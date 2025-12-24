Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

Hannah Arendt (1906-1975), born Johanna Arendt in Hanover, Germany, was a German and American historian and philosopher and one of the most influential political theorists of the twentieth century. An innovative thinker with a flair for grand historical generalization, her works cover a broad range of topics, but she is best known for resisting Anglo-American philosophical tendencies such as pragmatism and empiricism in favor of those dealing with the nature of wealth, power, fame, evil, politics, direct democracy, authority, tradition, and totalitarianism. She is particularly remembered, however, for the controversy surrounding the trial of Adolph Eichmann and for her attempt to explain how ordinary people become actors in totalitarian systems, which was considered by many an apologia, and for the phrase “the banality of evil.”

Though Arendt’s books manifest disinterested universalism, her Jewishness was an irrepressible feature of her experience. She was born into a secular, thoroughly assimilated, well-established Jewish family of Russian/Lithuanian extraction that identified strongly as German and lived a bourgeois civic life. Although her parents were not religious, they were open to Jewish cultural influence; her paternal grandfather, Max Arendt – an influential businessman and prominent community leader who was a leading member of the Central Association of German Citizens of Jewish Faith that emphasized Germanness over Zionism – would take her to the Reform synagogue in Königsberg, where she received religious instruction from Rabbi Hermann Vogelstein. Beyond these lessons, formal Jewish education seems limited, and her early upbringing combined a strong assimilated German identity with occasional exposure to Jewish religious instruction.

Her parents, Paul and Martha (née Cohn) Arendt, were politically progressive educated left-leaning Social Democrats; Paul, an engineer, died when Hannah was only seven, leaving her mother to raise her amongst Königsberg’s intellectually rich, assimilated Jewish milieu. Martha came from a prosperous Jewish merchant family, who had arrived in Königsberg from the Russian/Lithuanian border region in the 19th century and ran a successful tea-import business and, when she remarried in 1920 to Martin Beerwald, the melded family inhabited a milieu shaped by the Haskalah (the Jewish “Enlightenment”). Arendt later reflected that assimilation carried a “deep philosophical meaning” in her family, an aspiration to belong fully within German culture, and she came to define her Jewish identity negatively after encountering overt antisemitism as an adult.

In Die Schatten (“The Shadows”), a private 1925 autobiographical fragment addressed to Martin Heidegger, she records – in anguished, Heidegger-inflected, third-person prose – her subjective experience of being marked, of “otherness,” and of the vulnerability that was connected to her Jewishness. She describes a pervasive sense of Fremdheit (alienation or foreignness) and Absonderlichkeit (a kind of strangeness/peculiarity) and she records personal insecurities and experiences, a sense of being different or singled out in childhood, that she links implicitly to her Jewish background (alongside other sources of vulnerability, e.g., femininity and family circumstances). It is important to note that the piece reveals her feelings toward her Judaism in the register of feeling and self-description rather than as systematic reflection or formal doctrinal pronouncements about Judaism.

While not personally observant, Arendt’s Jewish heritage and identity – and particularly her experience as a stateless, assimilated Jew during the rise of the Third Reich, as we shall see – deeply shaped her political philosophy. In 1933, she was briefly imprisoned by the Gestapo for performing illegal research into antisemitism, and, upon her release, she fled Germany and settled in Paris, where she worked for Youth Aliyah assisting young Jews to emigrate to Eretz Yisrael, then under British rule. When Germany invaded France, she was detained as an alien before she escaped and made her way to the United States in 1941 (she became a naturalized American citizen in 1951).

Her first major work, The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951), situates antisemitism as a fundamental pillar of modern totalitarian regimes alongside imperialism and the breakdown of nation-state structures, and she traces how antisemitism served as political ideology that enabled mass exclusion and systemic violence, forming the ideological groundwork for Nazi atrocities. Her early experiences with antisemitism in Germany crystallized her understanding of statelessness, the fragility of rights, and the cruelty of anti-Jewish political structures. These experiences informed her conviction that totalitarian systems rely not solely on overt hatred, but also on bureaucratic dehumanization, ideological indoctrination, and the erosion of individual judgment.

