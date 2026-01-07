Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

Rav Yitzhak Nissenbaum (1868-1942) emerges from the historical record as one of the most articulate and energetic spokesmen of early religious Zionism in Eastern Europe. Born in Bobruisk in what was then the Pale of Settlement (today in Belarus), he combined traditional yeshiva learning with a modern national consciousness that placed the return to Eretz Yisrael and the rehabilitation of Jewish life at the center of his religious vision. His life story – which spanned the end of the century ferment of Volozhin and Vilna yeshivot, the emergent Mizrachi movement, the Zionist Congresses, editorial and pastoral activity in Warsaw, and the ordeal of Nazi-occupied Poland that culminated in his death in the Warsaw Ghetto – offers a compact but revealing window onto the development of a distinctive strand of Orthodox Zionist thought and practice in the decades before the Holocaust. These biographical anchors, and the core features of his thought and public activity, are well documented in Russian and Hebrew biographies, reference entries, contemporary press reports, and modern scholarly treatments that have begun to place Rav Nissenbaum more centrally in the history of religious Zionism.

Rav Nissenbaum was born into a Chassidic household, but after his father died when he was very young, he was raised by a mitnaged (an opponent of Chassidism) uncle and, over time, he adopted more of his uncle’s non-Chassidic approach while still retaining broad familiarity with Chassidic texts. R. Nissenbaum, whose religious formation took place in the great Lithuanian yeshiva world, studied in Volozhin and in Vilna, where he was exposed both to intense Talmudic study and to the debates about Jewish national revival that circulated amongst students and rabbanim in the late nineteenth century.

He established or helped lead youth and yeshiva-based national groups, notably the Netzach Yisrael association at Volozhin, after the closure of the Volozhin yeshiva, aligning himself with the older generation of proto-Zionist rabbanim such as Rav Shmuel Mohilever and with the early activists of Chovevei Zion. This combination of yeshiva credentials and national activism set the tone for his subsequent public career: he would maintain rabbinic authority while simultaneously performing kiruv work and serving as an organizer, editor, and polemicist for a religiously rooted program of Jewish national renewal.

After Rav Nissenbaum received semicha (rabbinic ordination) in 1893, he became a traveling preacher and organizer for Zionism in Eastern Europe (biographical accounts, emphasizing his mobility, characterized him as a “traveling Zionist preacher”). In Białystok, he served as secretary to Rav Shmuel Mohilever, a leading Religious Zionist pioneer, and soon after as an organizer among rabbinic circles and lay publics in Minsk and Warsaw. By the turn of the century he had become a recognizable figure in the developing network of religious Zionist institutions, and in subsequent decades he would play a central role in the Polish Mizrachi movement, editing its organ and helping to shape its ideological output.

Rav Nissenbaum’s published oeuvre and editorial work give the best available access to his substantive positions on Jewish law, social practice, and the national question, as he was a prolific writer of derashot (sermons), pamphlets, articles, and at least one substantial autobiography/memoir. He published ten volumes of sermon collections and thousands of shorter pieces in the Mizrachi press and he edited Ha-Mizrachi, the organ of the Mizrachi movement in Poland. His memoir Alei Cheldi, composed later in life, contains reminiscences of encounters with other leading figures, including a well-known visit to Rav Abraham Isaac Kook in 1903, portraits of people and events, and reflections that scholars now use as a primary source for reconstructing the social milieu of Polish religious Zionism in general and his thoughts and halachic approach in particular. These publications made him not only a rabbinic authority, but also a public intellectual who sought to translate religious commitments into programmatic prescriptions for Jewish national revival.

One of the central claims of modern scholarship on Rav Nissenbaum, developed in work by contemporary historians and theologians, is his pronounced insistence on the religious value of productive manual labor and on the necessity of integrating work and national rebuilding into a halachic and theological framework. In an important recent study that examines his thought in detail, Amir Mashiach treats “the theology of work” as a key theme: for R. Nissenbaum, ancient Israel’s ideal included productive labor, and the modern revival of the Jewish nation in Eretz Yisrael required a return to forms of productive, physical work as an expression of religious duty and a prerequisite to redemption. This was not simply a pragmatic endorsement of labor as a means of subsistence but, rather, a theological claim: work played a formative role in shaping a renewed, sanctified national life and was part of a halachic-social program for revitalizing Jewish collective life in the homeland. This position placed him in a particular niche within religious Zionism, one that could accommodate the valorization of agricultural and constructive labor without abandoning the centrality of halachic observance.

