika was widely known as an ancient sign of good fortune in many places and a visually striking geometrical device for designers, and the mainstream histories of graphic design and catalogs of early twentieth-century trademarks document this phenomenon in detail.

Because of that general cultural usage, isolated Jewish individuals, businesses, printed materials, or even institutions occasionally used swastika imagery as a decorative motif or as a sign of good fortune in the early 20th century. One documented case – an early 1916 advertisement preserved among ephemera collections – shows a matzo-seller employing swastika imagery in a decorative frame while distributing Jewish calendar information; the advertiser explicitly used the sign’s then-common local meaning (“brightness,” “prosperity”) rather than any ethno-political message. Such advertisements are rare and scattered, but they do demonstrate that before the symbol’s politicized appropriation, the swastika circulated as a general cultural device, sometimes used by Jewish proprietors for purely commercial reasons. After the Nazi period, of course, with the swastika inextricably and forever associated with the Holocaust, antisemitism, terror, and genocide, the symbol became for Jews (and all civilized society, increasingly on the wane) a hated symbol of fear, oppression, extermination.

The Nazi usage of the swastika is a paradigmatic case of how a symbol with widespread positive or neutral history can be radically transformed through ideological appropriation. To understand how it became the symbol of the Third Reich, one must examine how it was appropriated in European, especially German, cultural, political, and ideological contexts in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

In Europe, especially among philologists, archaeologists, and nationalist thinkers, there was growing interest in the origins of the Indo-European languages – “Aryan” in older parlance – which included some work tracing cultural, mythological, and linguistic commonalities between ancient India, Persia, and European peoples. The term “Aryan” in those scholarly contexts was linguistic/ethnic, not inherently racial, but over time it was racialized in nationalist ideologies. The swastika, found in many ancient Aryan/Indo-European archaeological sites, was seen by such thinkers as a symbol that might testify to the ancient and shared heritage of the Indo-Europeans.

In the early decades of the twentieth century, the swastika appeared widely in product design, advertising, commercial trademarks, ceramics, textiles and even municipal architecture. During the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries in Germany and Austria, movements stressing folk identity (“Volk”), nationalism, ethnic purity, and often antisemitism, adopted symbols, myths, and rituals drawn from archaeology, myth, pagan or pre-Christian Germanic culture, and idealized ancient Aryan identity. The swastika among various far right or nationalist/racist and antisemitic groups was used early in the twentieth century as an emblem or motif; one notable example is the Reichshammerbund, the “Reich Hammer League,” a notorious German antisemitic movement founded in 1912 by Theodor Fritsch, which used the swastika as its battle sign.

Even before the rise of Naziism, there were German youth groups – as, for example, Wandervogel (“Wandering Bird”), a popular movement of German youth groups who protested industrialization by going to hike in the country and whose ethos was to revive old Teutonic values, with a strong emphasis on German nationalism – using the symbol or motifs related to it, sometimes in badges, decorative art, publications. These uses contributed to making the symbol recognizable as part of the nationalistic/ethnic identity aesthetic.

In 1920, the NSDAP (the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, aka the Nazi Party) formally adopted the swastika as its party emblem in 1920 and, in Mein Kampf, Hitler, a failed artist, credited himself with designing a flag with red background, white disk, and a black swastika in the center. The flag’s colors – red, white, and black – drew on the colors of the old German Empire, not the Weimar Republic, in part to evoke a continuity with Germany’s “glorious” past. The red was supposed to stand for the social idea, white for nationalism, and the swastika itself for the mission of race struggle, particularly Aryan supremacy. In Mein Kampf, Hitler articulated that he had experimented with different forms until settling on a definite proportion of the flag, the white disk, the shape and thickness of the hooked cross (swastika). After Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, the symbol was increasingly made ubiquitous in public life and, on March 12, 1933, a decree mandated the flying of the swastika flag. Later, in 1935, the Reich Flag Law, part of the Nuremberg Laws, made the swastika flag the official national flag of Germany, replacing all earlier flags while, at the same time, laws were passed prohibiting Jews from displaying the flag or the German national colors.