Arendt’s views on Zionism were nuanced but often critical. In the 1930s, she worked with Zionist organizations and the Jewish Agency, but she was skeptical of political Zionism’s exclusivist ends, instead favoring broader Jewish political agency over nationalist movements, and she opposed the formation of a solely Jewish state, instead supporting binational or pluralistic models. As partition loomed (UN debates, 1947), Arendt opposed the creation of a solely Jewish state on the partition terms then under discussion, favoring a binational or federal solution in which Jewish and Arab political associations would coexist within a common constitutional framework rather than the imposition of exclusive national sovereignty that she believed would institutionalize conflict and injustice. She frequently criticized Zionist leaders – including practical policies associated with the Yishuv leadership and, later, elements in Ben-Gurion’s circle – for what she regarded as failures of political judgment: ignoring “Palestinian” national claims, relying on ethnonational solutions, or pursuing policies that would make durable coexistence impossible.

Her Zionism Reconsidered (Menorah Journal, 1944/45) is a sustained critique of the dominant Zionist leadership in which she argued that the Zionist movement had become primarily nationalistic, had abandoned earlier socialist/utopian hopes, and, most critically, had been politically “unaware” or indifferent to the Arab population of Eretz Yisrael. She warned that a Zionism that defines itself solely as a nation-state would reproduce the very dangers of nationalism that she so opposed. Nonetheless, she defended Jewish political agency and supported Jewish self-defense and the right to Eretz Yisrael in many contexts. At times, she even supported Israel’s military successes – for example, she welcomed Israel’s 1967 victory – but she remained a deep critic of nationalist solutions that, in her view, institutionalized injustice and foreclosed plural, democratic politics. As such, many scholars characterize her as a critical “post-Zionist” thinker rather than as a simple opponent of Zionism.

Arendt visited Israel in 1961 to attend the Eichmann trial, though there is no indication that she conducted any further visits. While in Jerusalem, she remarked critically on the militarism, parade of tanks, and blurring of religion and politics, observations that reminded her of the Weimar Republic and troubled her belief in political openness and dispassionate judgment.

Arendt was a notoriously private person who ferociously shielded herself from interviewers, making her interview with German writer/editor Adelbert Reif particularly noteworthy. In the January 3, 1971 correspondence exhibited here, she writes:

The New York Review of Books has accepted the English version of an interview with a few abridgements (matters concerning only Germany). The translation is finished, and the only difficulty that remains is to convince the publisher Klaus Piper to enter negotiations with Harcourt Brace about the text.

Rief’s Thoughts on Politics and Revolution (Interview) was translated and published in English in the April 22, 1971 New York Review of Books. In the interview, which focused primarily on Arendt’s 1970 short book-essay, On Violence, she expands on themes including power vs. violence, the nature of revolution, the role of councils, authority, and the distinction between violence and power. In particular, she affirms the need for Jewish political agency and Jewish self-defense while continuing to criticize Zionist nationalism as a political strategy, and she links her model solutions to how the Jewish–Arab conflict in Israel might be resolved: the problem should be handled on the local, council level rather than by exclusive national sovereignty.

Further reiterating the distinction between Jewish culture/religion and Jewish politics, she consistently frames “the Jewish question” in terms of statelessness, political representation and the need to create institutions by which Jews can act politically in the world. In the Reif interview, she reprises this theme as part of a broader reflection on the political conditions that allow action and freedom to occur; she insists on a specifically Jewish politics, not merely a “private Judaism;” and she characterizes the problem as the need to create political forms in which Jews can participate as political actors rather than remain purely a “folk” or cultural group. This formulation perhaps explains why, although she criticized Zionist nationalism, she nonetheless argued for Jewish self-defense and political organization in the modern world.