Rav Nissenbaum’s halachic conservatism coexisted with his programmatic flexibility. On questions of ritual law, he remained within the bounds of mainstream Orthodox practice. Yet, on matters of communal strategy, particularly the adaptation of Jewish society to the needs of national revival, he was prepared to argue for changes in habit and emphasis and his writing reveals a consistent effort to reconcile the traditional corpus of halacha with new social and national imperatives. An emblematic formulation attributed to him, frequently quoted in secondary treatments, contrasts classical notions of kiddush Hashem (the sanctification of G-d’s name through martyrdom) with a modern imperative to preserve life and defend the Jewish body. In one oft-cited passage – and a phrase that later commentators have used to characterize wartime Jewish thought – he argued that where earlier Jewish history sometimes required self-sacrifice, the modern oppressor sought the annihilation of the people’s body and, in that context, the sanctification of life, or “Kiddush HaChayyim,” takes precedence as a religious duty requiring active defense and preservation of Jewish life. This axiom had both theological and practical consequences, particularly in the decade of the 1930s and during the rise of the Third Reich; it also informed later debates among rabbanim and Jewish leaders about the ethics of resistance, evacuation, and survival.

On Zionism, the historical record is unambiguous: Rav Nissenbaum linked his rabbinic credentials to Zionist organizational work, serving both as a liaison between earlier proto-Zionist currents and the Herzlian movement and as a prominent leader in the Polish Mizrachi organization. He attended multiple Zionist Congresses as a delegate (see exhibit), beginning with the early Congresses and from the the Eighth (The Hague, 1907) through the Fourteenth (Vienna, 1925), with particular activities at the Eleventh Congress in 1913 and ongoing engagement with the Jewish National Fund (JNF) and Polish Zionist structures. He was a leading figure in the religious Zionist faction that sought to ensure that Jewish national ambitions remained grounded in religious law and spiritual purpose, a posture that explains both his attraction for many observant Jews who were sympathetic to national restoration and his occasional tensions with secular Zionists and anti-Zionist rabbinic authorities.

Exhibited here is a remarkable rarity: The original ticket issued by the Central Committee of the Zionist Organization in Russia to Rav Nissenbaum to attend the Eighth Zionist Congress. The Congress, which took place during a period of consolidation for the World Zionist Organization and of increasing attention to practical work in Eretz Yisrael, engaged with organizational expansion and the practical logistics of settlement and fund-raising. R. Nissenbaum acted as a spokesman for Mizrachi within the broader Zionist movement, in which capacity he sought to give religious legitimacy and institutional representation to Orthodox Zionists. At this Congress (and in subsequent Congresses in which he participated), he caucused with other religious deputies on policies concerning settlement strategy, religious accommodation in Eretz Yisrael, and coordination with the JNF’s policies on land acquisition. A champion of policies that supported religious life in Eretz Yisrael, his presence as a Russian delegate situates him squarely within the transnational networks that shaped Zionist policy and debates in the pre-World War I period.

A cardinal controversy located in the early Zionist congressional history, the infamous “Uganda Plan” controversy of 1903 – 1905, illuminates the kinds of positions that R. Nissenbaum favored. Although the decisive votes on the Uganda proposal took place at the Seventh Congress (Basel, 1905), the debate persisted in the movement’s organs, and the fallout shaped subsequent delegates’ stances. R. Nissenbaum was an uncompromising defender of Eretz Yisrael as the only appropriate site for Jewish national restoration. Several accounts note his temporary sojourn there to oppose territorial alternatives and to bolster Jewish settlement there; other sources emphasize his rhetorical opposition to territorial solutions and his insistence that land and labor in the historic homeland were central to Zionist legitimacy. That said, his pragmatism, with his emphasis on mobilizing productive labor and funding mechanisms such as those of the JNF, made him a bridge figure who worked within the organizational instruments of the movement rather than advocating simple maximalist rhetoric. As a result, he became a major influence on religious Zionists and a leading nemesis of those who opposed Zionism on theological grounds or who insisted on secular-led national models.