The swastika became a symbol of German power, exclusivity, and threat, and the Nazi regime used it centrally in propaganda, badges, uniforms, bombs, flags, architecture, rallies, and in media. It was designed to mobilize mass loyalty, unify identity, to visibly mark public and state space and in speeches, rituals, and through public laws, the symbol came to be both a symbol of pride for those within the regime and terror and oppression for those outside – particularly Jews. Once in power, the Nazis made the swastika inseparable from its ideology of antisemitism, racial purity, conquest, and genocide. For Jews, the swastika remains perhaps the most powerful symbol of the Holocaust.

Once the swastika became the emblem of the Nazi Party, particularly after Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, Jewish communal leaders, rabbis and institutions in Europe and the diaspora engaged with the sign not as an ambiguous decorative motif but as a symbol of political threat. A range of public acts, including protests, sermons, photographic testimonies, and public polemics, document Jewish leaders’ responses in the period during the 1930s.

One illustrative strand is the public protest and rhetorical condemnation that accompanied specific incidents involving the public display of the Nazi flag abroad. One of the better-known episodes occurred in 1935, when the German ocean liner S.S. Bremen docked in New York flying the swastika flag; the episode provoked protests and a notable public debate, and prominent American Jewish leaders, including Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, publicly criticized authorities when official responses appeared insufficiently firm. Contemporary Jewish press and later historical summaries record Wise’s moral and political objections to normalizing the Nazi emblem on U.S. soil; this kind of reaction typified Jewish communal leadership’s approach in the mid-1930s: public condemnation, organizing protest, raising the alarm about Nazi antisemitism and urging policy responses.

Individual acts of symbolic defiance are also recorded in photographic and family archives and later museum exhibitions. One of my personal favorite photographs of all time, which I believe constitutes a monumentally beautiful image of Netzach Yisrael (the eternity of the Jewish people) is a Chanukah menorah displayed in a window in Kiel in 1931 while a swastika flag flies outside the Nazi headquarters across the street (see image above); the photograph’s caption and curatorial notes explain the image as an act of defiance by Jewish householders refusing to be cowed by the regime’s visible symbolism. Museum write-ups and exhibition catalogs that present these images contextualize them as part of the visual history of Jewish daily life under an emerging Nazi presence.

After 1945, in Germany and many other countries, Nazi symbols including the swastika were banned, restricted, or highly regulated, and the symbol remains legally and socially stigmatized. In many places there are laws against display, with exceptions including education, museums, religious usage in non-Nazi cultures, etc. Nonetheless, we see in almost daily reports of swastika graffiti and of attacks on synagogues in the United States and elsewhere, contemporary evidence of the symbol’s hostile meaning in relation to Jewish communities and the growth of antisemitism in America.

In Germany today, the use or public display of Nazi symbols (including the swastika used as a Nazi emblem) is a criminal offense under the German Criminal Code, but there are explicit statutory exceptions for art, science, research and teaching (and for non-political, e.g. religious, uses). In Israel, a single broad criminal prohibition specifically outlawing the public display of Nazi emblems nationwide does not exist, but Israel does criminalize Holocaust denial and has other anti-incitement and bias/harassment laws. Over the years, Knesset members have proposed bills to ban Nazi symbols (with education/documentary exceptions), but those proposals are separate from the existing Holocaust-denial and incitement statutes.

In the United States, display of a swastika or Nazi emblem is generally protected political speech under the First Amendment; the government may criminalize conduct when it meets narrow exceptions (incitement to imminent lawless action, true threats, certain harassment/vandalism, or narrowly tailored state offences aimed at intimidation), and several states/localities have targeted statutes (or civil remedies) that apply when a symbol is used with intent to intimidate. Landmark cases (e.g., Skokie litigation and Brandenburg v. Ohio) illustrate the constitutional boundaries.

Finally, rabbinic educators and post-war testimony show ongoing efforts, especially in diaspora contexts, to teach the public and students about the swastika’s hateful modern meaning. Sermons, community bulletins and later pedagogical interventions record a long line of Jewish moral and educational responses to the symbol’s use as a tool of intimidation.