In The Jew as Pariah: Jewish Identity and Politics in the Modern Age (1978), a posthumous collection of Arendt’s essays, reports and letters dating roughly from the 1930s through the 1960s on Jews, Jewish politics, antisemitism, Zionism and related subjects, Arendt gathers her shorter pieces on Jewish questions, including the well-known 1944 essay The Jew as Pariah: A Hidden Tradition, and the published exchange of letters with Gershom Scholem that grew out of the Eichmann in Jerusalem controversy (see discussion below). The volume documents her often ambivalent relation to other Jews and Jewish communal sentiment, a fact that later critics pounced upon and which, in particular, fed controversies after the publication of Eichmann in Jerusalem. The pieces in the collection treat Judaism primarily as a modern political problem (statelessness, minority status, assimilation) and evidence the continuities and tensions in Arendt’s thinking about Jewishness across many decades.

The book’s major themes are the “pariah” tradition or stance; statelessness and political agency for Jews; critique of nationalism (including aspects of Zionism); the political-institutional framing of Jewish problems; and cultural-historical readings of Jewish modernity. Central to the volume is Arendt’s recurring notion that Jews in modern Europe frequently occupied a strange double position: socially marginalized (pariah) yet capable, from that marginality, of a distinctive and often independent moral-political vantage point. She analyzes and contrasts the “pariah” who retains critical distance and independence with the “parvenu” who seeks social acceptance by imitating host-society values, and she sometimes valorizes the independent, “conscious pariah” as a figure that preserves civic judgment and critical freedom.

Across the collected essays, she treats the Jewish problem in political-institutional terms: statelessness, lack of political rights, and the absence of secure, recognized institutions through which Jews could act as political agents were central causes of the Jewish tragedy in the 20th century. The essays collected underscore Arendt’s long-standing skepticism of territorial/ethnic nationalism as a solution: she repeatedly warns that nationalist solutions risk reproducing the same dynamics that made Jews vulnerable – the logic of exclusive sovereign identity, suppression of plurality.

A substantial portion of Arendt’s work and widespread controversy centers around Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil (1963), published after she reported on the trial of Adolf Eichmann for The New Yorker. The book offers a profound and controversial analysis of Adolf Eichmann’s trial and the broader implications for understanding evil in the context of the Holocaust, as, drawing from her observations of the trial, she presents a multifaceted critique that challenges prevailing narratives about Eichmann and the nature of evil.

There is no record of Arendt ever personally visiting any concentration camps, and what she describes in Eichmann in Jerusalem – such as deceptive practices at Auschwitz, selections, and moral collapse among both victims and perpetrators – is based on trial records, testimony, and documentation rather than firsthand visitation. Her moral analysis focused on how the camps functioned as impersonal machinery, eradicating ethical categories and reducing human life to bureaucratic notation.

Arendt’s central interpretive move was to describe Adolf Eichmann not as a monstrous, demonic ideological fanatic but as an extraordinarily ordinary bureaucrat whose terrible acts flowed from “thoughtlessness” – an inherent structural inability or unwillingness to exercise judgment – a condition she summarized with the now-famous/infamous phrase “the banality of evil.” Contrary to the expectation of encountering a monstrous, ideologically driven individual, she found Eichmann to be an ordinary, even banal, bureaucrat who exhibited no deep hatred or ideological fervor but, rather, was instead characterized by an unthinking adherence to duty and a lack of moral reflection. She used Eichmann’s demeanor and testimony at the Jerusalem trial to argue that the greatest modern crimes could be carried out by people who are not monstrous in appearance or motive but who fail to think from the standpoint of others and who obey orders within a vast administrative apparatus. She argues that this very ordinariness is what makes his actions so incredibly terrifying because it means that great evil can be perpetrated not only by brutal zealots and extremists, but also by simple individuals who fail to engage in critical thinking and moral judgment.