As founding editor of the Polish Ha-Mizrachi paper, R. Nissenbaum not only disseminated the movement’s positions, but he also shaped them, as his editorials and sermons argued for the centrality of religious education in the nascent Yishuv, for the need to integrate Torah study with productive labor, and for institutional solutions that would preserve and extend Orthodox practice in Eretz Yisrael’s emerging communal structures. His pamphlets included explanatory booklets on the JNF’s aims, and he wrote expository material designed to persuade traditionalist audiences of the religious legitimacy of Zionist organization and settlement work. His public presence as one of the most talented darshanim (sermonists) of the Mizrachi movement, coupled with his editorial work, made him an effective communicator of Religious Zionist ideology to both lay and clerical audiences.

R. Nissenbaum always placed great stress on Jewish education as the sine qua non of national revival: he considered schools, study programs, and rabbanim embedded in the community to be fundamental instruments of cultural continuity and of the moral preparation needed for national rebuilding. He argued that education should not be a separate realm but, rather, should integrate religious knowledge with practical skills and with a national orientation that prepared youth for life in Eretz Yisrael. This combination of Torah study and vocational preparation, particularly agricultural training, figures prominently in his writing and in the assessments of his intellectual heirs. In the Polish context, where many streams competed for the souls of Jewish youth, his emphasis on religious schooling allied to national vocational preparation offered an alternative that aimed to keep observant families within the Zionist fold.

Rav Nissenbaum’s public positions sometimes gave rise to controversy, as within the broader Orthodox world, where staunch anti-Zionist rabbanim criticized religious Zionists for violating a theological prohibition against active political restoration prior to the Messianic era; such critics viewed any human-engineered national restoration as a usurpation of the divine prerogative. R. Nissenbaum and his colleagues answered by arguing not only that the return to the Land of Israel and the strengthening of Jewish life there could be religiously sanctioned but, in fact, it was religiously required in the present historical context. Moreover, some secular Zionist critics viewed his insistence on keeping halachic observance central to community life as an obstacle to modernization and as a potential source of internal division within the Yishuv. Those tensions, they argued, required negotiated solutions, including shared institutions, agreements about Shabbat observance in public spaces, and discussions regarding religious education, that the early Mizrachi leadership, including R. Nissenbaum, had to address and manage.

In this undated handwritten correspondence to Rav Yaakov Shapira, Rav Nissenbaum raises serious questions regarding shmirat Shabbat in various factories, farms, and organizations:

This is to inform you that I have already received from Rabbi Porat, through his younger brother, that which I have coming to me. I would like to ask your esteemed Torah eminence [“kavod Torato”] for answers to three questions: 1. The “Nesher” Factory operates even on the Sabbath . Do the Jewish workers work seven days a week? 2. This same question applies to the Rutenberg operation. 3. This same question applies to the Dead Sea Works. 4. On the women’s WIZO farm at Nes Tziona the female workers do the “essential tasks” on the Sabbath. Just what are those “ essential tasks”? The Echo and Rabbi Binyamin [nomme de plume of Rav Yehoshua Radler-Feldman, the editor] are making a ruckus over the Sabbath desecration resulting from soccer games. Yet you remain silent regarding all these kadurei mavet [“balls of death,” fatal pills, poison pills. Pun based on the word “kadur”]. Must we cover up for our sister’s daughter? I need answers to my questions as soon as possible. Moreover, I cannot restrain myself from expressing to you my discontent over the Echo’s habit of printing letters to the editor that sing the praises of the monthly. This may be dictated by pecuniary considerations, but I think it is in bad taste… In general, the Echo is improving, yet I fear lest quality give way to quantity…. Is Rabbi Binyamin less good at editing old material than he is at creating the new?

The reference to “our sister’s daughter” is a reference, certainly understood by these two great learned men, to Rashi in Gittin 17a. There, the Gemara, affirming that dates on gittin are important, points out (as elucidated by Rashi) that a man who married his niece and then becomes estranged from her, and knows that she has committed adultery while married to him, might wish, after the fact and out of affection for his sister, to write a get that leaves out the date, so that he can cover up for her and claim that she had the inappropriate conduct after the divorce and not before. Here, Rav Nissenbaum is referring to covering up for the beloved, but errant, Zionist enterprise. An accurate alternative to using his exact expression might be to translate simply: “Must we cover up for the Zionist enterprise out of our affection for it?”