Arendt’s harsh treatment of certain Jewish leaders and the role of the Judenräte (Jewish councils) in Nazi-occupied territories is one of the book’s most controversial elements, as she argues that Jewish leaders cooperated with Nazi authorities, including compiling lists of Jews for deportation and managing the Jews in ghettos, thereby facilitating and enabling the logistics of the Holocaust. She maintains that this collaboration, while admittedly complex and often coerced, contributed to the suffering and death of many Jews and helped the Nazis to perpetrate the Shoah. She delves into Eichmann’s personality and trial testimony, portraying him as a man driven by ambition and a desire to please his superiors, rather than a man motivated by deep-seated antisemitism. While she finds Eichmann’s defense that he was “just following orders” troubling, she nonetheless argues that his failure to think critically about his personal actions exemplifies the dangers of bureaucratic systems that prioritize efficiency over ethical considerations.

Moreover, while Arendt acknowledges the legitimacy of prosecuting Eichmann, she critiques aspects of the Israeli trial, arguing that the trial’s focus on Eichmann’s personal guilt obscured broader questions about the nature of evil and the responsibilities of individuals within totalitarian systems. She condemns the trials as theatrical and as political instrumentalization; slams what she saw as Israel’s use of the trial for national pedagogy and spectacle; and argued that certain aspects of the prosecution’s framing (and some of the contemporary historiography) obscured important analytical and philosophical points. She criticizes the prosecution’s portrayal of Eichmann as a singularly monstrous figure, suggesting that this narrative detracts from the more unsettling reality that ordinary individuals can commit atrocities.

In general, Arendt challenges traditional conceptions of evil as a metaphysical force or inherent trait and, as such, her analysis shifts the focus from inherent evil to the conditions that enable ordinary individuals to become perpetrators of evil – which all but relieves Eichmann (and the Nazis in general) from responsibility for their acts. More broadly, Eichmann in Jerusalem and her emphasis on “the banality of evil” presents a controversial analysis of Adolf Eichmann’s role in the Holocaust and the broader implications for understanding evil.

The reception to Eichmann in Jerusalem evidenced a wide split; many philosophers and political theorists found the conceptual move provocative and useful; but many historians, Jewish public intellectuals, Zionist commentators and members of the Jewish community reacted with anger or moral rejection (often on factual and ethical grounds). They viewed her discussion of the Judenräte as morally tone-deaf and as victim-blaming, particularly since she published it only eighteen years after World War II and the Shoah, when the wounds were far from abstract. Several historians accused her of factual errors, of over-reading sparse courtroom behavior, and of implying an unbecoming level of blame or moral aloofness toward Jewish victims and Jewish leadership. Critics pointed to selective use of sources as proof that her analysis was empirically shaky, and the debate quickly moved from technical historiography to public moral outrage.

Many in the Jewish and Zionist world felt that Arendt had betrayed solidarity by seeming to blame Jewish leaders or by minimizing ideological antisemitism in Eichmann. Gershom Scholem –a longtime friend and correspondent – publicly broke with her over the book; their well-documented correspondence and the published exchange show that Scholem felt that Arendt lacked “love” or solidarity with the Jewish people, that she had distanced herself from her Jewish identity, and that her account was dangerously detached. In response, Arendt defended herself by writing, among other things, that while she knew she was Jewish before anything else, her love is not collective or nationalist in form. The rift between the former friends and colleagues constitutes a crucial primary source for understanding Jewish/Zionist reaction to Eichmann in Jerusalem.

Notably, Claude Lanzmann – a French filmmaker best known for the momentous Holocaust documentary film Shoah (1985) – re-examined material suggesting Eichmann’s stronger ideological investment and used material he had gathered over decades (including interviews with people who knew Eichmann) to prove that Eichmann’s personality and actions were more than the mere “banality” that Arendt had described. Moreover, in press and interviews around The Last of the Unjust and in commentary on Shoah, he cited the reliability and consistency of the testimony of surviving Jewish council figures – most notably Benjamin Murmelstein – against Arendt’s condemnation.