Rav Yehoshua Radler-Feldmann (1880-1957), to whom Rav Nissenbaum refers in our letter, was a Hebrew journalist who published thousands of articles and essays, often expressing individualistic viewpoints. He did much to introduce the great writers, Yosef Chaim Brenner and Shai Agnon, to the Hebrew reading audiences, and his critical essays include surveys and analyses of the great figures of ancient and modern European civilization, Asian cultures, and modern Hebrew literature. After World War I, he was active in the Mizrachi Party and edited the religious national monthly, Ha-Hed (1926-1953). In 1925, he was among the founders of the Brit Shalom association, which advocated a binational state for Arabs and Jews.

Under the Mandate and later Israeli practice, the state and local authorities created a complex patchwork of rules about work on Shabbat: outright prohibitions in some municipal jurisdictions, exemptions for “essential” services, and negotiated accommodations for industry. That legal ambiguity, plus commercial pressure, is precisely what produces conflicts that we see as an ongoing theme across Israeli industrial history.

The issues discussed in our letter sit at the intersection of labor history, halacha, and Zionist ideology. First, the cement industry – and, in particular, the Nesher Cement Works, which was the major cement producer serving Eretz Yisrael – was a locus of industrial and political conflict in Eretz Yisrael under the British Mandate and early Israel. Cement production and quarrying were strategically important, capital-intensive enterprises often located outside urban centers and, because cement production supports construction continuity (infrastructure, military, housing, etc.), there were recurrent tensions between demands for continuous operation and communal norms of Shabbat observance. Cement works employed a mixed workforce (Jewish, Arab, immigrant communities) and, beginning in the 1930s, the industry was the scene of strikes and of intercommunal labor politics. Disputes over hiring practices, contractors, and technical modernization often intersected with cultural questions, such as who works on which days. The political salience of cement production made a Sabbath-work question important in social-national-religious terms.

Rutenberg (1879-1942) was a Russian-born engineer and Zionist entrepreneur who founded the Palestine Electric Company and built the first modern electric grid serving the Yishuv. He opened the first diesel station that lit Jaffa/Tel-Aviv in the early 1920s and later built the Naharayim (First Jordan) hydroelectric station on the Jordan (completed about 1930-1932) that supplied electricity across Eretz Yisrael. Electrification made it possible to have public lighting, electric motors, telephones and all kinds of mechanical/electrical work running continuously – including on Shabbat, which raised immediate questions in halacha and communal practice about the permissibility of producing electricity on Shabbat, employing Jews to work on Shabbat, and Jewish use of electricity that may have been generated (or switched on) during Shabbat. Rabbinic authorities in the Yishuv and in Europe had discussed electricity in the abstract, but practical questions quickly multiplied: streetlights on Sabbath, electric bells, telephones, tramways, municipal pumping and sewage, hospital power, household lighting, etc.

As to Shabbat soccer games, from the start there was a significant tension: observant Jews could not attend or participate on Shabbat, secular/nationalist Jews often treated sport as an acceptable Saturday activity and, for decades, this remained a practical/semi-tolerated conflict rather than an acute legal crisis. Over time, however, as soccer professionalized and national leagues and broadcasting developed, the stakes of Saturday scheduling rose, but those developments, including a 1951 “Work and Rest Hours” framework that prohibited requiring employees to work on Shabbat without special dispensation from the relevant minister, all took place after Rav Nissenbaum’s death. Nonetheless, the Orthodox and Religious Zionists maintained their opposition to public sports contests on Shabbat, and our letter demonstrates R. Nissenbaum’s opposition and deep concern in this regard.

Rav Nissenbaum’s later life and death were marked by tragedy so sadly common to many Eastern European Jewish leaders of his generation. Remaining in Warsaw under Nazi occupation, he continued to write and to teach Torah to the limited extent that conditions allowed; some of his wartime reflections, most notably the extension or rearticulation of the concept of sanctifying life in the face of annihilation, became part of the moral vocabulary that Jewish leaders used to assess responses to persecution. His heroic refusal to flee – and his murder in the Warsaw Ghetto – constituted an expression of solidarity with the Jewish people and a tragic expression of rabbinic steadfastness in impossible circumstances.