Lanzmann’s The Last of the Unjust is built around hours of interviews with Murmelstein, the last Jewish Elder of Theresienstadt, material that Lanzmann, whose important contributions on the subject were both cinematic and evidentiary, had filmed in the 1970s and withheld from Shoah. Lanzmann presented Murmelstein’s recollections as disproving Arendt’s claims: Murmelstein described Eichmann as energetic, ideologically committed, and personally involved in violent episodes as, for example, Eichmann’s direct participation in Kristallnacht. Many commentators characterize Murmelstein footage as “demolishing” Arendt’s misguided portrait of Eichmann.

On the other hand, Bruno Bettelheim – American psychologist, scholar, public intellectual, and writer whose work focused on autism and the education of emotionally disturbed children – was one of Arendt’s few high-profile Jewish defenders. His public endorsement and review are repeatedly mentioned in the literature as counterweights to the many accusations (from other Jewish intellectuals and journals) that she had been insufficiently sympathetic to Jewish suffering or had treated Jewish leaders unfairly. He wrote a favorable review of Arendt’s book which appeared in the June 15, 1963 issue of The New Republic under the heading often cited as Eichmann: The System; the Victims, which contemporary bibliographies and secondary literature list as perhaps the most prominent published defense of Arendt in the controversy.

Bettelheim’s review prompted its own critical public responses, which demonstrates that his position was widely noted and contested at the time, and even some original Arendt defenders later came to emphasize documentary evidence that Eichmann was more ideologically committed and personally culpable than Arendt’s portrait allowed. Reviewers pointed out errors in her citations and in her interpretation of certain evidence, which weakened trust among many historians.

For example, over and above Lanzmann’s outstanding films, Arendt’s portrayal of Eichmann as a thoughtless bureaucrat who merely followed orders, thereby suggesting that he lacked antisemitic intent, is belied by his own testimony at his Jerusalem trial, where he expressed great pride in his role in the Final Solution and showed no remorse for his actions. He also made antisemitic remarks during his testimony, contradicting Arendt’s portrayal of him as merely a “banal” functionary; for example, “I had plenty of private reasons for not being a Jew-hater;” “I didn’t care about the Jews deported to Auschwitz, whether they lived or died;” and he justified the mass murder of Jews by referring to it as the “Final Solution” and saying “If we had killed 10.3 million Jews, I would say with satisfaction, `Good, we destroyed an enemy.’”

Arendt shrugged off her inaccuracies and errors by arguing that much of the public onslaught was little more than a political campaign to discredit her and that criticism often misrepresented the book. In published exchanges and public statements, she attempted to defend both her method and her motives, and she insisted (in the face of significant evidence to the contrary) that critics had erected a straw-man version of her argument. She maintained that her use of the phrase “banality” was intended only to capture a structural phenomenon rather than to minimize the scope and horror of the atrocity, and she doubled down on her central analytic claim that modern totalitarian crime has a structural, bureaucratic character that renders perpetrators terrifyingly ordinary and that recognizing this was necessary to prevent similar evils.

In a private letter to her friend (and literary executor) Mary McCarthy, Arendt confided: “You were the only reader to understand… namely that I wrote this book in a state of euphoria” and characterized herself as feeling “light-hearted” after twenty years of unprocessed trauma, as if the act of writing Eichmann in Jerusalem had lifted a burden. She also embraced the ironic tone of the writing: “the tone of voice is predominantly ironic… the tone of voice in this case is really the person – the dramatist.” She unapologetically added, “What a risky business to tell the truth… I feel light-hearted… don’t tell anybody.”

In a German TV interview with Günter Gaus (1964), Arendt defended her tone and interpretation: Eichmann, she said, was like a clown – not a monster – and she read his 3,600 pages of interrogation transcripts and often laughed out loud (!) – a reaction that, not surprisingly, many found deeply offensive. She insisted that tone is inseparable from style and personhood.

When Arendt died in New York on December 4, 1975, unremorseful and unapologetic for Eichmann in Jerusalem, she was not buried with any Jewish ceremony. She died “unconsecrated by a religious ceremony,” her ashes interred at Bard College, and her New York Times obituary specifically noted that she had “no religious affiliation.”

